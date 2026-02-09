Best of Boylan 2026!

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Beautiful blooms will abound soon! Capture some of the garden glory with a monthly summer bouquet delivery from May-August
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Bring a piece of Boylan artistry into your home with an original black‑and‑white photograph by Lisa Tolley, known for her striking, timeless compositions. This piece will be framed and ready to hang.
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The salve that heals all things...Aloe plant babies for you to grow and then share! by Anna Smith
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If you've had it, you know you love it! Kris is a brilliant baker with a knack for all things chocolate. Enjoy, enjoy!
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A show‑stopping single‑layer cake crafted by beloved neighborhood baker Tammy Barry. This fragrant clementine cake is beautifully moist, citrus‑forward, and finished with a silky, rich chocolate glaze that makes every bite unforgettable. Its also Gluten Free! Perfect for a special occasion or simply treating yourself to something extraordinary.
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When life gives you lemons... cheers! Donated by Bryan Montgomery
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A Traditional Canadian Sugar Shack Brunch
Join us for a cozy Canadian brunch in our home for up to six guests.
We’ll host a relaxed and welcoming morning filled with maple syrup, laughter, and comforting Canadian favorites — a little taste of Quebec and beyond, right here in the neighborhood.
Menu includes:
• Traditional tourtière (French-Canadian meat pie)
• Eggs in Canadian maple syrup
• Canadian bacon
• Stuffed French toast (cheese and/or chocolate) with Canadian maple syrup
• Butter tarts
• Fresh coffee and tea
Come hungry, leave happy.
A warm, intimate gathering to celebrate neighbors and good food.
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"French Countryside" by the talented local artist Kim Deloatch. Oil and Cold Wax on an 18 x 18 x 1.5 inch cradled birch panel.
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Featuring a print by Kim Deloatch. 18 x 14 x 5.5 inches.
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Featuring a print by Kim Deloatch. 18 x 14 x 5.5 inches.
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Featuring a print by Kim Deloatch. 18 x 14 x 5.5 inches.
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Featuring a print by Kim Deloatch. 18 x 14 x 5.5 inches.
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Delicious Southern pound cake! Kim has generously donated two of these cakes--bid on either, or both!
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Delicious Southern pound cake! Kim has generously donated two of these cakes--bid on either, or both!
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One weekend of pet sitting (up to three full days). I am an experienced pet sitter and would love to take care of your pet for the weekend.
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17 x 13 total size. Great for beachhouse or for your favorite fisherman/woman! :) Here is a bio for Patrick: https://design.ncsu.edu/people/pfitz/
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Soap made the all natural way! Using oils, butters, and lye these soaps will make your skin feel fresh and moisturized! You’ll get a variety of essential oil and fragrance soaps.
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Soy and beeswax blend candles of varying colors and shapes sure to brighten up your home!
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A delicious Southern charcuterie board from Laura!
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Four hours of household handyman services - yard work, painting, simple repairs and installations (excluding licensed trades and ladder work). Supplies not included.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!