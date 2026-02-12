Lower Columbia Association of Realtors

Hosted by

Lower Columbia Association of Realtors

About this event

Best of Legal Hotline and Fair Housing Real Estate CE at LCC

1600 Maple St

Longview, WA 98632, USA

REALTOR® Registration for both classes and lunch
$75

REALTORS® Registration to enjoy the full day program of both classes with lunch.

REALTOR® Registration for Best of Legal Hotline
$40

REALTOR® Registration for Best of Legal Hotline Class Only. 3.5 CE 9am to 1230pm

REALTOR® Registration for WA Real Estate Fair Housing
$40

REALTOR® Registration for WA Real Estate Fair Housing Class Only. 3 CE 1pm to 4pm

Non-REALTOR® Registration for both classes and lunch
$95

Non-REALTORS® Registration to enjoy the full day program of both classes with lunch.

Non-REALTOR® Registration for Best of Legal Hotline
$50

Non-REALTOR® Registration for Best of Legal Hotline Class Only. 3.5 CE 9am to 1230pm

Non-REALTOR® Registration for WA Real Estate Fair Housing
$50

Non-REALTOR® Registration for WA Real Estate Fair Housing Class Only. 3 CE 1pm to 4pm

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