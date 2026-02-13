Berry Miller PTA BINGO 2026 Silent Auction!

Enjoy a 5-Pack of Classes from The Yoga Studio!





Discover inner peace through invigorating yoga classes that harmonize body, mind, and soul. Cultivate strength, flexibility, and serenity in our transformative sessions led by experienced instructors. All levels welcome! Classes are typically one hour in length.





Value: $100

Redemption: Please redeem by May 31, 2026

Expiration: Classes valid for one year after activation

Contact: Jackie Guzman, Owner & Instructor





The Yoga Studio

2913 Old Chocolate Bayou Rd

Suite C

Pearland, TX 77584

346-635-0216

[email protected]