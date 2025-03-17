Best Life TNR & Rescue Inc's Merchandise

Built to last and keep your drink hot (or cold!) This mug Best Life Line Art Tumbler is made from super strong stainless steel and coated in a sleek white finish. It's insulated to keep your drink the perfect temperature for hours, no matter where you're headed. Plus, the lid screws on tight to prevent spills, even when you're on the move. It fits perfectly in your car's cup holder and holds a good amount of your favorite beverage (14oz to be exact!). So help the kitties out and enjoy a cool or hot drink!