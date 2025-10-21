Bero Netebo Gifts: Necklaces

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Hand-beaded ornate necklace with heart design inspired by love and light of life. Handmade in the Guajira Region of Colombia.
Dimensions: Inner neck line length 16.5in Width of beaded diameter 4in
Hand-beaded ornate Necklace with diamond design. Handmade in the Guajira Region of Colombia.
Dimensions: Inner neckline
Length 19in Width of beaded diameter 1.75in
Hand-beaded ornate Necklace with diamond design. Handmade in the Guajira Region of Colombia.
Dimensions: Inner neckline Length 19in Width of beaded diameter 1.5in
Hand-beaded ornate Necklace from Guajira Region of Colombia
Dimension: Inner neckline Length 16in Width of beaded diameter 2in
Hand-beaded ornate Necklace from Guajira Region of Colombia
Dimension: Inner neckline Length 17in Width of beaded diameter 3in
Hand-beaded ornate Necklace from Guajira Region of Colombia
Dimension: Inner neckline Length 18in Width of beaded diameter 1.5in
Hand-beaded ornate Necklace from Guajira Region of Colombia
Dimension: Inner neckline Length 16in Width of beaded diameter 2.5in
Hand-beaded ornate Necklace from Guajira Region of Colombia
Dimension: Inner neckline Length 18in Width of beaded diameter 1.5in
Hand-beaded ornate Necklace from Guajira Region of Colombia
Dimension: Inner neckline Length 18in Width of beaded diameter 2.5in
Hand-beaded ornate Necklace from Guajira Region of Colombia
Dimension: Inner neckline Length 16in Width of beaded diameter 0.5in
Hand-beaded ornate Necklace from Guajira Region of Colombia
Dimension: Inner neckline Length 15in Width of beaded diameter 3in
Hand-beaded ornate Necklace from Guajira Region of Colombia
Dimension: Inner neckline Length 15in Width of beaded diameter 3in
Rare Wairuro Seed Beaded Necklace for Protection.
Dimension: Inner neckline Length 11in Width of beaded diameter 4.5in
Wairuro Seed Beaded Necklace for Protection & large piece of Ayahuasca.
Dimension: Inner neckline Length 16in Width of beaded diameter 2in
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