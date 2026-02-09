Best of Boylan 2026!

A Traditional Canadian Sugar Shack Brunch

Join us for a cozy Canadian brunch in our home for up to six guests.

We’ll host a relaxed and welcoming morning filled with maple syrup, laughter, and comforting Canadian favorites — a little taste of Quebec and beyond, right here in the neighborhood.

Menu includes:

• Traditional tourtière (French-Canadian meat pie)

• Eggs in Canadian maple syrup

• Canadian bacon

• Stuffed French toast (cheese and/or chocolate) with Canadian maple syrup

• Butter tarts

• Fresh coffee and tea

Come hungry, leave happy.

A warm, intimate gathering to celebrate neighbors and good food.