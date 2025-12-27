Bernadette's House's 50/50 Raffle

About this raffle
One chance to win the 50/50 raffle.
A simple way to participate, show support, and be part of something meaningful.
Five chances to win and a bigger impact.
This option helps strengthen our Blossom Mentoring Program and supports our efforts to secure a permanent home for our girls.
Ten chances to win and a powerful show of support.
Perfect for those who want to increase their odds while making a meaningful contribution to our mission.
Twenty-five chances to win and a lasting impact.
This level provides critical support for mentoring, programming, and the long-term goal of securing a permanent, safe space for the girls we serve.
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