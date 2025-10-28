Best Christmas Pageant Fee Payment

All actors 18 or older and no longer in high school must pay a deposit to reserve their place in the show. This deposit will be returned when you complete your production hours, show volunteer shifts, and strike.
Pay in full option for *The prepay in full discount is only available until November 15th.
Partial production fee. If choosing this option, make one payment now. A second payment will be due November 15th.
Partial production fee. If choosing this option, use the option to add an additional amount under the donation to Limelight below (not donation to Zeffy) to total your production fee amount. We prefer that those receiving scholarships still pay half of the production fee.
Each performer who pays a full production fee will receive a cast shirt automatically. Parent and family members can also opt to order shirts.
To cover the upcharge from the shirt company for this size.
Opt out of pre-production volunteer hours only. (Can NOT opt out from strike)
Opt out of Tech/Show volunteer hours only. (Can NOT opt out from strike)
This book is yours! Feel free to mark it up and write in it all you want.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!