Bero Netebo Shop: Pipes

Hand-carved Wooden Pipe with hand-painted Shipibo Kené design. Made from Palo Sangre wood, a durable, rich, red wood from the Amazon, used to cleanse energies & offer spiritual protection. The Pipe stem is detachable for easy cleaning. Deep & wide bowl for tobacco.
Dimensions: Height of bowl 2.7 in, length with stem 4in.
Hand-carved Wooden Pipe with Aya Huma Kené design carved. Made from Palo Sangre wood, a durable, rich, red wood from the Amazon Rainforest, used to cleanse energies & offer spiritual protection. Deep bowl for tobacco. Comes with two pipe stems, detachable for easy cleaning.
Dimensions: Height of bowl 6.3in, length with stem 6.3in.
Hand-carved Wooden Pipe Aya Huma Kené & Medicine Tower design. Made from Palo Sangre wood, a durable, rich, red wood from the Amazon, used to cleanse energies & offer spiritual protection. Comes with two pipe stems detachable for easy cleaning. Deep & wide bowl for Tobacco.
Dimensions: Height of bowl 6.3, length with stem 6.3 in.
