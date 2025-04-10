Berryville FC Professional Development

This payment for Professional Development is a monthly fee that covers participation in weekly soccer practices with Berryville FC Soccer Club. It is designed to support ongoing skill development, fitness, and training through structured sessions led by the club’s coaching staff. Please note that this payment is for practices only and does not include being rostered for or participating in official games or matches. The payment must be made before the start of each new month to ensure continued participation in the training sessions.

