Bernazzani PTO

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Bernazzani PTO

About this raffle

Bernazzani Spring Bling Raffle 2026

Raffle Ticket: Ride to School in a Fire Truck
$5

Quincy Fire Department will pick you and your child up in a fire truck and drive your student to school.

Raffle Ticket: Bruno Mars tickets x 4
$100

Saturday • Sep 05 2026 • 7:00 PM

Gillette Stadium; Foxborough, Massachusetts

Sec 338, Row 25, Seat 5 - 8

Worth: $1500; $375.00 Per Ticket

Raffle Ticket: Spring Concert Front Row Seats x 8 pairs
$5

8 lucky winners will have 2 Front Row seats to the Bernazzani Spring Concert Friday, May 22

Raffle Ticket: Ed Sheeran Tickets x 2
$50

Saturday • Sep 26 2026 • 7:00 PM

Gillette Stadium; Foxborough, Massachusetts

Worth $600; $300.00 Per Ticket

Raffle Ticket: Rox Sox Tickets x 4
$10

Red Sox Night at Fenway with Bernazzani. Saturday, May 9th 4:00 PM

Worth~ $200

Raffle Ticket: Ride to school in a Police Car
$5

Quincy Police Department will pick you and your child up in a police cruiser and drive your student to school.

Raffle Ticket: Principal for the Day (2 winners May & June)
$5

Rule the school for a day! Chance for 2 winners, one for May one for June.

Raffle Ticket: Personalized Bernazzani Street Sign
$50

Proudly display a personalized street sign in front of Bernazzani.

Raffle ticket: Scratchy Ticket Board
$5

Mass Lottery Scratch Ticket Board

Worth $Unlimited cash!

Raffle Ticket: Cape Cod House 3 day weekend
$100

Harwich, MA. Rental prize weekend starts in September.

Worth: $1800; $600 per night

Thank You Andrews Family!

Raffle Ticket: Fuji Group Restaurant Gift Card Bundle
$20

Worth $355.00

Includes: Mason's ($100), Shabu ($75), B Café ($50), Fuji ($100), Niveaux Patisserie ($30). Thank you Fuji Group!

Raffle Ticket: Eat, Read & Coffee Gift Card Bundle
$5

Worth $165.00

Includes: Siro's ($50), Starbucks ($15) and Barnes & Noble ($50)

Raffle Ticket: Kids Want To Have Fun Gift Card Bundle
$5

Worth: $110.00

Includes: Fanatics ($50), Burger King ($15), Gamestop ($25), In Sync Center for the Arts ($50)

Raffle Ticket: Self Care Gift Card Bundle
$20

Worth: $450.00

Includes: George & Dino Bag ($250), Red Light Session ($100), Maria Drost Massage ($100)

Raffle Ticket: Thrift & Eat Gift Card Bundle
$5

Worth: $150.00

Includes: The Round Rack ($100), Common Market ($50)

Raffle Ticket: Relax & Reflect Bundle
$10

Worth: $200

Includes: Total Wine ($50), Quincy Cannabis ($50) & Open Doors Card Reading ($100)

50/50 Cash Raffle
Pay what you can

Winner keeps 50% of the total pot. The rest donates to Bernazzani PTO. Thanks for your contribution! Any amount welcome.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!