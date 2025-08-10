Berry Good Food's 10 Year Anniversary Silent Auction

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Starting bid
Have an amazing night of music with a well-known and loved local musician, Jason Mraz! Package includes four concert tickets, plus a meet and greet with Jason Mraz. PLEASE NOTE!! Show takes place at the Del Mar Sound on Tuesday, October 28th, 2025. Winner will also receive a swag bag of music and merchandise.
Terms & Conditions: Winner of this package must be available to attend event on 10/28/25.
Starting bid
Enjoy 6 nights for 2 people in Utah seeing some of the most amazing natural wonders of the Southwest. Start in Salt Lake City—check in at Le Méridien Downtown and linger over dinner before a restful sleep. The next morning, roll south on a scenic desert drive to Zion National Park, where you’ll settle into Red Cliffs Lodge Zion for two nights. Wake to breakfast at Scout, then spend your days exploring Zion’s soaring canyon walls and mellow riverside trails before evenings under starry skies. Leaving Zion, swing by Bryce Canyon for a dose of hoodoos and a cozy overnight at Bryce Canyon Pines—with breakfast to send you on your way. Then it’s off to magical Moab, where you’ll sink into Red Cliffs Lodge Moab for two nights and greet each morning with breakfast and the red-rock glow. Let the beauty of Arches and Canyonlands seal the trip with an unforgettable finish.
Terms and Conditions: Flights & transport not included. Some meals not covered. Valid through Nov 1, 2026. Black-out dates may apply.
Starting bid
Enjoy a day at the San Diego Zoo OR Safari Park. The Diego Zoo 1-Day Pass package includes: One visit to the San Diego Zoo, Guided Bus Tour, Skyfari Aerial Tram, and all regularly scheduled experiences. The Safari Park 1-Day Pass package includes: One visit to the San Diego Zoo Safari Park , Africa Tram, and all regularly scheduled experiences.
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Enjoy the best sightseeing on the San Diego Bay—with either a professionally narrated tour of San Diego's whale-watching hot spots OR with a professionally narrated harbor tour of more than 50 storied landmarks. As we cruise, we’ll see up-close views of the bay's wildlife including Gray whales and Blue whales, plus iconic landmarks from a new perspective including Seaport Village, Shelter Island, ship-building and dry-docking facilities, Coronado Island, Point Loma, and Cabrillo National Monument, and more!
Terms & Conditions:
Redeem Zoo/Safari Park by December 31, 2026. Subject to availability.
For San Diego bay tour: 2 guests, one cruise admission, expires on 11/30/2026. All scheduled experiences subject to availability.
Starting bid
Enjoy a 1-night stay at Mission Pacific Beach Resort in Oceanside – voted #1 resort hotel in the continental US and California by Travel + Leisure Reader’s Choice Awards. Savor a well-appointed hotel room, complete with custom furnishings, original art and a luxurious, spa-inspired bath. The hotel boasts world-class dining at MICHELIN Star restaurant Valle with Chef Roberto Alcocer’s exquisite contemporary Mexican cuisine. The Rooftop Bar has the city’s best ocean sunset views and an evening of surf-inspired cocktails, live music, cabana lounging and dancing under the stars.
Terms and Conditions:
• Daily room rate, resort fee, and valet parking for 1 vehicle, will be complimentary.
• Certificate valid for Sunday to Thursday nights only, based on availability and blackout
dates.
• Blackout Dates: Friday/Saturday nights & Holidays
Certificate carries no cash value and is not transferable.
• Certificate expires 10/26/2026 and may not be extended or reissued.
• To retain certificate value, please follow the hotel’s standard cancellation guidelines.
Starting bid
Enjoy a 1-night stay for 2 and breakfast at The Inn at Rancho Santa Fe. Nestled amongst San Diego’s rolling hills, citrus groves, and desert landscapes, The Inn at Rancho Santa Fe is an escape to a bygone era. Steeped in vintage luxury, rich history, and time-honored tradition, The Inn has undergone a property-wide renaissance, inviting guests to experience the charm of a simpler time and place where elegance is innate, hospitality is abundant, and the vibrant joy of a sun-soaked Southern California lifestyle is all around. The Inn celebrates Southern California’s bounty with fresh, regionally inspired cuisine sourced from local farms and waters. Lilian’s, Bing’s, and The Café bring locals and visitors together over thoughtful food, inventive cocktails, and now at The Café, a curated selection of Erewhon’s wellness-focused snacks and essentials.
Terms and Conditions: Expires 10/26/26. Subject to availability; non-transferable or redeemable for cash value.
Starting bid
Enjoy a special getaway in Baja California. This packages includes a 1-night stay for two at Finca La Divina, with dinner at Finca's Michelin-starred restaurant Animalon, as well as breakfast, and a bottle of sparkling wine. This picturesque and unique four-bedroom inn is run by chef Javier Plascencia near his restaurants, Animalon and Finca Altozano. The Mexico-based inn boasts ammenities including a pool, hot tub, fire pit, and outdoor lounge areas, all looking out over Valle de Guadalupe wine country. Dinner includes a wine pairing. Proceeds for this auction item will go towards BGF Baja programming.
Terms and Conditions: Animalon tip and service not included. Animalon is open Wednesday through Sunday.
Starting bid
A food-lovers getaway. A 2-night stay and high-end 5-course meal for 2 people. The 2 nights are in a luxurious private tiny home in Escondido, (view here: https://www.airbnb.com/rooms/43831134?photo_id=1437438748). Your 5-course menu can be developed with the chef, Sunni Black, and will be served in a surprising and special secret space on the property. The hosts, Sunni and Bill, are only a buzzer away from addressing your every need.
Terms: Conditions of booking will be based on its availability.
Starting bid
Dive into the artistry of jewelry making with Teressa Lane Jewelry! This hands-on workshop is perfect for beginners and seasoned creatives alike. Guests will design and create their own fine silver stacking rings, learning how to fuse and shape the metal into beautiful, wearable pieces. The experience includes a workshop for up to 4 guests hosted by a TLJ team member in our cozy, creative studio located in the heart of Carlsbad Village. All materials will be provided to create beautiful fine silver stacking rings. Each participant will leave with one-of-a-kind rings they crafted themselves and unforgettable memories from a truly unique activity.
Terms and Conditions: This certificate is valid for up to 4 guests. Advance booking required, workshop date subject to availability. Certificate valid for 12 months from date of Issue.
Starting bid
Experience San Diego's vibrant theater scene with this exclusive package to TWO of the city's iconic theaters. Enjoy two tickets to the historic Old Globe Theatre for Fences, August Wilson’s Pulitzer Prize- and Tony Award-winning masterpiece, directed by the acclaimed Delicia Turner Sonnenberg. You will also receive two tickets to a performance of your choice in the La Jolla Playhouse’s exciting 2025/2026 season. Together, these unforgettable evenings celebrate world-class theater and storytelling at two of San Diego’s most favorite stages.
Terms and Conditions:
Old Globe tickets valid for performances April 4-19, 2026 (excluding Saturday evenings).
La Jolla Theater offer only valid for the first 2 weeks of the performances and excludes Saturday nights and opening nights. Not valid for musicals or special engagements. Not valid for "WORKING GIRL" and "THE HEART." Excludes gold circle seating.
Starting bid
A wine-lovers getaway! Enjoy a 2 night stay for 2 people at South Coast Winery and Resort in Temecula. This is the only vineyard in Temecula with its own resort and spa. You will also receive a $150 dining credit to The Vineyard Rose Restaurant (on site) and a wine tasting. The Vineyard Rose Restaurant serves contemporary California cuisine sourced from the season's freshest, locally-grown ingredients, and has been honored with the prestigious 2025 Wine Spectator Award of Excellence for the third consecutive year.
Terms and Conditions: Subject to availability. Not valid on blackout dates or holidays. May not be combined with any other discount or offer; good for one visit. *Gratuity Not Included | Expires: 10/26/2026
Starting bid
Private, six-passenger, all-inclusive sunset sailing tour of San Diego Bay, curated for you. Treat yourself and up to five of your best friends or family with Riviera Luxury Sailing. Enjoy the calm waters and magnificent skyline as the sun sets over the Pacific. Your Captain and onboard steward will cater to your every need. Adult beverages, champagne, beer & wine, and gourmet charcuterie boards will delight you and your guests.
Terms and Conditions: Valid until April 30, 2026. Cruise is subject to availability. Children 12 years and older are welcome. Not valid on Holidays and peak season weekends.
Starting bid
An amazing package for a Padres fan! This gift pack from the San Diego Padres includes a brown hat and a baseball signed by pitcher Yu Darvish #11.
Terms and Conditions: Must be a San Diego County resident (will not ship items).
Starting bid
Enjoy a one-night stay at the InterContinental Hotel in downtown San Diego, which exudes modern luxury with well-appointed guest rooms, all of which showcase breathtaking water views. Also enjoy dinner for 2 at either Garibaldi or Vistal. At Garibaldi the bounty of the Pacific blends with the warmth of Mediterranean traditions - where fresh catch, seasonal produce, and wood-fired cooking create dishes that feel both refined and relaxed. At Vistal, their third-floor signature restaurant overlooking San Diego Bay, Executive Chef Franck Tasic offers a new perspective on coastal Southern California cuisine, drawing inspiration from the Baja Peninsula, Pacific islands, Mediterranean fishing villages, and beyond.
Terms and Conditions: 1-night stay in Premium Waterview King or Queen/Queen. Valid until Oct 30, 2026. Redemption based on hotel availability. Blackout dates may apply.
Starting bid
A distinctive new voice has arrived in La Jolla with the opening of LUCIEN, a 30-seat fine dining restaurant from chef and partner Elijah Arizmendi. The Northern California native returns to his home state after years in New York’s most acclaimed Michelin star kitchens. Enjoy an intimate, ingredient-driven dinner for 2 rooted in classical French and Japanese techniques, wood-fire cooking, and coastal terroir of California.
Terms and Conditions: Excludes wine pairings, extras, and gratuity.
Starting bid
Treat yourself to a fresh and healthy lifestyle with this Organic lunch and groceries combo. Enjoy $250 in seasonal, chef-crafted salads and hearty grain bowls from Sweetgreen. Then head to Jimbo’s Organic Grocery with a $50 gift card to stock up on local, organic essentials for home. It’s the perfect pairing for anyone who loves clean eating, sustainability, and supporting local food systems.
Starting bid
Experience The Plot South in Oceanside with a six-course tasting menu for four people, including alcoholic or non-alcoholic pairings. Each course highlights peak seasonal ingredients from our gardens and local farms, crafted with bold, plant-forward creativity. Chefs Davin Waite and Travis Roe are reimagining vegan cuisine and zero waste menu design to celebrate flavor, texture, sustainability, and the magic that comes from sourcing locally and growing one's own food.
Terms and Conditions: Excludes gratuity
Starting bid
San Diego Magazine will treat you and three guests to lunch at their Little Italy offices with their team! Learn "what's behind the page" with Food Network personality and magazine CCO Troy Johnson and CEO Claire Johnson. You'll also get to chat with the magazine's editors who will show you the ins and outs of the 77-year-old multimedia company while you enjoy a delicious lunch.
Starting bid
Unwind with a one-night stay in the Manchester Grand Hyatt in Downtown San Diego with either a king or two beds. Relax in spacious hotel rooms with stunning views and upscale amenities. There are multiple restaurants to choose from on site, all of which highlight the region's locally sourced seafood and produce, and include local craft beers and world-renowned California wines.
Terms and Conditions: Expires 10/26/2026 - reservation must be made in advance and is based on availability. Black-out dates: July 4th, New Years Eve, ComicCon (July)
Starting bid
2 Family 4-packs (8 tickets) to the San Diego International Auto Show running January 1-4, 2026 - The Auto Show features a wide variety of the latest new vehicles, all under one roof, making it ideal for consumers to comparison shop and discover new models, including the newest EVs. Attendees will also enjoy test drives, exotics, classics, automotive products and much more!
Soapy Joe's Car Wash 3-Month Membership - Membership includes access to all locations, fast pass entry, unlimited washes, eco-friendly washes, and free air freshener/vacuum/towels.
Family membership to San Diego Automotive Museum - Join fellow car enthusiasts at the San Diego Automotive Museum in Balboa Park with this family membership for a family of 6, plus 2 one-time guest passes. You'll also recieve a SDAM hat. SDAM Terms and Conditions: The 2 adults must reside in the same household and the 4 youth tickets are for ages 17 and younger. Membership expires 6/30/26.
Starting bid
Enjoy a wine country getaway with a 2-night stay for 2 at Hotel Trio in beautiful, quaint Healdsburg, just north of Santa Rosa. Hotel Trio puts the best of the region at your fingertips with a stay in a small town that’s rich in California wine culture and brimming with charm. Curl up around the fire, sip something special, and savor life’s finest pleasures with indulgent amenities. Your stay includes access to heated outdoor pool, complimentary breakfast, wine amenity, parking, shuttle, and use of guest bicycles.
Terms and Conditions: Expires Dec 30, 2026. Subject to availability. Not valid during holidays or special events.
Starting bid
Enjoy a 2-night stay for two people, with a $100 food and beverage credit, at the Ava Hotel, a Hilton Curio Collection hotel in downtown Paso Robles. The hotel offers a modern retreat in California wine country. Choose from three unique dining experiences: EMRE, a Mediterranean restaurant; Esperanza on the Rooftop, a Baja-inspired bar and eatery; and Pine Street Bistro with a La Colombe espresso bar. Blending refined design, vibrant flavors, and the spirit of Paso, The Ava Hotel is your starting point for relaxation, exploration, and connection on the Central Coast.
Terms and Conditions: Not valid for Saturday night stays. Expires Oct 30, 2026. Subject to availability. Blackout dates may apply.
Starting bid
Relax at The Bower, a unique boutique hotel in Coronado, with a 2 night stay in a premium klng room with a balcony. The hotel uses the aesthetic concept of wabi-sabi, or ‘perfect imperfection,' and bespoke design using natural materials, which creates an upscale and relaxed atmosphere. Treat yourself to cocktails or a meal at Dive Coronado rooftop restaurant and bar with seasonal delights and comforting classics using locally sourced ingredients.
Terms and Conditions: Valid until 11/1/2027. Restrictions include all major holidays.
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