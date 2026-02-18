Best Of Awards Silent Auction

Hosted by
This package includes round-trip ferry transportation for two adults aboard the Beaver Island Boat Company, two adult passes to the Beaver Island Music Festival, and campsite accommodations for July 16, 17, and 18!
This package includes a round-trip passage for two adults on the S.S. Badger between Ludington, Michigan, and Manitowoc, Wisconsin. No vehicle is included. Also included are certificates to House of Flavors for two small sundaes!
This package includes a family pass to Mackinac State Historic Parks, a certificate to Joann’s Fudge for a 3-slice fudge box, and two passes for a Glass-Bottom Shipwreck Tour from Nautical North Family Adventures!
This package includes a 30-minute massage from Sol Sister Studio in Frankenmuth, Total Body Hydration drink packets, and an Owala water bottle from Carla Hurd of Battle Buddies!
This package includes a two-night stay for up to 4 guests at an Airbnb on Lake Michigan located in Naubinway! Available booking dates are from October 1 through May 15, excluding major holidays.
This package includes a 75-minute hydrofacial from Aesthetics by Hayley in Saginaw and a 70-minute therapeutic massage from MyPathy Massage in Clio!
This package includes 4 tastings for 2 adults at any St. Julian Winery & Distillery tasting rooms in Frankenmuth, for a total of 8 tastings. Also included is an electric wine opener from Corner Cellar with two wine glasses!
This package includes a 15-minute yoga class with Sol Sister Studio in Frankenmuth, with drop-ins allowed. Also included are Hydration and Immune Support Total Body Hydration drink packets from Carla Hurd of Battle Buddies, a Lululemon water bottle, and Lululemon collector pins from the Birch Run Premium Outlets!
This package includes certificates to Perfect Game in Farmington Hills for up to 6 people. The certificates include 2 hours of unlimited bowling, a cheese or pepperoni pizza, fountain drinks, and a $5 arcade card for each guest!
This package includes a $100 gift certificate to Church’s Farm Christmas Tree Farm, the 2024 Michigan Capitol Ornament donated by Matthew Bierlein, and a beanie from the Birch Run Premium Outlets!
This package includes a Main Event certificate in Grand Rapids for up to 5 guests with 1 hour of bowling (shoes not included), 5 games of laser tag, and a $10 arcade credit for each guest. Also included is a certificate for one dozen original glazed donuts at Krispy Kreme and a $50 gift certificate to Russ’s Restaurants!
This package includes 2 passes to Oktoberfest in Frankenmuth and one Oktoberfest t-shirt (size large). Also included is a $20 certificate to the River Place Shops and a $50 gift card to MI Pot Korean BBQ & Grill!
This package includes a VIP “Big Dog Deal” weekend Dog Bowl package in Frankenmuth. The package includes VIP parking for the weekend, a $20 food and beverage voucher, a $20 certificate to the River Place Shops, an official Dog Bowl t-shirt, $10 in River Place Shops game room tokens, a Frankenmuth Dog Bowl cookie, a Dog Bowl bandana, a chew toy, a Dog Bowl leash, a 2026 Dog Bowl magnet and window cling, and a Dog Bowl VIP backpack. The backpack includes two water bottles, a collapsible pet water dish, Frank’s Muth popcorn, Bavarian Inn buttered pretzels, and a voucher to pick out a cheese spread from the Frankenmuth Cheese Haus. Also included are four mini-golf passes from the Bavarian Inn Lodge and a $20 game card!
This package includes a certificate to Stardust in Saginaw for up to 4 people. The certificate may be used for either 2 hours of bowling with shoes included or 1 laser tag mission and $6.20 in arcade credits per person. Also included is a certificate for a 64-count nugget tray from Chick-fil-A!
This package includes four rounds of golf with a cart at Pine Hills Golf Club in Laingsburg, Michigan!
This package includes two tickets to the Cottage and Lakefront Living Show at DeVos Place for March 27, 28, or 29, two passes to The Great Escape Room in Grand Rapids, one hour of bowling at Main Event for up to 5 people (shoes not included), and a $40 gift certificate to Z’s Bar and Restaurant!
This package includes four day passes to Potter Park Zoo and two Ultimate Passes to High Caliber Karting and Entertainment in Lansing!
This package includes 2 iFLY indoor skydiving experiences in Detroit for up to 5 people per flight, for a total of 10 flights!
This package includes certificates for a stay at an entire Airbnb cottage on Lime Lake in Michigan. The property includes a hot tub, paddle boards, a backyard with a dock on the lake, a fire pit, and additional amenities!
This package includes four Ultimate Attraction passes to Urban Air in Commerce Township, four pairs of Urban Air socks, one large pizza with one topping, and four bottles of water!
This package includes a one-night stay for up to four guests at the Bavarian Inn Lodge in Frankenmuth, valid Sunday through Thursday, with water park passes included. Also included is a Family Fun Pack with one large pizza (up to 5 toppings), one pitcher of soda or lemonade, one pound of Greta’s homemade fudge, four rounds of mini golf, and $20 in gaming credit at the Family Fun Center. The package also includes a $20 certificate to the River Place Shops.
This package includes $100 in gift cards to the CMU Bookstore. Perfect for new or returning students looking to find books, school supplies, merchandise, and other store items!
This package includes a $50 certificate to Dick Williams Gun Shop and a decorative display featuring a preserved pheasant provided by Gail McDonald!
This package includes a Michigan flag that was flown over the State Capitol, provided by Matthew Bierlein, and $100 in certificates to Northwoods Wholesale Outlet in Pinconning!
This package includes four rounds of mini golf at Great Lakes Glow Golf, one hour of bowling at Main Event for up to 5 people (shoes not included), four day passes to John Ball Zoo, and a $50 gift card to Russ’s Restaurants!
This package includes a granite serving board made by Capital Granite and a Trader Joe’s gift basket! The basket includes Scandinavian Swimmer gummies, Sparkling Berry Lemonade, Tomato and Roasted Red Pepper Soup, Chili and Lime Tortilla Chips, Rosatella Pasta Sauce, Fusilli Macaroni Noodles, Snack Bar mix, and Maple Leaf Cookies!
This package includes a DeWalt power cleaner donated by Smitzer Hardware Store with up to 550 PSI max pressure, providing up to 10 times the pressure of a standard garden hose! Battery and charger are sold separately.
This package includes a $100 gift certificate to Church’s Farm Christmas Tree Farm, the 2024 Michigan Capitol Ornament donated by Representative, Matthew Bierlein, and a set of mittens from the Birch Run Premium Outlets!
This package includes two side bungee foldable camping tables from Camping World and a $50 certificate to Cabela’s!
This package includes a summer ombre Biggby tumbler (green and yellow), a $15 certificate to Biggby, and three books donated by the Birch Run Fleschner Memorial Library: The Women by Kristin Hannah, Battle Mountain by C.J. Box, and Remarkably Bright Creatures by Shelby Van Pelt!
This package includes four all-day passes to Zehnder’s Splash Village, a $50 certificate to MI Pot Korean BBQ & Grill, and a $20 certificate to the River Place Shops!
This package includes a one-night stay in a deluxe room at MotorCity Casino Hotel in Detroit!
This package includes an NFL football signed by Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery!
This package includes 5,000 sheets of 8.5 x 11 printing paper and 30 rolls of paper towels, provided by McDaniel Business Supply!
This package includes a black Biggby tumbler, a $15 gift card to Biggby, and three books donated by the Birch Run Fleschner Memorial Library: Overkill by J.A. Jance, Blessing of the Lost Girls by J.A. Jance, and Den of Iniquity by J.A. Jance.
This package includes four vouchers to a Saginaw Spirit game, a Saginaw Spirit-branded hat, and a navy blue long-sleeve shirt (size large)!
This package includes a Lindt chocolate gift basket with an assortment of Lindt chocolates!
This package includes two Stowaway rocker camp chairs provided by Camping World!
This package includes an XS Coach trench coat provided by the Birch Run Premium Outlets and a Coach garment bag!
This package includes a $40 certificate to the largest indoor high ropes course in the state, located in Allegan, Michigan. Also included is one hour of bowling at Main Event for up to 5 people (shoes not included).
A package courtesy of The Birch Run Rotary Club that includes a beautiful vase of roses, assorted lottery tickets and one (1) horse entry for the Run for the Roses Event!
A gift package that includes a 12 Oz bag of Pumpkin Pie coffee, a 12 Oz bag of Michigan Cherry coffee, 1 ombre insulated mug from Biggby Coffee - Bridgeport! 2 books from Fleschner Memorial Library - Homecoming by Kate Morton, The Mirror by Nora Roberts PLUS 4 rounds mini golf at Royal Oak golf center!
Tanning membership fee, glass tumbler, nail polish, 50% off service with Sadie, aroma therapy car diffuser, Be Strong tabletop sign.
Frankenmuth Credit Union basket of goodies from Bavarian Inn. This includes, noodles, jam, Beer'n Brat Mustard, chicken seasoning, assortment of tea, glass picture frame, pretzels, caramel corn, chocolate rolled wafers and FUN swag from FCU!
A 2025-2026 family sports season pass from Birch Run Area Schools! (Includes up to five (5) family members living under the same roof. Good for all BRHS and MGMS home sporting events, may exclude tournament games.) Includes game day swag!
Delicious dessert donated by The Moose Lodge #2426. Enjoy the flavor or Andes Chocolate Mint Cheesecake.
Wine tasting for 4 at St. Julian Winery in Frankenmuth and 2 bottles St. Julian wine - sweet red & sweet white. (Exp. 6/30/2025)
Uncle Henry Golden Spike knife with sharpening stone and leather sheath donated by Dick Williams Gun Shop PLUS $20 Buffalo Wild Wings Gift Card!
This package includes Starbucks coffee Veranda blend and a gold Starbucks tumbler from Starbucks of Birch Run, 2 scoops of ice cream from Goal Post Pizza and 3 books from Fleschner Memorial Library - The Secret, Holmes, Maraple and Poe, #1 Lawyer.
An eighteen inch (18') granite lazy-susan from K2 Stoneworks!
**Not the Granite Lazy Susan Pictured**
A golf certificate from Clio Country Club for (4) 18- hole rounds of golf with cart!
A golf certificate from Clio Country Club for (4) 18- hole rounds of golf with cart!
A one (1) night lodging in a standard or deluxe room for up to four (4) people and a family fun package that includes a large pizza, pitcher of pop, 1 lb. of fudge, four (4) mini golf passes and $20 in game play! Available any day. Exp 3/1/26
Signed football from Detroit Lions, Frank Ragnow.
A 3'x5' State of Michigan flag flown over the State Capitol in Lansing! Donated by State Senator Kevin Daley.
$125 color service, $35 haircut, $25 scalp detox & a basket full professional products.
A basket of goodies from Goodwill Industries of Michigan Birch Run including two (2) 14 oz Threshold brand candles, wax melts, a watch, $20 gift card and body tools. 2 books donated by Fleschner Memorial Library - James Patterson Crosshairs by James Patterson & Dirty Thirty by Janet Evanovich.
Uncle Henry Golden Spike knife with sharpening stone and leather sheath donated by Dick Williams Gun Shop PLUS $20 Buffalo Wild Wings Gift Card!
A $100 gift card along with 2 hats, a t-shirt, drawstring backpack, pack of 6 hemp cones and a can of Buzzn! All compliments of Lume Cannabis Co.
A "Flight" of 3 wines for six (6) people from Chateau Chantal in Traverse City, MI. (Exp. on March 12, 2026) AND a $50 gift card to B.C. Pizza!
2 vouchers for a meal at Winter Village and charcuterie set
Have some fun in the sun! A color your own beach towel with markers, a size M button up beach shirt, koozie, sunglasses, frisbee, water bottle and canvas tote. Also includes 2 value basket meals and 3 ice cream scoop passes from Culver's of Birch Run!
4 passes to Birch Run Speedway & Event Center & swag.
2 Holiday Door Hangers Created By Diane Ross Moody
Original Art Work Created By Cheryl Hadsall
The Certificate is issued to Certify that the flag was flown over the Michigan State Capital.
