Best Christmas Pageant Fee Payment

Adult Deposit for Production Commitment item
Adult Deposit for Production Commitment
$150

All actors 18 or older and no longer in high school must pay a deposit to reserve their place in the show. This deposit will be returned when you complete your production hours, show volunteer shifts, and strike.

Production Fee (Pay in Full) - If under 18 item
Production Fee (Pay in Full) - If under 18
$200

Pay in full option for *The prepay in full discount is only available until November 15th.

Production Fee (Partial Payment) - If under 18 item
Production Fee (Partial Payment) - If under 18
$110

Partial production fee. If choosing this option, make one payment now. A second payment will be due November 15th.

Christmas Pageant Approved Scholarship (Partial Payment) item
Christmas Pageant Approved Scholarship (Partial Payment)
$25

Partial production fee. If choosing this option, use the option to add an additional amount under the donation to Limelight below (not donation to Zeffy) to total your production fee amount. We prefer that those receiving scholarships still pay half of the production fee.

Christmas Pageant Extra Cast Shirt item
Christmas Pageant Extra Cast Shirt
$25

Each performer who pays a full production fee will receive a cast shirt automatically. Parent and family members can also opt to order shirts.

Christmas Pageant Extra Cast Shirt Size Adult 2X-Large item
Christmas Pageant Extra Cast Shirt Size Adult 2X-Large
$28

To cover the upcharge from the shirt company for this size.

Christmas Pageant Pre-production Volunteer Opt Out item
Christmas Pageant Pre-production Volunteer Opt Out
$150

Opt out of pre-production volunteer hours only. (Can NOT opt out from strike)

Christmas Pageant Tech/Show Volunteer Opt Out item
Christmas Pageant Tech/Show Volunteer Opt Out
$125

Opt out of Tech/Show volunteer hours only. (Can NOT opt out from strike)

Christmas Pageant Libretto item
Christmas Pageant Libretto
$15

This book is yours! Feel free to mark it up and write in it all you want.

Add a donation for Limelight Performing Arts

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!