Bero Netebo Gifts: Earrings

Handmade Navajo Earrings, with Rutilated Quartz & 925 Sterling Silver.
Spiritual benefits include protection & promotion of emotional healing.
Dimensions: Crystal size length 0.48in Width 0.4in
Handmade Navajo Earrings with Moonstone, Amethyst, and 925 Sterling Silver. Spiritual benefits include promoting balance, inner peace, & encouraging spiritual growth.
Dimension: Length including hook 2in
Handmade Beaded earring, from Guajira, Colombia. Hummingbirds represent the carriers of good news and health.
Dimension: Length with hook 2.25in, Width 1.5in
Handmade Beaded Earrings, from Guajira, Colombia. Parrots represent communication, divine love & spiritual devotion.
Dimension: Length with hook 4in, Width 0.75in
Handmade Shell Beaded Earrings, Cowrie Shells represent connection to the Ocean, and to dispel negative energy.
Dimension: Length 3.25in, Width 1in
Handmade from the scales of the Paiche fish, native to the Amazon River Basin. The symbol of the Dolphin represents love & prosperity, and the scales of the Paiche represent protection.
Dimension: Length 3in, Width 1in
Hand-beaded Earrings from the Gaujira Region of Colombia. Red ombre flower.
Dimension: Length with hook 2.5in, Width 1.25in
Hand-beaded Earrings from the Gaujira Region of Colombia.
Description: Length with hook 2in, Width 0.75in
Hand-beaded Earrings from the Gaujira Region of Colombia.
Description: Length with hook 2in, Width 0.75in
Hand-beaded Earrings from the Gaujira Region of Colombia.
Dimension: Length with hook 4.25in, Width 1.25in
Handmade by Shipibo Maestra Claudia of her Kené visions. Vibrant beads & Protection seeds.
Dimension: Length with hook 6.5in, Width 0.5in
Hand-beaded Earrings from the Gaujira Region of Colombia. Vibrant Ombre Sunset dangle Earrings.
Dimensions: Length 4in, Width 0.75in
