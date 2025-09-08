2026 Best In Soup Cook Off & Artisan Market

Register as a Soup or Chili Cook-Off contestant. Each contestant will bring one homemade soup or chili in a crockpot to compete for the title of Best in Soup 2026.

The winner will receive:

Half of the total cook-off pot

A Best in Soup 2026 apron & Chef's Hat

A soup ladle

Bragging rights

Event attendees will sample and vote to help determine the winner.

Contestants will be allowed limited samples.

Contestant registration is non-refundable.