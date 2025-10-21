Bero Netebo

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Bero Netebo

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Bero Netebo Gifts: Necklaces

Wayuu Tribe Large Beaded Necklace item
Wayuu Tribe Large Beaded Necklace
$400

Hand-beaded ornate necklace with heart design inspired by love and light of life. Handmade in the Guajira Region of Colombia.


Dimensions: Inner neck line length 16.5in Width of beaded diameter 4in

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Wayuu Tribe Beaded Necklace item
Wayuu Tribe Beaded Necklace
$150

Hand-beaded ornate Necklace with diamond design. Handmade in the Guajira Region of Colombia.


Dimensions: Inner neckline

Length 19in Width of beaded diameter 1.75in

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Wayuu Tribe Beaded Necklace item
Wayuu Tribe Beaded Necklace
$150

Hand-beaded ornate Necklace with diamond design. Handmade in the Guajira Region of Colombia.


Dimensions: Inner neckline Length 19in Width of beaded diameter 1.5in

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Wayuu Tribe Beaded Necklace item
Wayuu Tribe Beaded Necklace
$300

Hand-beaded ornate Necklace from Guajira Region of Colombia


Dimension: Inner neckline Length 16in Width of beaded diameter 2in

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Wayuu Tribe Beaded Necklace item
Wayuu Tribe Beaded Necklace
$350

Hand-beaded ornate Necklace from Guajira Region of Colombia


Dimension: Inner neckline Length 17in Width of beaded diameter 3in

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Wayuu Tribe Beaded Necklace item
Wayuu Tribe Beaded Necklace
$150

Hand-beaded ornate Necklace from Guajira Region of Colombia


Dimension: Inner neckline Length 18in Width of beaded diameter 1.5in

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Wayuu Tribe Beaded Necklace item
Wayuu Tribe Beaded Necklace
$300

Hand-beaded ornate Necklace from Guajira Region of Colombia


Dimension: Inner neckline Length 16in Width of beaded diameter 2.5in

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Wayuu Tribe Beaded Necklace item
Wayuu Tribe Beaded Necklace
$150

Hand-beaded ornate Necklace from Guajira Region of Colombia


Dimension: Inner neckline Length 18in Width of beaded diameter 1.5in

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Wayuu Tribe Beaded Necklace item
Wayuu Tribe Beaded Necklace
$300

Hand-beaded ornate Necklace from Guajira Region of Colombia


Dimension: Inner neckline Length 18in Width of beaded diameter 2.5in

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Wayuu Tribe Beaded Necklace item
Wayuu Tribe Beaded Necklace
$100

Hand-beaded ornate Necklace from Guajira Region of Colombia


Dimension: Inner neckline Length 16in Width of beaded diameter 0.5in

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Wayuu Tribe Beaded Flower Necklace item
Wayuu Tribe Beaded Flower Necklace
$400

Hand-beaded ornate Necklace from Guajira Region of Colombia


Dimension: Inner neckline Length 15in Width of beaded diameter 3in

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Wayuu Tribe Beaded Flower Necklace item
Wayuu Tribe Beaded Flower Necklace
$400

Hand-beaded ornate Necklace from Guajira Region of Colombia


Dimension: Inner neckline Length 15in Width of beaded diameter 3in

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Shipibo Wairuro Bead Necklace item
Shipibo Wairuro Bead Necklace
$150

Rare Wairuro Seed Beaded Necklace for Protection.


Dimension: Inner neckline Length 11in Width of beaded diameter 4.5in

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Shipibo Ayahuasca Wairuro Bead Necklace item
Shipibo Ayahuasca Wairuro Bead Necklace
$1,000

Wairuro Seed Beaded Necklace for Protection & large piece of Ayahuasca.


Dimension: Inner neckline Length 16in Width of beaded diameter 2in

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