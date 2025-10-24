Bero Netebo Gifts: Cloths & Arts

Offered by
Hand-stitched Shipibo round cloth with Kené design for Pinon Blanco & Ayahuasca visions.
Diameter: 8.75in
Hand-stitched Shipibo round cloth with Flower of Life design.
Diameter: 7in
Hand-stitched Shipibo Rectangle cloth with Mapacho Kené design.
Dimension: Length 10in, Width 8in
Hand-stitched Kené design of Coca plant.
Dimension: Length 23in, Width 16in
Hand-stitched All style Kené design.
Dimension: Length 27in, Width 20in
Hand-stitched All style Kené design.
Dimension: 56in Length, Width 8.5in
Hand-stitched Ayahuasca Kené design.
Dimension: Length 62in, Width 26in
Hand-stitched All style Kené design.
Dimension: Length 58in, Width 27in
Hand-stitched Red Kené Cloth for Protection.
Dimension: Length 35in, Width 26in
Hand painted Shipibo Kené Design on canvas.
Dimensions: Length 62in, Width 16in
Hand-painted symbolic painting of Amazonian Spirits & Animals by Juan V. Amaringo
Dimensions: Length 31in, Width 23in
