Best Of Awards Silent Auction

This package includes a one-night stay for up to four guests at the Bavarian Inn Lodge in Frankenmuth, valid Sunday through Thursday, with water park passes included. Also included is a Family Fun Pack with one large pizza (up to 5 toppings), one pitcher of soda or lemonade, one pound of Greta’s homemade fudge, four rounds of mini golf, and $20 in gaming credit at the Family Fun Center. The package also includes a $20 certificate to the River Place Shops.