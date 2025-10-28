Best Life TNR & Rescue, Inc.'s Fall Online Auction

BLOCK LESSON for the summer of 2026

A BLOCK LESSON consists of 4 private lessons in the same week, at the same time each day

Block Lessons run Monday - Thursday

Each lesson is a private 30 minute session with a lifeguard certified experienced instructor at our Monterey Peninsula College pool.

Time options for summer of the 2026 summer

3:00-3:30

3:30-4:00

4:00-4:30

Lessons are geared for children ages 3-12 (must be potty trained-no swim diapers)

MPC Pool is a heated outdoor pool





You will have advance notice to book your lessons in late April or May, before they are released to the public. Lessons sell out every summer!

Value $175

Donated by Monterey Swim Club