Best of the Bulldogs Online Auction

Your child will be the guest ball person at the Abilene Cooper, first district game, on October 17, 2025. This includes: running out of the Bulldog and a t-shirt.
A wonderful opportunity for your future Bulldog to be a Bulldog Buddy with the PHS Cheerleaders at two games this season. Your child gets to meet and hang out with the cheerleaders, run trough the Bulldog, and receive a t-shirt. Redeemed at two games: Lubbock Cooper on September 26, 2025 and Abilene Cooper game October 27, 2025!
