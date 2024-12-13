Hosted by

Hounds P.A.C.K

About this event

BES Spring Fling Sponsors

$50 Business or Community Donation
$50
Your donation of $50 will go towards our costs to run the event. All proceeds from this event support our school through: funding of buses for out of county field trips, $100 for teacher classroom supplies, special events such as plays and in school field trips. Your Business Name/Logo will be listed as a sponsor.
Treat Walk Sponsorship ( $300 is our goal)
$75
This is one of our top games! Your donation will go to purchase "Treats" that include cupcakes, candies, and an assortment of treats. It's like a "Cake Walk," but we have more winners and treats for all tastes and diets. You can sponsor the whole game for $300, or purchase a portion of it for $75. Your name/Logo will be advertised as a carnival sponsor and sign at the game.
Bounce House Sponsor ( 3 needed)
$270
We are having 3 bounce houses from local ventor InTent Events. We are looking for a sponsor for each. This is the biggest cost of our event this year, and also the one that kids enjoy the most. Your name/logo will be shown as a sponsor when advertising. A sign will be outside of the bounce houses with your sponsorship name.
Craft Table Sponsors ( 4 needed, $200 total)
$50
We are looking for 4 sponsors ( A total of $200) to sponsor our craft table. You can sponsor the entire table, or sponsor part of it for $50 or 100.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!