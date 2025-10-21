Bero Netebo Gifts: Earrings

Navajo Quartz Silver Earrings item
Navajo Quartz Silver Earrings
$300

Handmade Navajo Earrings, with Rutilated Quartz & 925 Sterling Silver.


Spiritual benefits include protection & promotion of emotional healing.


Dimensions: Crystal size length 0.48in Width 0.4in

Navajo Moonstone & Amethyst Earrings item
Navajo Moonstone & Amethyst Earrings
$350

Handmade Navajo Earrings with Moonstone, Amethyst, and 925 Sterling Silver. Spiritual benefits include promoting balance, inner peace, & encouraging spiritual growth.


Dimension: Length including hook 2in

Hummingbird Wayuu Tribe Earrings item
Hummingbird Wayuu Tribe Earrings
$150

Handmade Beaded earring, from Guajira, Colombia. Hummingbirds represent the carriers of good news and health.


Dimension: Length with hook 2.25in, Width 1.5in

Parrot Wayuu Tribe Earrings item
Parrot Wayuu Tribe Earrings
$150

Handmade Beaded Earrings, from Guajira, Colombia. Parrots represent communication, divine love & spiritual devotion.


Dimension: Length with hook 4in, Width 0.75in

Aymara Tribe Protection Earings item
Aymara Tribe Protection Earings
$150

Handmade Shell Beaded Earrings, Cowrie Shells represent connection to the Ocean, and to dispel negative energy.


Dimension: Length 3.25in, Width 1in

Shipibo Dolphin Earrings item
Shipibo Dolphin Earrings
$150

Handmade from the scales of the Paiche fish, native to the Amazon River Basin. The symbol of the Dolphin represents love & prosperity, and the scales of the Paiche represent protection.


Dimension: Length 3in, Width 1in

Wayuu Tribe Sunset Flower Earrings item
Wayuu Tribe Sunset Flower Earrings
$150

Hand-beaded Earrings from the Gaujira Region of Colombia. Red ombre flower.


Dimension: Length with hook 2.5in, Width 1.25in

Wayuu Tribe Small Flower Earrings item
Wayuu Tribe Small Flower Earrings
$100

Hand-beaded Earrings from the Gaujira Region of Colombia.


Description: Length with hook 2in, Width 0.75in

Wayuu Tribe Small Flower Earrings item
Wayuu Tribe Small Flower Earrings
$100

Hand-beaded Earrings from the Gaujira Region of Colombia.


Description: Length with hook 2in, Width 0.75in

Wayuu Tribe Large Flower Earrings item
Wayuu Tribe Large Flower Earrings
$150

Hand-beaded Earrings from the Gaujira Region of Colombia.


Dimension: Length with hook 4.25in, Width 1.25in

Shipibo Kené Earrings item
Shipibo Kené Earrings
$350

Handmade by Shipibo Maestra Claudia of her Kené visions. Vibrant beads & Protection seeds.


Dimension: Length with hook 6.5in, Width 0.5in

Wayuu Tribe Sunset Earrings item
Wayuu Tribe Sunset Earrings
$150

Hand-beaded Earrings from the Gaujira Region of Colombia. Vibrant Ombre Sunset dangle Earrings.


Dimensions: Length 4in, Width 0.75in

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!