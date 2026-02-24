Ohio Public Transit Association

Hosted by

Ohio Public Transit Association

About this event

Best of the Midwest Transit Conference & EXPO 2026

401 N High St

Columbus, OH 43215, USA

Presenting Sponsor
$15,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Includes:


OPTA 2027 Membership ($520 value), 2 Expo Booths ($1500 value), Electric to booth ($150 value), 2 Vehicle Displays ($500 value), General Session Speaking Opportunity, 5-10 full registrations ($1250+ value), premiere Expo location, Full conference attendee list, Maximum signage and inclusion in conference and promotion materials. If you are interested in the package but have other perks in mind rather than what is listed, just ask. We are happy to work with you!

Gold Sponsorship
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 3 tickets

Includes:


OPTA 2027 Membership ($520 value), 1 Expo Booth ($750 value), 1 Vehicle Display ($250 value), 3 full registrations ($750+ value), premiere Expo location, Full conference attendee list, ample signage and inclusion in conference and promotion materials.


Brief remarks at an opening or closing meal.

Silver Sponsorship
$3,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Includes:


OPTA 2027 Membership ($520 value), 1 Expo Booth ($750 value), 2 full registrations ($500+ value), 1 Vehicle Display ($250 value), premiere Expo location, Full conference attendee list, ample signage and inclusion in conference and promotion materials.

Bronze Sponsorship
$1,500

Includes: 1 Expo Booth ($750 value), 1 full registration ($250+ value), desired Expo location, full conference attendee list, ample signage and inclusion in conference and promotion materials.

Awards Lunch Sponsor
$7,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Includes:


OPTA 2027 Membership ($520 value), 1 Expo Booth ($750 value), Electric to booth ($150 value), 2 Vehicle Displays ($500 value), Awards Lunch Speaking Opportunity including award presentation, 4 full registrations ($1000+ value), premiere Expo location, Full conference attendee list, ample signage and inclusion in conference and promotion materials.

Welcome Reception Sponsor
$6,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 3 tickets

Includes: OPTA 2027 Membership ($520 value), 1 Expo Booth ($750 value), Electric to booth ($150 value), 1 Vehicle Display ($250 value), Welcome Reception Speaking Opportunity, 3 full registrations ($750+ value), premiere Expo location, Full conference attendee list, Ample signage and inclusion in conference and promotion materials as well as at the Welcome Reception..

Welcome Bag Sponsor
$2,500

Your sponsorship will purchase premium bags for attendees and speakers filled with essentials for getting through a conference: snacks and other goodies. This sponsorship does not include any other benefits such as tickets, expo booth, etc. and can be purchased in conjunction with another sponsorship category or alone.

Lanyard Sponsor
$2,500

Only one company will get the opportunity to have their logo on the lanyards worn by every attendee. This can be purchased in conjunction with another sponsorship category or alone. This sponsorship does not include any other benefits such as tickets, expo booth, etc.

Expo Happy Hour Sponsor
$2,500

At the opening of the vendor expo, OPTA hosts a reception with food and drinks inside the expo hall. Be the official sponsor of the happy hour and enjoy the opportunity to speak in front of the expo attendees and kick-off the happy hour. Ample signage will be posted throughout the happy hour promoting the sponsor. Must purchase with a separate booth.

OPTA Member Expo Booth Plus
$1,250

Includes: 1 Expo Booth ($750 value), OPTA 2027 Membership ($520) and 1 full conference registration ($250+ value). Electric ($150) and Wifi ($150) is optional and additional. Booth includes a table, two chairs, waste basket and signage. Additional full attendee tickets can be purchased for $275. Booth attendant only passes are complimentary.

OPTA Member Expo Booth
$750

Includes: 1 Expo Booth ($750 value) and 1 full conference registration ($250+ value). Electric ($150) and Wifi ($150) is optional and additional. Booth includes a table, two chairs, waste basket and signage. Additional full attendee tickets can be purchased for $275. Booth attendant only passes are complimentary.

Non-OPTA Member Expo Booth
$1,500

Includes: 1 Expo Booth ($750 value) and 1 full conference registration ($250+ value). Electric ($150) and Wifi ($150) is optional and additional. Booth includes a table, two chairs, waste basket and signage. Additional full attendee tickets can be purchased for $275. Booth attendant only passes are complimentary.

Electric or Wifi
$150

Power or bring wifi to your booth. Prices are set by the Columbus Convention Center through their exclusive provider. OPTA will coordinate with the venue to ensure your electric is provided and ready. Cost is $150 PER service, not for both.

Additional Vehicle Display
$250

Whether you are adding a vehicle to your sponsorship package or looking to display a vehicle in addition to your booth, choose this option. Cost is per vehicle. Please note, vehicles must have a less than ¼ full gas tank to display in the hall.

