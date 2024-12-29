Bernstein & Beyond Registration

The cost of participation includes a singer fee of $75 and a music fee of $35 (unless you already have the Bernstein pieces). We will take payments in-person only (card, check, or cash) to make sure that you only pay for what you need.

The cost of participation includes a singer fee of $75 and a music fee of $35 (unless you already have the Bernstein pieces). We will take payments in-person only (card, check, or cash) to make sure that you only pay for what you need.

seeMoreDetailsMobile