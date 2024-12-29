Bernstein & Beyond Registration

The cost of participation includes a singer fee of $75 and a music fee of $35 (unless you already have the Bernstein pieces). We will take payments in-person only (card, check, or cash) to make sure that you only pay for what you need.
The cost of participation includes a singer fee of $75 and a music fee of $35 (unless you already have the Bernstein pieces). We will take payments in-person only (card, check, or cash) to make sure that you only pay for what you need.
SCHOLARSHIP REQUEST
free
Select this option if you require financial assistance to participate.
Select this option if you require financial assistance to participate.