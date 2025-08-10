Berryhill Education Foundation, Inc.

Offered by

Berryhill Education Foundation, Inc.

About this shop

Berryhill Education Foundation, Inc.'s Shop

2025 Tailgate Wristband item
2025 Tailgate Wristband
$15

Get your tailgate wrist band now! For $15, the wrist band includes unlimited access to 8 games and inflatables, 1 face painting, 1 hair spray, 1 body paint, and any combinations of 4 food or drink items (water, pop, slice of pizza, candy, pickle or chips).

2025 BEF Tailgate T-Shirt Youth SM item
2025 BEF Tailgate T-Shirt Youth SM
$15

This is OUR Hill! Get your 2025 BEF Tailgate shirt and show your Chief's pride at the first football game of the season!

2025 BEF Tailgate T-Shirt Youth MED item
2025 BEF Tailgate T-Shirt Youth MED
$15

This is OUR Hill! Get your 2025 BEF Tailgate shirt and show your Chief's pride at the first football game of the season!

2025 BEF Tailgate T-Shirt Youth LG item
2025 BEF Tailgate T-Shirt Youth LG
$15

This is OUR Hill! Get your 2025 BEF Tailgate shirt and show your Chief's pride at the first football game of the season!

2025 BEF Tailgate T-Shirt Youth XLG item
2025 BEF Tailgate T-Shirt Youth XLG
$15

This is OUR Hill! Get your 2025 BEF Tailgate shirt and show your Chief's pride at the first football game of the season!

2025 BEF Tailgate T-Shirt Adult SM item
2025 BEF Tailgate T-Shirt Adult SM
$15

This is OUR Hill! Get your 2025 BEF Tailgate shirt and show your Chief's pride at the first football game of the season!

2025 BEF Tailgate T-Shirt Adult MED item
2025 BEF Tailgate T-Shirt Adult MED
$15

This is OUR Hill! Get your 2025 BEF Tailgate shirt and show your Chief's pride at the first football game of the season!

2025 BEF Tailgate T-Shirt Adult LG item
2025 BEF Tailgate T-Shirt Adult LG
$15

This is OUR Hill! Get your 2025 BEF Tailgate shirt and show your Chief's pride at the first football game of the season!

2025 BEF Tailgate T-Shirt Adult XLG item
2025 BEF Tailgate T-Shirt Adult XLG
$15

This is OUR Hill! Get your 2025 BEF Tailgate shirt and show your Chief's pride at the first football game of the season!

2025 BEF Tailgate T-Shirt Adult 2XL item
2025 BEF Tailgate T-Shirt Adult 2XL
$15

This is OUR Hill! Get your 2025 BEF Tailgate shirt and show your Chief's pride at the first football game of the season!

2025 BEF Tailgate T-Shirt Adult 3XL item
2025 BEF Tailgate T-Shirt Adult 3XL
$15

This is OUR Hill! Get your 2025 BEF Tailgate shirt and show your Chief's pride at the first football game of the season!

2025 BEF Tailgate T-Shirt Adult 4XL item
2025 BEF Tailgate T-Shirt Adult 4XL
$15

This is OUR Hill! Get your 2025 BEF Tailgate shirt and show your Chief's pride at the first football game of the season!

Add a donation for Berryhill Education Foundation, Inc.

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!