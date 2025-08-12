Berrien Springs Garden Club -- Summer Membership Drive

Individual Annual Membership
$25

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.atDate

Annual memberships give exclusive access to webinars and classes from Michigan Garden Clubs, fund local club outings and operation funds, and support Loda Lake Wildflower Sanctuary in White Cloud, MI 

Household Annual Membership
$45

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.atDate

Do two or more people living at the same address want to join our club? Then our Household discounted membership rate is for you. Bring your spouse, partner, children, or grandchildren along for the fun!

Sponsor an annual membership
$25

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.yearly

Not everyone has the funds to pay annual dues. Donate a membership so no one is left out of the fun!

addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing