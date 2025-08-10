Berry Good Food's 10 Year Anniversary Silent Auction

Enjoy 6 nights for 2 people in Utah seeing some of the most amazing natural wonders of the Southwest. Start in Salt Lake City—check in at Le Méridien Downtown and linger over dinner before a restful sleep. The next morning, roll south on a scenic desert drive to Zion National Park, where you’ll settle into Red Cliffs Lodge Zion for two nights. Wake to breakfast at Scout, then spend your days exploring Zion’s soaring canyon walls and mellow riverside trails before evenings under starry skies. Leaving Zion, swing by Bryce Canyon for a dose of hoodoos and a cozy overnight at Bryce Canyon Pines—with breakfast to send you on your way. Then it’s off to magical Moab, where you’ll sink into Red Cliffs Lodge Moab for two nights and greet each morning with breakfast and the red-rock glow. Let the beauty of Arches and Canyonlands seal the trip with an unforgettable finish.





Terms and Conditions: Flights & transport not included. Some meals not covered. Valid through Nov 1, 2026. Black-out dates may apply.