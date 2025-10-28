Best Life TNR & Rescue, Inc.

Best Life TNR & Rescue, Inc.

Best Life TNR & Rescue, Inc.'s Fall Online Auction

Dancing Lion Fish Trio 9"x13" Metallic Luster Print item
Dancing Lion Fish Trio 9"x13" Metallic Luster Print
$40

Starting bid

Dancing Lion Fish Trio 19"x13" Metallic Luster Original Print by David Lehrian, a local underwater photographer. Taken in Thailand and printed on metallic luster paper.

Value $100

Donated by David Lehrian Photography

Custom Set of 5 Sticker Sheets With Your Pictures item
Custom Set of 5 Sticker Sheets With Your Pictures
$25

Starting bid

Ever dreamed of putting pictures of your pets, loved ones or favorite images into stickers? Now's your chance get 5 sticker sheets with your chosen pics with backgrounds removed to create cute stickers. Includes design work.

Value $50

Shipping paid by winning bidder.

Donated Kelly Lehrian Shady Dog Designs

2026 Nudibranch Calendar with Nudibranch Sticker Sheet item
2026 Nudibranch Calendar with Nudibranch Sticker Sheet
$15

Starting bid

13 Beautiful Images of amazing Nudibranchs are featured in this 2026 Ocean Calendar. Includes a sticker sheet with featured nudibranchs. Photographs David Lehrian Photography.

Value $30

Shipping paid by winning bidder.

Donated David Lehrian Photography & Shady Dog Designs

Vintage Garnet and .925 Sterling Silver Ring Size 9/9.5 item
Vintage Garnet and .925 Sterling Silver Ring Size 9/9.5 item
Vintage Garnet and .925 Sterling Silver Ring Size 9/9.5
$40

Starting bid

Beautiful Vintage Garnet and .925 Sterling Silver Ring Size 9/9.5. Lovely details.

Value $75

Shipping paid by winning bidder.

Donated Jana Youngblood at Old Town Anti

Vintage Rhinestone and Clipback Earring Set item
Vintage Rhinestone and Clipback Earring Set
$40

Starting bid

Stunning Vintage Rhinestone and Clipback Earring Set perfect for holiday parties!

Value $75

Shipping paid by winning bidder

Donated By Carol & Sal Onorato at Old Town Antiques

Green and Rainbow Dichroic Fused Glass Pendant item
Green and Rainbow Dichroic Fused Glass Pendant
$40

Starting bid

Beautiful Green and Rainbow Dichroic Fused Glass Pendant on leather cord with sterling bale.

Value $125

Shipping paid by winning bidder.

Donated Kelly Lehrian, Shady Dog Designs


Hand Beaded Cuff Bracelet item
Hand Beaded Cuff Bracelet
$25

Starting bid

Hand Beaded green and purple cuff bracelet with white stone. Measures 7"L x 1.5" T

Shipping paid by winning bidder.

Value $60


$50 Gift Certificate to Bigoli Fresh Pasta item
$50 Gift Certificate to Bigoli Fresh Pasta
$25

Starting bid

Enjoy Fresh Made Local Pasta with a $50 Gift Certificate to Bigoli Fresh Pasta in Sand City.

Value $50

Donated by Bigoli Fresh Pasta

$50 Gift Certifcate to Royal Oaks Produce Delivery item
$50 Gift Certifcate to Royal Oaks Produce Delivery
$30

Starting bid

Enjoy fresh local organic produce and artisan food delivered right to your door.

Serving the Monterey Peninsula, Salinas and Watsonville areas.

Value $50

Donated by Royal Oaks Produce Delivery

Gift Certificate for 1 Family Size Chicken Pot Pie item
Gift Certificate for 1 Family Size Chicken Pot Pie
$15

Starting bid

Enjoy one delicious Family Size Chicken Pot Pie from Bay Living Culinary. Pick up available at Monterey or Aptos Farmers Markets.

Value $28

Donated by Bay Living Culinary

Under the Canopy 19"x13" Metallic Luster Original Print item
Under the Canopy 19"x13" Metallic Luster Original Print
$40

Starting bid

Under the Canopy 19"x13" Metallic Luster Original Print by David Lehrian, a local underwater photographer. Taken in Monterey Bay and printed on metallic luster paper.

Value $100

Donated by David Lehrian Photography

Anna's Hummingbird Hovers 8"x10" Metallic Luster Print item
Anna's Hummingbird Hovers 8"x10" Metallic Luster Print
$25

Starting bid

Anna's Hummingbird Hovers 8"x10" Metallic Luster Print by Kelly Lehrian, a Printed on metallic luster paper unframed.

Value $50

Donated by Kelly Lehrian Photography

Meowy Christmas Drain Mat & Trio of Dish Towels item
Meowy Christmas Drain Mat & Trio of Dish Towels
$20

Starting bid

Just in time for the holidays grab this cute set of 3 Meowy Christmas hand towels and padded drain mat.

Value $40

Donated Barb De Groodt

2026 Tropical Opposum Day Planner with Possum Sticker Sheet item
2026 Tropical Opposum Day Planner with Possum Sticker Sheet
$18

Starting bid

Get your year organized with this 2026 Tropical Opposum Day Planner with Possum Sticker Sheet. Pages with areas for to do lists, weekly calendar and notes. Illustrations and design by Kelly Lehrian of Shady Dog Designs.

Vaiue $30

Shipping paid by winning bidder.

Donated Shady Dog Designs


Wishbone Pet Company Cat Basket item
Wishbone Pet Company Cat Basket
$65

Starting bid

A plethora of toys, treats and a cozy blanket from Wishbone Pet Company to keep your kitty(s) entertained and loved.

Shipping paid by winning bidder.

Value $124

Donated by Wishbone Pet Company

Two Cats in Meadow Throw 14" x 14" Pillow item
Two Cats in Meadow Throw 14" x 14" Pillow
$15

Starting bid

Handmade 14" x 14" throw pillow featuring playful kittens in a meadow. Removable cover and includes the pillow insert.

Shipping paid by winning bidder.

Value $30

Donated by Shady Dog Designs

Single Kitten 14"x14" Throw Pillow item
Single Kitten 14"x14" Throw Pillow
$15

Starting bid

Handmade cute kitten 14"x14" throw pillow with removable cover and pillow insert included.

Value $30

Shipping paid by winning bidder.



Donated by Shady Dog Designs

Trio of Kittens 14"x14" Throw Pillow item
Trio of Kittens 14"x14" Throw Pillow
$15

Starting bid

Trio of adorable kittens adorn this 14"x14" handmade throw pillow. Removable cover and pillow insert included.

Value $30

Shipping paid by winning bidder.



Donated by Shady Dog Designs

Nest Eau de Parfum Discovery Set item
Nest Eau de Parfum Discovery Set
$50

Starting bid

Set of 6 7.5ml small bottles of Nest Eau de Parfum. Value $100

Included in the set

Wisteria Blue

Cocoa Woods

Black Tulip

Midnight Fleur

Citrine

Dahlia and Vines

Shipping paid by winning bidder.

Donated by Anita Flanigan

52 Weeks of Scarves Knitting Book item
52 Weeks of Scarves Knitting Book
$10

Starting bid

Do you love to knit? Here is a book with 52 projects to keep you busy all year long!

Shipping paid by winning bidder.

Value $27


Donated By Anita Flanigan

Introduction to Knitting Set item
Introduction to Knitting Set
$28

Starting bid

Want to learn to knit? This kit includes instruction book, yarn, pair of size 9 bamboo knitting needles, 3 buttons and metal stitch holder.

Shipping paid by winning bidder.

Value $60

Donated by Anita Flanigan

Lovely Lattice Vest Crochet Kit item
Lovely Lattice Vest Crochet Kit
$25

Starting bid

Crochet yourself a lovely soft gray lattice vest with the yarn and pattern. Needles not included.

Value $50

Shipping paid by winning bidder.

Donated by Anita Flanigan




Miel Wrap Crochet Kit item
Miel Wrap Crochet Kit
$25

Starting bid

Crochet yourself a lovely deep burgundy miel patter wrap with the yarn and pattern. Needles not included.

Value $50

Shipping paid by winning bidder.

Donated by Anita Flanigan

Beekman Goat Milk Violet & Wisteria Body Cream item
Beekman Goat Milk Violet & Wisteria Body Cream
$25

Starting bid

Wonderfully moisturizing Beekman goat milk Violet & Wisteria Whipped Body Cream will keep your skin soft. Large Jar

Value $60

Shipping paid by winning bidder.

Donated by Anita Flanigan

E. Frances Whatle in Sweater Notepad item
E. Frances Whatle in Sweater Notepad
$10

Starting bid

Sweet whale in a sweater is at the top of the pages in this E. Frances 150 page notepad.

Value $20

Anita Flanigan

Aqua Blue Gift Basket with Gift Cerficate item
Aqua Blue Gift Basket with Gift Cerficate
$55

Starting bid

Pamper yourself with a Gift Basket from Aqua Blue Spa in Salinas. Full of little beauty goodies and a $30 Gift Certificate.

Value $106

Shipping paid by winning bidder.

Donated by Aqua Blue Spa Salinas


Breakfast Time Bears 1000 Piece Puzzle item
Breakfast Time Bears 1000 Piece Puzzle
$15

Starting bid

Hautman Brothers Breakfast Time Bears 1000 Piece Puzzle by Buffalo Games.

Value $30

Shipping paid by winning bidder.

Donated by Patrick Flanigan

Magnetic Buddha Cat Salt and Pepper Shakers item
Magnetic Buddha Cat Salt and Pepper Shakers
$12

Starting bid

Black and White Buddha Cat Magnetic Salt and Pepper Shakers.

Value $25

Shipping paid by winning bidder.

Donated Illuminata Creations

Steve Read Cat 750 Piece Cat Puzzle item
Steve Read Cat 750 Piece Cat Puzzle
$9

Starting bid

Steve Read Please Please Leave the Lid Off Cat Puzzle 750 Pieces by Buffalo Games.

Value $18

Shipping paid by winning bidder.

Donated by Patrick Flanigan

Charles Wysocki Four Aces 1000 Piece Puzzle item
Charles Wysocki Four Aces 1000 Piece Puzzle
$9

Starting bid

Charles Wysocki Four Aces 1000 Piece Puzzle by Buffalo Games.

Value $18

Shipping paid by winning bidder.

Donated by Patrick Flanigan

Cavalllini & Co Christmas Tree Tea Towel item
Cavalllini & Co Christmas Tree Tea Towel
$9

Starting bid

Cavalllini & Co Christmas Tree Tea Towel is made from 100% cotton.

Value $18

Shipping paid by winning bidder.

Donated by Anita Flanigan


Cities of Color Stroll in Paris 750 Piece Puzzle item
Cities of Color Stroll in Paris 750 Piece Puzzle
$9

Starting bid

Cities of Color Stroll in Paris 750 Piece Puzzle by Buffalo Games.

Value $18

Shipping paid by winning bidder.

Donated by Patrick Flanigan

Chuck Pinson Cottage by the Sea 1000 Piece Puzzle item
Chuck Pinson Cottage by the Sea 1000 Piece Puzzle
$9

Starting bid

Chuck Pinson Cottage by the Sea 1000 Piece Puzzle by Bufalo Games.

Value $18

Shipping paid by winning bidder.

Donated by Patrick Flanigan

Set of Poetry & Short Story Books by Dr. Patrick Flanigan item
Set of Poetry & Short Story Books by Dr. Patrick Flanigan
$15

Starting bid

Two books of poetry Surviving the Storm and Milk and Coffee along with My Falther's Smile a book of short stories by the poet and author Dr. Patrick Flanigan, M.D.

Value $40

Shipping paid by winning bidder.

Donated by Patrick Flanigan



Debbie Macomber In the Garden 1000 Piece Puzzle item
Debbie Macomber In the Garden 1000 Piece Puzzle
$8

Starting bid

Debbie Macomber In the Garden 1000 Piece Puzzle by Buffalo Games.

Value $15

Shipping paid by winning bidder.

Donated by Patrick Flanigan

Christmas Deer Salt and Pepper Shakers item
Christmas Deer Salt and Pepper Shakers
$9

Starting bid

Cute and festive Deer Salt and Pepper Shakers.

Value $18

Shipping paid by winning bidder.

Donated by Illuminata Creations

Frozen Princess Salt And Pepper Shakers item
Frozen Princess Salt And Pepper Shakers
$15

Starting bid

Walt Disney Frozen Anna & Elsa Princesses Salt and Pepper Shakers.

Value $30

Shipping paid by winning bidder.

Donated by Patrick Flanigan

Hummingbird 1000 Piece Puzzle item
Hummingbird 1000 Piece Puzzle
$15

Starting bid

Hummingbird 1000 Piece Puzzle. Beautiful

Value $25

Shipping paid by winning bidder.

Donated by Patrick Flanigan

Monkey & Banana Magnetic Salt & Pepper Shakers item
Monkey & Banana Magnetic Salt & Pepper Shakers
$15

Starting bid

Westland Giftware Monkey & Banana Magnetic Salt & Pepper Shakers

Value $30

Shipping paid by winning bidder.

Donated by Illuminata Creations

Kissing Cats Magnetic Salt and Pepper Shakers item
Kissing Cats Magnetic Salt and Pepper Shakers
$15

Starting bid

Westland Giftware Magnetic Kissing Cats Salt and Pepper Shakers. Very hard to find.

Value $30

Shipping paid by winning bidder.

Donated by Patrick Illuminata Creations

Christmas Nutcraker Square Scarf item
Christmas Nutcraker Square Scarf
$15

Starting bid

Silky Christmas Nutcracker Square Scarf

Value $27

Shipping paid by winning bidder.

Donated by Illuminata Creations

Marine Color Tiny Bubbles Turtle 1000 Piece Puzzle item
Marine Color Tiny Bubbles Turtle 1000 Piece Puzzle
$9

Starting bid

Maine Color Tiny Bubbles Turtle 1000 Piece Puzzle

Value $20

Shipping paid by winning bidder.

Donated by Patrick Flanigan

Ocean Dream Round 1000 Piece Puzzle item
Ocean Dream Round 1000 Piece Puzzle
$12

Starting bid

Ocean Dream Round 1000 Piece P

Value $20

Shipping paid by winning bidder.

Donated by Patrick Flanigan

Red Royal Cat Salt & Pepper Shakers item
Red Royal Cat Salt & Pepper Shakers
$10

Starting bid

Vintage Red Royal Cats with purple yarn Salt and Pepper Shakers

Value $20

Shipping paid by winning bidder.

Donated by Illuminata Creations

Block of 4 Private Swim Lessons for Kids For Summer 2026 item
Block of 4 Private Swim Lessons for Kids For Summer 2026
$90

Starting bid

BLOCK LESSON for the summer of 2026

A BLOCK LESSON consists of 4 private lessons in the same week, at the same time each day

Block Lessons run Monday - Thursday

Each lesson is a private 30 minute session with a lifeguard certified experienced instructor at our Monterey Peninsula College pool.

Time options for summer of the 2026 summer

3:00-3:30

3:30-4:00

4:00-4:30

Lessons are geared for children ages 3-12 (must be potty trained-no swim diapers)

MPC Pool is a heated outdoor pool


You will have advance notice to book your lessons in late April or May,  before they are released to the public. Lessons sell out every summer!

Value $175

Donated by Monterey Swim Club

Snow Couple Salt and Pepper Shakers item
Snow Couple Salt and Pepper Shakers
$12

Starting bid

Cute Snow Couple Salt and Pepper Shakers

Value $25

Shipping paid by winning bidder.

Donated by Illuminata Creations

Space Traveler 1000 Piece Puzzle item
Space Traveler 1000 Piece Puzzle
$10

Starting bid

Space Traveler 1000 Piece Puzzle

Value $20

Shipping paid by winning bidder.

Donated by Patrick Flanigan

When Sunflowers Speak A Book of Poetry item
When Sunflowers Speak A Book of Poetry
$10

Starting bid

A beautiful book of poems paired with stunning photography.

Poems by Dr. Patrick Flanigan, M.D.

Photos by David McQueen

Value $25

Shipping paid by winning bidder.

Donated by Patrick Flanigan

75$ Gift Certificate Towards Oraganizing Session item
75$ Gift Certificate Towards Oraganizing Session
$40

Starting bid

Need some help getting organized and tackling any clutter then this is for you. $75 Gift Certificate good towards a session with Karrissa with Space To Breathe Organizing.

Value $75

Donated by Space to Breathe

www.spacetobreathe.us

Patrick King Pocket Scarf Merino Wool Royal Stewart Tartan item
Patrick King Pocket Scarf Merino Wool Royal Stewart Tartan
$25

Starting bid

Royal Stewart Tartan Merino Wool Pocket Scarf from Patrick King.

Value $50

Shipping paid by winning bidder.

Donated Patrick Flanigan

