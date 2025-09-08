2026 Best In Soup Cook Off & Artisan Market

Hosted by
About this event
Register as a Soup or Chili Cook-Off contestant. Each contestant will bring one homemade soup or chili in a crockpot to compete for the title of Best in Soup 2026.
The winner will receive:
Event attendees will sample and vote to help determine the winner.
Contestants will be allowed limited samples.
Contestant registration is non-refundable.
Each registration includes space for one standard 6-foot table. Vendors may sell or display their goods during the event.
Vendors are responsible for bringing their own tables, displays, and supplies.
Vendor registration is non-refundable.
General admission includes:
General admission tickets are non-refundable.
