Berts Salute To America Foundation Inc

Hosted by

Berts Salute To America Foundation Inc

About this event

Bert's Barracuda Harley-Davidson 10th Annual Christmas Toy Run

10525 49th Street N

Clearwater, FL 33762, USA

Single Rider
$10

Single Rider - Must bring small toy that will fit on bike during the ride.

By purchasing this ticket and participating in this event, you voluntarily assume all risk and release and hold harmless the organizers, sponsors, host businesses, and affiliates from any liability, claims, or damages arising from participation before, during, or after the event.

We may be texting or emailing you about events and updates. You can opt out of texts and emails any time.

Rider & Passenger
$20

Rider & Passenger - Must bring 2 small toys that will fit on bike during the ride.

By purchasing this ticket and participating in this event, you voluntarily assume all risk and release and hold harmless the organizers, sponsors, host businesses, and affiliates from any liability, claims, or damages arising from participation before, during, or after the event.

We may be texting or emailing you about events and updates. You can opt out of texts and emails any time.

I can't ride that day but I want to make a difference!
$10

Thank you so much for your donation! We truly appreciate you!

We may be texting or emailing you about events and updates. You can opt out of texts and emails any time.

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