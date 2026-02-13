Hosted by

Pta Texas Congress - Berry Miller PTA

About this event

Berry Miller PTA BINGO 2026 Silent Auction!

Pick-up location

3301 Manvel Rd, Pearland, TX 77584, USA

The Yoga Studio - 5-Pack of Classes item
The Yoga Studio - 5-Pack of Classes
$20

Starting bid

Enjoy a 5-Pack of Classes from The Yoga Studio!


Discover inner peace through invigorating yoga classes that harmonize body, mind, and soul. Cultivate strength, flexibility, and serenity in our transformative sessions led by experienced instructors. All levels welcome! Classes are typically one hour in length.


Value: $100

Redemption: Please redeem by May 31, 2026

Expiration: Classes valid for one year after activation

Contact: Jackie Guzman, Owner & Instructor


The Yoga Studio

2913 Old Chocolate Bayou Rd
Suite C
Pearland, TX 77584

346-635-0216

[email protected]

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!