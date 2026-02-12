Best of Legal Hotline and Fair Housing Real Estate CE at LCC

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REALTORS® Registration to enjoy the full day program of both classes with lunch.
REALTOR® Registration for Best of Legal Hotline Class Only. 3.5 CE 9am to 1230pm
REALTOR® Registration for WA Real Estate Fair Housing Class Only. 3 CE 1pm to 4pm
Non-REALTORS® Registration to enjoy the full day program of both classes with lunch.
Non-REALTOR® Registration for Best of Legal Hotline Class Only. 3.5 CE 9am to 1230pm
Non-REALTOR® Registration for WA Real Estate Fair Housing Class Only. 3 CE 1pm to 4pm
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!