Bertha Carson Heart Foundation Mother Day Cake Raffle 2026

About this raffle
$5 – Single Entry (Sweet Chance)
Take a sweet shot at making Mother’s Day unforgettable! One ticket gives you a chance to win a beautiful custom cake while supporting families and mentorship in our community. A small step that makes a big impact.
💐 3 for $15 – Triple the Love
Why stop at one? Increase your chances and spread even more love this Mother’s Day! With three entries, you’re not only getting closer to winning—you’re helping us continue pouring into families, youth, and our community.
5 for $25 – Best Value (Go All In for Mom!)
Go big for Mom! This bundle gives you the best value and the highest chance to win a stunning custom cake. Every ticket fuels our mission—so you’re not just entering a raffle, you’re investing in stronger families and brighter futures.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!