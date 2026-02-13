Berry Miller PTA BINGO 2026 Silent Auction!

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
Enjoy a 5-Pack of Classes from The Yoga Studio!
Discover inner peace through invigorating yoga classes that harmonize body, mind, and soul. Cultivate strength, flexibility, and serenity in our transformative sessions led by experienced instructors. All levels welcome! Classes are typically one hour in length.
Value: $100
Redemption: Please redeem by May 31, 2026
Expiration: Classes valid for one year after activation
Contact: Jackie Guzman, Owner & Instructor
The Yoga Studio
2913 Old Chocolate Bayou Rd
Suite C
Pearland, TX 77584
346-635-0216
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!