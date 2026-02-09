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Boylan Heights Neighborhood Association of Raleigh, NC

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Best of Boylan 2026!

Summer Flower Subscription item
Summer Flower Subscription
$30

Starting bid

Beautiful blooms will abound soon! Capture some of the garden glory with a monthly summer bouquet delivery from May-August

Framed Black & White Art Photo Print item
Framed Black & White Art Photo Print
$30

Starting bid

Bring a piece of Boylan artistry into your home with an original black‑and‑white photograph by Lisa Tolley, known for her striking, timeless compositions. This piece will be framed and ready to hang. 
Aloe Plant Babies! item
Aloe Plant Babies!
$30

Starting bid

The salve that heals all things...Aloe plant babies for you to grow and then share! by Anna Smith

Chocolate Date Cake item
Chocolate Date Cake
$30

Starting bid

If you've had it, you know you love it! Kris is a brilliant baker with a knack for all things chocolate. Enjoy, enjoy!

Oh my Darling Clementine Cake w Chocolate Glaze (GF!) item
Oh my Darling Clementine Cake w Chocolate Glaze (GF!)
$30

Starting bid

A show‑stopping single‑layer cake crafted by beloved neighborhood baker Tammy Barry. This fragrant clementine cake is beautifully moist, citrus‑forward, and finished with a silky, rich chocolate glaze that makes every bite unforgettable. Its also Gluten Free! Perfect for a special occasion or simply treating yourself to something extraordinary.  
Homemade Limoncello item
Homemade Limoncello
$20

Starting bid

When life gives you lemons... cheers! Donated by Bryan Montgomery

Sugar Shack Brunch with Sabrina and Aram item
Sugar Shack Brunch with Sabrina and Aram
$75

Starting bid

A Traditional Canadian Sugar Shack Brunch

Join us for a cozy Canadian brunch in our home for up to six guests.

We’ll host a relaxed and welcoming morning filled with maple syrup, laughter, and comforting Canadian favorites — a little taste of Quebec and beyond, right here in the neighborhood.

Menu includes:

• Traditional tourtière (French-Canadian meat pie)

• Eggs in Canadian maple syrup

• Canadian bacon

• Stuffed French toast (cheese and/or chocolate) with Canadian maple syrup

• Butter tarts 

• Fresh coffee and tea

Come hungry, leave happy.

A warm, intimate gathering to celebrate neighbors and good food.

Painting by Kim Deloatch item
Painting by Kim Deloatch
$100

Starting bid

"French Countryside" by the talented local artist Kim Deloatch. Oil and Cold Wax on an 18 x 18 x 1.5 inch cradled birch panel.

Canvas Tote Bag: Bubbling Up item
Canvas Tote Bag: Bubbling Up
$5

Starting bid

Featuring a print by Kim Deloatch. 18 x 14 x 5.5 inches.

Canvas Tote Bag: Blues Lifting item
Canvas Tote Bag: Blues Lifting
$5

Starting bid

Featuring a print by Kim Deloatch. 18 x 14 x 5.5 inches.

Canvas Tote Bag: The Coast is Clear item
Canvas Tote Bag: The Coast is Clear
$5

Starting bid

Featuring a print by Kim Deloatch. 18 x 14 x 5.5 inches.

Canvas Tote Bag: Go with the Flow item
Canvas Tote Bag: Go with the Flow
$5

Starting bid

Featuring a print by Kim Deloatch. 18 x 14 x 5.5 inches.

Southern Pound Cake #1, baked by Kim item
Southern Pound Cake #1, baked by Kim
$10

Starting bid

Delicious Southern pound cake! Kim has generously donated two of these cakes--bid on either, or both!

Southern Pound Cake #2, baked by Kim item
Southern Pound Cake #2, baked by Kim
$10

Starting bid

Delicious Southern pound cake! Kim has generously donated two of these cakes--bid on either, or both!

Pet Sitting by Nina item
Pet Sitting by Nina
$30

Starting bid

One weekend of pet sitting (up to three full days). I am an experienced pet sitter and would love to take care of your pet for the weekend.

Hand-painted print by Patrick FitzGerald item
Hand-painted print by Patrick FitzGerald
$25

Starting bid

17 x 13 total size. Great for beachhouse or for your favorite fisherman/woman! :) Here is a bio for Patrick: https://design.ncsu.edu/people/pfitz/

Set of 6 Homemade "Zoaps" by Zahra item
Set of 6 Homemade "Zoaps" by Zahra
$20

Starting bid

Soap made the all natural way! Using oils, butters, and lye these soaps will make your skin feel fresh and moisturized! You’ll get a variety of essential oil and fragrance soaps.

8 Homemade Candles by Zahra item
8 Homemade Candles by Zahra
$20

Starting bid

Soy and beeswax blend candles of varying colors and shapes sure to brighten up your home!

"Southern" Charcuterie for 4-6 item
"Southern" Charcuterie for 4-6
$30

Starting bid

A delicious Southern charcuterie board from Laura!

4 Hours Handyman Services from Mike item
4 Hours Handyman Services from Mike
$50

Starting bid

Four hours of household handyman services - yard work, painting, simple repairs and installations (excluding licensed trades and ladder work). Supplies not included.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!