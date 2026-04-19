Berville Lions Powersports Weekend 2026 > Dirt Drags Pre-Registration

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Entry for one vehicle in the UTV / Side-by-Side (Non-Turbo) class. Vehicles may only register for one class. Driver must be 18+ with valid photo ID (16–17 with parent/guardian permission and signed waiver). Entry fee does NOT include gate admission. No refunds for disqualification or ejection.
Entry for one vehicle in the UTV / Side-by-Side (Turbo) class. Vehicles may only register for one class. Driver must be 18+ with valid photo ID (16–17 with parent/guardian permission and signed waiver). Entry fee does NOT include gate admission. No refunds for disqualification or ejection.
Entry for one vehicle in the Diesel – Stock Appearing Turbo class. Vehicles may only register for one class. Driver must be 18+ with valid photo ID (16–17 with parent/guardian permission and signed waiver). Entry fee does NOT include gate admission. No refunds for disqualification or ejection.
Entry for one vehicle in the Open Diesel class. Vehicles may only register for one class. Driver must be 18+ with valid photo ID (16–17 with parent/guardian permission and signed waiver). Entry fee does NOT include gate admission. No refunds for disqualification or ejection.
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