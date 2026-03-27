Berryhill Pizza & Pajamas Mom & Son Dance

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About this event
Required for entry.
Includes admission for one mom/guardian and one son.
Food, candy, and photo booth available for purchase separately.
Add another son attending with the same adult.
Requires General Admission purchase.
Price: $20 (value $30)
Admission NOT included. Must purchase entry separately.
Includes:
• 2 pizza slices ($6 separately)
• 2 drinks ($4 separately)
• 2 full-size candy items ($4 separately)
• Professional photo booth + 2 prints/styles ($10 value)
• Heart photo magnets
• VIP lanyard credential
• Pizza-themed goody bag
Purchased individually this would be $30+
VIP saves money and helps us plan food and supplies.
Includes 1 print
(Note VIP Add On Package includes 2 prints/styles)
$
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