Best Life TNR & Rescue, Inc.'s Fall Online Auction

Starting bid
Dancing Lion Fish Trio 19"x13" Metallic Luster Original Print by David Lehrian, a local underwater photographer. Taken in Thailand and printed on metallic luster paper.
Value $100
Donated by David Lehrian Photography
Starting bid
Ever dreamed of putting pictures of your pets, loved ones or favorite images into stickers? Now's your chance get 5 sticker sheets with your chosen pics with backgrounds removed to create cute stickers. Includes design work.
Value $50
Shipping paid by winning bidder.
Donated Kelly Lehrian Shady Dog Designs
Starting bid
13 Beautiful Images of amazing Nudibranchs are featured in this 2026 Ocean Calendar. Includes a sticker sheet with featured nudibranchs. Photographs David Lehrian Photography.
Value $30
Shipping paid by winning bidder.
Donated David Lehrian Photography & Shady Dog Designs
Starting bid
Beautiful Vintage Garnet and .925 Sterling Silver Ring Size 9/9.5. Lovely details.
Value $75
Shipping paid by winning bidder.
Donated Jana Youngblood at Old Town Anti
Starting bid
Stunning Vintage Rhinestone and Clipback Earring Set perfect for holiday parties!
Value $75
Shipping paid by winning bidder
Donated By Carol & Sal Onorato at Old Town Antiques
Starting bid
Beautiful Green and Rainbow Dichroic Fused Glass Pendant on leather cord with sterling bale.
Value $125
Shipping paid by winning bidder.
Donated Kelly Lehrian, Shady Dog Designs
Starting bid
Hand Beaded green and purple cuff bracelet with white stone. Measures 7"L x 1.5" T
Shipping paid by winning bidder.
Value $60
Starting bid
Enjoy Fresh Made Local Pasta with a $50 Gift Certificate to Bigoli Fresh Pasta in Sand City.
Value $50
Donated by Bigoli Fresh Pasta
Starting bid
Enjoy fresh local organic produce and artisan food delivered right to your door.
Serving the Monterey Peninsula, Salinas and Watsonville areas.
Value $50
Donated by Royal Oaks Produce Delivery
Starting bid
Enjoy one delicious Family Size Chicken Pot Pie from Bay Living Culinary. Pick up available at Monterey or Aptos Farmers Markets.
Value $28
Donated by Bay Living Culinary
Starting bid
Under the Canopy 19"x13" Metallic Luster Original Print by David Lehrian, a local underwater photographer. Taken in Monterey Bay and printed on metallic luster paper.
Value $100
Donated by David Lehrian Photography
Starting bid
Anna's Hummingbird Hovers 8"x10" Metallic Luster Print by Kelly Lehrian, a Printed on metallic luster paper unframed.
Value $50
Donated by Kelly Lehrian Photography
Starting bid
Just in time for the holidays grab this cute set of 3 Meowy Christmas hand towels and padded drain mat.
Value $40
Donated Barb De Groodt
Starting bid
Get your year organized with this 2026 Tropical Opposum Day Planner with Possum Sticker Sheet. Pages with areas for to do lists, weekly calendar and notes. Illustrations and design by Kelly Lehrian of Shady Dog Designs.
Vaiue $30
Shipping paid by winning bidder.
Donated Shady Dog Designs
Starting bid
A plethora of toys, treats and a cozy blanket from Wishbone Pet Company to keep your kitty(s) entertained and loved.
Shipping paid by winning bidder.
Value $124
Donated by Wishbone Pet Company
Starting bid
Handmade 14" x 14" throw pillow featuring playful kittens in a meadow. Removable cover and includes the pillow insert.
Shipping paid by winning bidder.
Value $30
Donated by Shady Dog Designs
Starting bid
Handmade cute kitten 14"x14" throw pillow with removable cover and pillow insert included.
Value $30
Shipping paid by winning bidder.
Donated by Shady Dog Designs
Starting bid
Trio of adorable kittens adorn this 14"x14" handmade throw pillow. Removable cover and pillow insert included.
Value $30
Shipping paid by winning bidder.
Donated by Shady Dog Designs
Starting bid
Set of 6 7.5ml small bottles of Nest Eau de Parfum. Value $100
Included in the set
Wisteria Blue
Cocoa Woods
Black Tulip
Midnight Fleur
Citrine
Dahlia and Vines
Shipping paid by winning bidder.
Donated by Anita Flanigan
Starting bid
Do you love to knit? Here is a book with 52 projects to keep you busy all year long!
Shipping paid by winning bidder.
Value $27
Donated By Anita Flanigan
Starting bid
Want to learn to knit? This kit includes instruction book, yarn, pair of size 9 bamboo knitting needles, 3 buttons and metal stitch holder.
Shipping paid by winning bidder.
Value $60
Donated by Anita Flanigan
Starting bid
Crochet yourself a lovely soft gray lattice vest with the yarn and pattern. Needles not included.
Value $50
Shipping paid by winning bidder.
Donated by Anita Flanigan
Starting bid
Crochet yourself a lovely deep burgundy miel patter wrap with the yarn and pattern. Needles not included.
Value $50
Shipping paid by winning bidder.
Donated by Anita Flanigan
Starting bid
Wonderfully moisturizing Beekman goat milk Violet & Wisteria Whipped Body Cream will keep your skin soft. Large Jar
Value $60
Shipping paid by winning bidder.
Donated by Anita Flanigan
Starting bid
Sweet whale in a sweater is at the top of the pages in this E. Frances 150 page notepad.
Value $20
Anita Flanigan
Starting bid
Pamper yourself with a Gift Basket from Aqua Blue Spa in Salinas. Full of little beauty goodies and a $30 Gift Certificate.
Value $106
Shipping paid by winning bidder.
Donated by Aqua Blue Spa Salinas
Starting bid
Hautman Brothers Breakfast Time Bears 1000 Piece Puzzle by Buffalo Games.
Value $30
Shipping paid by winning bidder.
Donated by Patrick Flanigan
Starting bid
Black and White Buddha Cat Magnetic Salt and Pepper Shakers.
Value $25
Shipping paid by winning bidder.
Donated Illuminata Creations
Starting bid
Steve Read Please Please Leave the Lid Off Cat Puzzle 750 Pieces by Buffalo Games.
Value $18
Shipping paid by winning bidder.
Donated by Patrick Flanigan
Starting bid
Charles Wysocki Four Aces 1000 Piece Puzzle by Buffalo Games.
Value $18
Shipping paid by winning bidder.
Donated by Patrick Flanigan
Starting bid
Cavalllini & Co Christmas Tree Tea Towel is made from 100% cotton.
Value $18
Shipping paid by winning bidder.
Donated by Anita Flanigan
Starting bid
Cities of Color Stroll in Paris 750 Piece Puzzle by Buffalo Games.
Value $18
Shipping paid by winning bidder.
Donated by Patrick Flanigan
Starting bid
Chuck Pinson Cottage by the Sea 1000 Piece Puzzle by Bufalo Games.
Value $18
Shipping paid by winning bidder.
Donated by Patrick Flanigan
Starting bid
Two books of poetry Surviving the Storm and Milk and Coffee along with My Falther's Smile a book of short stories by the poet and author Dr. Patrick Flanigan, M.D.
Value $40
Shipping paid by winning bidder.
Donated by Patrick Flanigan
Starting bid
Debbie Macomber In the Garden 1000 Piece Puzzle by Buffalo Games.
Value $15
Shipping paid by winning bidder.
Donated by Patrick Flanigan
Starting bid
Cute and festive Deer Salt and Pepper Shakers.
Value $18
Shipping paid by winning bidder.
Donated by Illuminata Creations
Starting bid
Walt Disney Frozen Anna & Elsa Princesses Salt and Pepper Shakers.
Value $30
Shipping paid by winning bidder.
Donated by Patrick Flanigan
Starting bid
Hummingbird 1000 Piece Puzzle. Beautiful
Value $25
Shipping paid by winning bidder.
Donated by Patrick Flanigan
Starting bid
Westland Giftware Monkey & Banana Magnetic Salt & Pepper Shakers
Value $30
Shipping paid by winning bidder.
Donated by Illuminata Creations
Starting bid
Westland Giftware Magnetic Kissing Cats Salt and Pepper Shakers. Very hard to find.
Value $30
Shipping paid by winning bidder.
Donated by Patrick Illuminata Creations
Starting bid
Silky Christmas Nutcracker Square Scarf
Value $27
Shipping paid by winning bidder.
Donated by Illuminata Creations
Starting bid
Maine Color Tiny Bubbles Turtle 1000 Piece Puzzle
Value $20
Shipping paid by winning bidder.
Donated by Patrick Flanigan
Starting bid
Ocean Dream Round 1000 Piece P
Value $20
Shipping paid by winning bidder.
Donated by Patrick Flanigan
Starting bid
Vintage Red Royal Cats with purple yarn Salt and Pepper Shakers
Value $20
Shipping paid by winning bidder.
Donated by Illuminata Creations
Starting bid
BLOCK LESSON for the summer of 2026
A BLOCK LESSON consists of 4 private lessons in the same week, at the same time each day
Block Lessons run Monday - Thursday
Each lesson is a private 30 minute session with a lifeguard certified experienced instructor at our Monterey Peninsula College pool.
Time options for summer of the 2026 summer
3:00-3:30
3:30-4:00
4:00-4:30
Lessons are geared for children ages 3-12 (must be potty trained-no swim diapers)
MPC Pool is a heated outdoor pool
You will have advance notice to book your lessons in late April or May, before they are released to the public. Lessons sell out every summer!
Value $175
Donated by Monterey Swim Club
Starting bid
Cute Snow Couple Salt and Pepper Shakers
Value $25
Shipping paid by winning bidder.
Donated by Illuminata Creations
Starting bid
Space Traveler 1000 Piece Puzzle
Value $20
Shipping paid by winning bidder.
Donated by Patrick Flanigan
Starting bid
A beautiful book of poems paired with stunning photography.
Poems by Dr. Patrick Flanigan, M.D.
Photos by David McQueen
Value $25
Shipping paid by winning bidder.
Donated by Patrick Flanigan
Starting bid
Need some help getting organized and tackling any clutter then this is for you. $75 Gift Certificate good towards a session with Karrissa with Space To Breathe Organizing.
Value $75
Donated by Space to Breathe
Starting bid
Royal Stewart Tartan Merino Wool Pocket Scarf from Patrick King.
Value $50
Shipping paid by winning bidder.
Donated Patrick Flanigan
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!