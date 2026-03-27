Berryhill Band Boosters

Hosted by

Berryhill Band Boosters

About this event

Berryhill Pizza & Pajamas Mom & Son Dance

3128 S 63rd W Ave

Tulsa, OK 74107, USA

General Admission — Couple
$15

Required for entry.
Includes admission for one mom/guardian and one son.
Food, candy, and photo booth available for purchase separately.

Additonal Son
$5

Add another son attending with the same adult.

Requires General Admission purchase.

Pajama Party VIP ADD ON (Gen Adm Purchase Req!)
$20

⭐ VIP Package ⭐

Price: $20 (value $30)

Admission NOT included. Must purchase entry separately.


Includes:
• 2 pizza slices ($6 separately)
• 2 drinks ($4 separately)
• 2 full-size candy items ($4 separately)
• Professional photo booth + 2 prints/styles ($10 value)
• Heart photo magnets
• VIP lanyard credential
• Pizza-themed goody bag

Purchased individually this would be $30+


VIP saves money and helps us plan food and supplies.

Photo Booth Session Add On
$5

Includes 1 print
(Note VIP Add On Package includes 2 prints/styles)

Add a donation for Berryhill Band Boosters

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!