Bernazzani Fifth Grade Raffle

Hosted by
About this raffle
Enter for a chance to win one free Quincy Youth Soccer registration for the upcoming season. This prize covers a full player registration and is a great opportunity for any child who loves the game—or is excited to try it for the first time.
Enter for a chance to win one free registration for the 2026 Quincy Youth Baseball or Quincy Youth Softball season. This prize covers a full player registration for the league of your choice. Families who have already registered for the 2026 season are eligible as well—winners may receive a reimbursement.
Enter for a chance to win one of two free registrations for the Norfolk County Sheriff’s Youth Leadership Academy—a week‑long summer program designed for youth ages 10–14. The Academy uses hands‑on, adventure‑based activities to help participants build leadership, communication, problem‑solving, and goal‑setting skills. Campers take part in team challenges, low and high ropes courses, and public‑safety learning experiences such as fire safety and K9 demonstrations.
Enter for a chance to win a private wine class for up to 20 people, hosted by Total Wine & More. Enjoy an expert‑led tasting experience where you and your guests will explore a curated selection of wines, learn about varietals and regions, and discover new favorites in a fun, relaxed setting.
Total Wine & More provides the wine, the expertise, and the atmosphere—you just bring the group.
Take a chance in our 50/50 raffle and support our fifth‑grade end‑of‑year activities. Half of the total money raised goes directly to one lucky winner, and the other half helps fund yearbooks, class gifts, the field trip, and graduation celebrations for our fifth graders.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!