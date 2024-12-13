BES Spring Fling Sponsors

Your donation of $50 will go towards our costs to run the event. All proceeds from this event support our school through: funding of buses for out of county field trips, $100 for teacher classroom supplies, special events such as plays and in school field trips. Your Business Name/Logo will be listed as a sponsor.
Your donation of $50 will go towards our costs to run the event. All proceeds from this event support our school through: funding of buses for out of county field trips, $100 for teacher classroom supplies, special events such as plays and in school field trips. Your Business Name/Logo will be listed as a sponsor.
Treat Walk Sponsorship ( $300 is our goal)
$75
This is one of our top games! Your donation will go to purchase "Treats" that include cupcakes, candies, and an assortment of treats. It's like a "Cake Walk," but we have more winners and treats for all tastes and diets.
You can sponsor the whole game for $300, or purchase a portion of it for $75.
Your name/Logo will be advertised as a carnival sponsor and sign at the game.
This is one of our top games! Your donation will go to purchase "Treats" that include cupcakes, candies, and an assortment of treats. It's like a "Cake Walk," but we have more winners and treats for all tastes and diets.
You can sponsor the whole game for $300, or purchase a portion of it for $75.
Your name/Logo will be advertised as a carnival sponsor and sign at the game.
Bounce House Sponsor ( 3 needed)
$270
We are having 3 bounce houses from local ventor InTent Events. We are looking for a sponsor for each. This is the biggest cost of our event this year, and also the one that kids enjoy the most.
Your name/logo will be shown as a sponsor when advertising. A sign will be outside of the bounce houses with your sponsorship name.
We are having 3 bounce houses from local ventor InTent Events. We are looking for a sponsor for each. This is the biggest cost of our event this year, and also the one that kids enjoy the most.
Your name/logo will be shown as a sponsor when advertising. A sign will be outside of the bounce houses with your sponsorship name.
Craft Table Sponsors ( 4 needed, $200 total)
$50
We are looking for 4 sponsors ( A total of $200) to sponsor our craft table. You can sponsor the entire table, or sponsor part of it for $50 or 100.
We are looking for 4 sponsors ( A total of $200) to sponsor our craft table. You can sponsor the entire table, or sponsor part of it for $50 or 100.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!