Belview Elementary School PTA

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Belview Elementary School PTA

About this event

BES 2026 Parade of Baskets

3187 Peppers Ferry Rd NW

Radford, VA 24141, USA

Arts & Crafts item
Arts & Crafts
$3

$3 Each – 1 Chance to Win


Basket include: 4 Wonder Universe Passes, 6 Free Jersey Mikes subs, tote, markers, crayons, pens, 3D dragon, coloring books, etc.

Messy Play item
Messy Play
$3

$3 Each – 1 Chance to Win


Basket include: 4 Virginia Technique Open Gym Passes, 4 Laser Tag Passes, paint kits, play dough, kids bath fun, reusable grocery tote

Beauty Lab Spa Day item
Beauty Lab Spa Day
$3

$3 Each – 1 Chance to Win


Basket include: $25 gift card, 20% product voucher, body/hair lotions & soaps and accessories, etc.

Water Day item
Water Day
$3

$3 Each – 1 Chance to Win


Basket include: Crocs Large tote ($75), 6 free Jersey Mike's subs, beach towel, pool toys, water balloons, chalk

Summer Fun item
Summer Fun
$3

$3 Each – 1 Chance to Win


Basket include: 1 Blacksburg Boxing & Fitness Summer Camp Pass ($150), beach towel, water balloons, chalk, bubbles, reusable grocery bag

Royal Flush Nail Co. & Spa Time item
Royal Flush Nail Co. & Spa Time
$3

$3 Each – 1 Chance to Win


Basket include: $100 gift card Royal Flush Nail Co., weekender bag, soaps, lotions, bubble bath, etc.

Car Wash item
Car Wash
$3

$3 Each – 1 Chance to Win


Basket include: 2x $21 Tidal Wave carwash passes, McDonalds giftcard, car wash kit, etc.

Chick-fil-A item
Chick-fil-A
$3

$3 Each – 1 Chance to Win


Basket include: $25 gift card, sauces, candy, drinks, etc.

Family Night item
Family Night
$3

$3 Each – 1 Chance to Win


Basket include: 4 Virginia Tech PlayZone Passes, $20 Poppy's gift card, games, snacks

Avengers item
Avengers
$3

$3 Each – 1 Chance to Win


Basket include: Avengers themed large tumbler and wooden decor

Mountain Lake B'day Party item
Mountain Lake B'day Party
$3

$3 Each – 1 Chance to Win


Basket include: 1 birthday party certificate ($500 value), 1 Mountain Lake Bear stuffy

Ultimate Hair & Scalp Care item
Ultimate Hair & Scalp Care
$3

$3 Each – 1 Chance to Win


Basket include: Paul Mitchell Awapuhi Shampoo & Conditioner, texturing foam, scalp revival shampoo & deep conditioner, Wet Brush

VT Tailgate item
VT Tailgate
$3

$3 Each – 1 Chance to Win


Basket include: 8 Free Jersey Mike's subs, VT clear stadium shoulder bag, 2008 Orange Bowl hat, 2x polarized VT sunnies, VT hat, notebook, pen, water bottle

Pizza Night item
Pizza Night
$3

$3 Each – 1 Chance to Win


Basket include: $20 gift card Sandro's, pizza making kit, pan, cutter, etc.

Mission BBQ + Kid's Square Museum item
Mission BBQ + Kid's Square Museum
$3

$3 Each – 1 Chance to Win


Basket include: Mission BBQ gift card, 4 passes Kid's Square Children's Museum (Roanoke), grilling supplies, bbq sauces, sodas, etc.

Add a donation for Belview Elementary School PTA

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