Bero Netebo Gifts: Cloths & Arts

Round Shipibo Embroidered Cloth
$150

Hand-stitched Shipibo round cloth with Kené design for Pinon Blanco & Ayahuasca visions.


Diameter: 8.75in

Round Shipibo Embroidered Cloth
$100

Hand-stitched Shipibo round cloth with Flower of Life design.


Diameter: 7in

Rectangle Shipibo Cloth
$100

Hand-stitched Shipibo Rectangle cloth with Mapacho Kené design.


Dimension: Length 10in, Width 8in

Medium Rectangle Shipibo Cloth
$300

Hand-stitched Kené design of Coca plant.


Dimension: Length 23in, Width 16in

Medium Rectangle Shipibo Cloth
$400

Hand-stitched All style Kené design.


Dimension: Length 27in, Width 20in

Long Rectangle Shipibo Cloth
$300

Hand-stitched All style Kené design.


Dimension: 56in Length, Width 8.5in

Large Rectangle Shipibo Cloth
$800

Hand-stitched Ayahuasca Kené design.


Dimension: Length 62in, Width 26in

Large Rectangle Shipibo Cloth
$800

Hand-stitched All style Kené design.


Dimension: Length 58in, Width 27in

Medium Rectangle Shipibo Cloth
$450

Hand-stitched Red Kené Cloth for Protection.


Dimension: Length 35in, Width 26in

Kené Shipibo Painting
$350

Hand painted Shipibo Kené Design on canvas.


Dimensions: Length 62in, Width 16in

Shipibo Canvas Painting
$1,000

Hand-painted symbolic painting of Amazonian Spirits & Animals by Juan V. Amaringo


Dimensions: Length 31in, Width 23in

