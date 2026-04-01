Bernazzani Spring Bling Raffle 2026

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About this raffle
Quincy Fire Department will pick you and your child up in a fire truck and drive your student to school.
Saturday • Sep 05 2026 • 7:00 PM
Gillette Stadium; Foxborough, Massachusetts
Sec 338, Row 25, Seat 5 - 8
Worth: $1500; $375.00 Per Ticket
8 lucky winners will have 2 Front Row seats to the Bernazzani Spring Concert Friday, May 22
Saturday • Sep 26 2026 • 7:00 PM
Gillette Stadium; Foxborough, Massachusetts
Worth $600; $300.00 Per Ticket
Red Sox Night at Fenway with Bernazzani. Saturday, May 9th 4:00 PM
Worth~ $200
Quincy Police Department will pick you and your child up in a police cruiser and drive your student to school.
Rule the school for a day! Chance for 2 winners, one for May one for June.
Proudly display a personalized street sign in front of Bernazzani.
Mass Lottery Scratch Ticket Board
Worth $Unlimited cash!
Harwich, MA. Rental prize weekend starts in September.
Worth: $1800; $600 per night
Thank You Andrews Family!
Worth $355.00
Includes: Mason's ($100), Shabu ($75), B Café ($50), Fuji ($100), Niveaux Patisserie ($30). Thank you Fuji Group!
Worth $165.00
Includes: Siro's ($50), Starbucks ($15) and Barnes & Noble ($50)
Worth: $110.00
Includes: Fanatics ($50), Burger King ($15), Gamestop ($25), In Sync Center for the Arts ($50)
Worth: $450.00
Includes: George & Dino Bag ($250), Red Light Session ($100), Maria Drost Massage ($100)
Worth: $150.00
Includes: The Round Rack ($100), Common Market ($50)
Worth: $200
Includes: Total Wine ($50), Quincy Cannabis ($50) & Open Doors Card Reading ($100)
Winner keeps 50% of the total pot. The rest donates to Bernazzani PTO. Thanks for your contribution! Any amount welcome.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!