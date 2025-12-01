Berry Good Food's Holiday Online Silent Auction

Gyotaku is a folk art started in the latter end of the samurai era, when fishermen and naturalists would document fish and other fauna by brushing sumi ink onto the surface and rubbing the image onto paper to create a fossil-like record. Now, Hwang takes this traditional skillset and makes it uniquely his own by taking gyotaku and pushing into the world of 'Wa-Modan', or Modern Japanese aesthetics, for art collectors, interior designers, and hospitality. This print is unframed and measures 13” x 19”.





