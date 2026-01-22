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Troop 427 - Girl Scouts of Central Texas

About this event

Best Buddy Golden Ball

10010 Anderson Mill Rd

Austin, TX 78750, USA

Unable to attend but happy to donate (NO EVENT ENTRY)
Pay what you can

No ticket entry option for those who are unable to attend, but would still like to support our Troop's Destination trip, Silver Award, and Pet Shelter service project.

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(Additional donation option below other tickets if you would like to donate less than $20 which is gratefully accepted!! You can also just write an amount there and skip this "ticket option" all together. :D )

At the Door/Late Admission Ticket (Per attendee ticket)
$30

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.


(Purchase online after 2/24/2026 or at the door)


For the price of seeing a movie you can have a magical night with your Girl Scout(s)!

Add a donation for Troop 427 - Girl Scouts of Central Texas

$

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