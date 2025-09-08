Shake It With Purpose Fitness without Limitations

2026 Best In Soup Cook Off & Artisan Market

203 E Walworth St

Elkhorn, WI 53121, USA

Soup/ Chili Cook Off Participant
$20

Register as a Soup or Chili Cook-Off contestant. Each contestant will bring one homemade soup or chili in a crockpot to compete for the title of Best in Soup 2026.

The winner will receive:

  • Half of the total cook-off pot
  • A Best in Soup 2026 apron & Chef's Hat
  • A soup ladle
  • Bragging rights

Event attendees will sample and vote to help determine the winner.

Contestants will be allowed limited samples.

Contestant registration is non-refundable.

Vendor - Artisan Market
$30

Each registration includes space for one standard 6-foot table. Vendors may sell or display their goods during the event.

Vendors are responsible for bringing their own tables, displays, and supplies.

Vendor registration is non-refundable.

General Admission & Unlimited Tasting Pass
$10

General admission includes:

  • Unlimited soup and chili tastings
  • Unlimited soda or water
  • Voting privileges to help select the Best in Soup 2026 winner

General admission tickets are non-refundable.

