Best Buddy Golden Ball

Hosted by
About this event
No ticket entry option for those who are unable to attend, but would still like to support our Troop's Destination trip, Silver Award, and Pet Shelter service project.
........
(Additional donation option below other tickets if you would like to donate less than $20 which is gratefully accepted!! You can also just write an amount there and skip this "ticket option" all together. :D )
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
(Purchase online after 2/24/2026 or at the door)
For the price of seeing a movie you can have a magical night with your Girl Scout(s)!
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!