Bero Netebo Gifts: Bracelets

Turquoise Shipibo Beaded Bracelet item
Turquoise Shipibo Beaded Bracelet
$350

Handmade bracelet with beaded design inspired by the Kené vision, light of the Coca plant. With deep Turquoise & Marigold Yellow.


Dimensions: Length with clasps 8 in, width 2.5in.

Flower Shipibo Beaded Bracelet item
Flower Shipibo Beaded Bracelet
$200

Handmade bracelet with beaded design of Ayahuasca flower & healing Anaconda.Vibrant colors of Purple, Yellow, & Red for Protection.


Dimensions: Beaded Length 6 in, width 2 in, 3 inches of string ties on each side.

Orange Shipibo Beaded Bracelet item
Orange Shipibo Beaded Bracelet
$350

Hand-beaded Ayahuasca & Chiric Sanango Kené Design. Vibrant Orange & black Beads with seed clasps.


Dimensions: Length with clasps 8.5 in, Width 3 in

Tranquility Wayuu Tribe Bracelet item
Tranquility Wayuu Tribe Bracelet
$100

Hand-beaded bracelet from Guajira, Colombia. Symbolizing Oceanic elements & tranquility. String tie adjustable length bracelet.


Dimension: Beaded Length 5in, width 0.5in

Protection Wayuu Tribe Bracelet item
Protection Wayuu Tribe Bracelet
$100

Hand-beaded Protection bracelet from Guajira, Colombia. String tie adjustable length bracelet.


Dimension: Beaded length 6in, width 0.4in. String length 3in on each side

Strength Wayuu Tribe Bracelet item
Strength Wayuu Tribe Bracelet
$100

Hand-beaded bracelet from Guajira, Colombia. Representing strength & luck through life's journey. String tie adjustable length bracelet.


Dimension: Beaded length 6in, width 0.5in.

Shipibo Protection bracelet item
Shipibo Protection bracelet
$100

Handmade bracelet made with Medium-sized Wairuro seeds and a piece of Ayahuasca.


Dimension: Length 8in, seed width 0.5in.

Shipibo Protection Bracelet item
Shipibo Protection Bracelet
$100

Handmade bracelet made with rare small Wairuro seeds & a piece of Ayahuasca.


Dimension: Length 8in

