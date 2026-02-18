BES 2026 Parade of Baskets

About this event
$3 Each – 1 Chance to Win
Basket include: 4 Wonder Universe Passes, 6 Free Jersey Mikes subs, tote, markers, crayons, pens, 3D dragon, coloring books, etc.
$3 Each – 1 Chance to Win
Basket include: 4 Virginia Technique Open Gym Passes, 4 Laser Tag Passes, paint kits, play dough, kids bath fun, reusable grocery tote
$3 Each – 1 Chance to Win
Basket include: $25 gift card, 20% product voucher, body/hair lotions & soaps and accessories, etc.
$3 Each – 1 Chance to Win
Basket include: Crocs Large tote ($75), 6 free Jersey Mike's subs, beach towel, pool toys, water balloons, chalk
$3 Each – 1 Chance to Win
Basket include: 1 Blacksburg Boxing & Fitness Summer Camp Pass ($150), beach towel, water balloons, chalk, bubbles, reusable grocery bag
$3 Each – 1 Chance to Win
Basket include: $100 gift card Royal Flush Nail Co., weekender bag, soaps, lotions, bubble bath, etc.
$3 Each – 1 Chance to Win
Basket include: 2x $21 Tidal Wave carwash passes, McDonalds giftcard, car wash kit, etc.
$3 Each – 1 Chance to Win
Basket include: $25 gift card, sauces, candy, drinks, etc.
$3 Each – 1 Chance to Win
Basket include: 4 Virginia Tech PlayZone Passes, $20 Poppy's gift card, games, snacks
$3 Each – 1 Chance to Win
Basket include: Avengers themed large tumbler and wooden decor
$3 Each – 1 Chance to Win
Basket include: 1 birthday party certificate ($500 value), 1 Mountain Lake Bear stuffy
$3 Each – 1 Chance to Win
Basket include: Paul Mitchell Awapuhi Shampoo & Conditioner, texturing foam, scalp revival shampoo & deep conditioner, Wet Brush
$3 Each – 1 Chance to Win
Basket include: 8 Free Jersey Mike's subs, VT clear stadium shoulder bag, 2008 Orange Bowl hat, 2x polarized VT sunnies, VT hat, notebook, pen, water bottle
$3 Each – 1 Chance to Win
Basket include: $20 gift card Sandro's, pizza making kit, pan, cutter, etc.
$3 Each – 1 Chance to Win
Basket include: Mission BBQ gift card, 4 passes Kid's Square Children's Museum (Roanoke), grilling supplies, bbq sauces, sodas, etc.
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