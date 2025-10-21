Bero Netebo Gifts: Bracelets

Offered by
Handmade bracelet with beaded design inspired by the Kené vision, light of the Coca plant. With deep Turquoise & Marigold Yellow.
Dimensions: Length with clasps 8 in, width 2.5in.
Handmade bracelet with beaded design of Ayahuasca flower & healing Anaconda.Vibrant colors of Purple, Yellow, & Red for Protection.
Dimensions: Beaded Length 6 in, width 2 in, 3 inches of string ties on each side.
Hand-beaded Ayahuasca & Chiric Sanango Kené Design. Vibrant Orange & black Beads with seed clasps.
Dimensions: Length with clasps 8.5 in, Width 3 in
Hand-beaded bracelet from Guajira, Colombia. Symbolizing Oceanic elements & tranquility. String tie adjustable length bracelet.
Dimension: Beaded Length 5in, width 0.5in
Hand-beaded Protection bracelet from Guajira, Colombia. String tie adjustable length bracelet.
Dimension: Beaded length 6in, width 0.4in. String length 3in on each side
Hand-beaded bracelet from Guajira, Colombia. Representing strength & luck through life's journey. String tie adjustable length bracelet.
Dimension: Beaded length 6in, width 0.5in.
Handmade bracelet made with Medium-sized Wairuro seeds and a piece of Ayahuasca.
Dimension: Length 8in, seed width 0.5in.
Handmade bracelet made with rare small Wairuro seeds & a piece of Ayahuasca.
Dimension: Length 8in
