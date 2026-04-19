Berville Lions Charities Inc.

Hosted by

Berville Lions Charities Inc.

About this event

Berville Lions Powersports Weekend 2026 > Dirt Drags Pre-Registration

13651 Hough Rd

Berlin Township, MI 48002, USA

UTV / Side-by-Side (Non-Turbo)
$25

Entry for one vehicle in the UTV / Side-by-Side (Non-Turbo) class. Vehicles may only register for one class. Driver must be 18+ with valid photo ID (16–17 with parent/guardian permission and signed waiver). Entry fee does NOT include gate admission. No refunds for disqualification or ejection.

UTV / Side-by-Side (Turbo)
$25

Entry for one vehicle in the UTV / Side-by-Side (Turbo) class. Vehicles may only register for one class. Driver must be 18+ with valid photo ID (16–17 with parent/guardian permission and signed waiver). Entry fee does NOT include gate admission. No refunds for disqualification or ejection.

Diesel – Stock Appearing Turbo
$25

Entry for one vehicle in the Diesel – Stock Appearing Turbo class. Vehicles may only register for one class. Driver must be 18+ with valid photo ID (16–17 with parent/guardian permission and signed waiver). Entry fee does NOT include gate admission. No refunds for disqualification or ejection.

Open Diesel
$25

Entry for one vehicle in the Open Diesel class. Vehicles may only register for one class. Driver must be 18+ with valid photo ID (16–17 with parent/guardian permission and signed waiver). Entry fee does NOT include gate admission. No refunds for disqualification or ejection.

Add a donation for Berville Lions Charities Inc.

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