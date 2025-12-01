Berry Good Food's Holiday Online Silent Auction

Hosted by
Gyotaku is a folk art started in the latter end of the samurai era, when fishermen and naturalists would document fish and other fauna by brushing sumi ink onto the surface and rubbing the image onto paper to create a fossil-like record. Now, Hwang takes this traditional skillset and makes it uniquely his own by taking gyotaku and pushing into the world of 'Wa-Modan', or Modern Japanese aesthetics, for art collectors, interior designers, and hospitality. This print is unframed and measures 13” x 19”.
Terms and Conditions: Must be a San Diego County resident (will not ship items).
Meet the ultimate kitchen powerhouse: the Chefs Life Cooking & Finishing Squeezable Four-Pack, curated by Food Network TV star Brian "Shenanigans" Malarkey. This versatile set includes four chef-crafted oils designed to elevate every step of your culinary process: Organic Cooking Avocado Oil: Made with premium organic avocado oil, this high-heat performer is perfect for sautéing, roasting, and frying. Organic Finishing Extra Virgin Olive Oil: Expeller-pressed from the finest organic olives, it delivers a rich, fruity flavor for drizzling over salads, veggies, and more. High-Heat Cooking Oil: A blend of olive, sunflower, avocado, and grapeseed oils that excels under high temperatures with a neutral flavor that complements every dish. Finishing Extra Virgin Olive Oil: Sourced from the best olives around the world, this non-GMO EVOO adds a luxurious final touch to your creations.
At Spiceology, the love of flavor drives us to keep dreaming and pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in a spoonful of spices. We believe in flavor, not flavoring. We source only premium, natural ingredients, with no fillers or funky stuff.
We believe that fresh matters. Our spices are ground fresh in small batches and shipped fresh from our Spokane, WA facility.
We believe in experimenting with flavor. Our never-before-tasted flavors are the foundation of endless creativity for chefs and home cooks alike.
We believe great food is better when it’s shared. We are part of a flavor community, sharing recipes and ideas with hundreds of thousands of chefs and home cooks each day.
Geometry redefines everyday essentials with elevated design, unmatched functionality, and a commitment to sustainability. From kitchen and bath towels to blankets and beyond, our products are made to look stunning, work hard, and last—so you can live well, with less. Gift pack includes 1 "On the Grill" Beach Towel, 1 "On the Grill" Tea Towel, 1 "Just Add Sauce" Tea Towel, 1 "Cakes in the Window" Tea Towel, 1 "Summer Air” Tea Towel
The Wheel was founded in 1988 by Michael Totah as a boutique gallery for one-of-kind creations. The company’s early success came via Southern California galleries and organized art shows with the Leucadia Art Association.
In 1991, however, The Wheel changed course and began catering to the culinary arts marketplace. Totah started with a custom line of Asian themed dinnerware for the Hyatt La Jolla’s Café Japengo. The highly successful partnership led to designing dinnerware for other dining and resort establishments. Today, The Wheel continues to design and deliver top-quality, handcrafted stoneware that graces the tables and buffets of leading chefs and renowned resorts.
Our main ranch is based in beautiful, sunny San Diego County in California, with our partnered ranches in Montana and West Texas, expanding our mission to regenerate the soil and grassroots of the west. The word “perennial” means everlasting, or continually recurring. To “regenerate” means to bring back to life, or more simply put, “to heal”. And, our mission is exactly this.
We are here to bring back healing and vitality to humans through our own ancestral foods (meat) that are consuming their own ancestral diet (perennial grasses). When the animals eat the diet they were meant to, it leads to more nutrient density in the meat we consume. And by taking a regenerative approach to ranching, we prioritize the soil! We bring life back to the soil through our regenerative practices which means the meat you consume actually benefits your health and the earth’s! This is true harmony and symbiosis.
