Berryhill Education Foundation, Inc.'s Shop

Offered by
About this shop
Get your tailgate wrist band now! For $15, the wrist band includes unlimited access to 8 games and inflatables, 1 face painting, 1 hair spray, 1 body paint, and any combinations of 4 food or drink items (water, pop, slice of pizza, candy, pickle or chips).
This is OUR Hill! Get your 2025 BEF Tailgate shirt and show your Chief's pride at the first football game of the season!
This is OUR Hill! Get your 2025 BEF Tailgate shirt and show your Chief's pride at the first football game of the season!
This is OUR Hill! Get your 2025 BEF Tailgate shirt and show your Chief's pride at the first football game of the season!
This is OUR Hill! Get your 2025 BEF Tailgate shirt and show your Chief's pride at the first football game of the season!
This is OUR Hill! Get your 2025 BEF Tailgate shirt and show your Chief's pride at the first football game of the season!
This is OUR Hill! Get your 2025 BEF Tailgate shirt and show your Chief's pride at the first football game of the season!
This is OUR Hill! Get your 2025 BEF Tailgate shirt and show your Chief's pride at the first football game of the season!
This is OUR Hill! Get your 2025 BEF Tailgate shirt and show your Chief's pride at the first football game of the season!
This is OUR Hill! Get your 2025 BEF Tailgate shirt and show your Chief's pride at the first football game of the season!
This is OUR Hill! Get your 2025 BEF Tailgate shirt and show your Chief's pride at the first football game of the season!
This is OUR Hill! Get your 2025 BEF Tailgate shirt and show your Chief's pride at the first football game of the season!
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!