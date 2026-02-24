Best of the Midwest Transit Conference & EXPO 2026

Hosted by
Includes:
OPTA 2027 Membership ($520 value), 2 Expo Booths ($1500 value), Electric to booth ($150 value), 2 Vehicle Displays ($500 value), General Session Speaking Opportunity, 5-10 full registrations ($1250+ value), premiere Expo location, Full conference attendee list, Maximum signage and inclusion in conference and promotion materials. If you are interested in the package but have other perks in mind rather than what is listed, just ask. We are happy to work with you!
OPTA 2027 Membership ($520 value), 1 Expo Booth ($750 value), 1 Vehicle Display ($250 value), 3 full registrations ($750+ value), premiere Expo location, Full conference attendee list, ample signage and inclusion in conference and promotion materials.
Brief remarks at an opening or closing meal.
OPTA 2027 Membership ($520 value), 1 Expo Booth ($750 value), 2 full registrations ($500+ value), 1 Vehicle Display ($250 value), premiere Expo location, Full conference attendee list, ample signage and inclusion in conference and promotion materials.
Includes: 1 Expo Booth ($750 value), 1 full registration ($250+ value), desired Expo location, full conference attendee list, ample signage and inclusion in conference and promotion materials.
OPTA 2027 Membership ($520 value), 1 Expo Booth ($750 value), Electric to booth ($150 value), 2 Vehicle Displays ($500 value), Awards Lunch Speaking Opportunity including award presentation, 4 full registrations ($1000+ value), premiere Expo location, Full conference attendee list, ample signage and inclusion in conference and promotion materials.
Includes: OPTA 2027 Membership ($520 value), 1 Expo Booth ($750 value), Electric to booth ($150 value), 1 Vehicle Display ($250 value), Welcome Reception Speaking Opportunity, 3 full registrations ($750+ value), premiere Expo location, Full conference attendee list, Ample signage and inclusion in conference and promotion materials as well as at the Welcome Reception..
Your sponsorship will purchase premium bags for attendees and speakers filled with essentials for getting through a conference: snacks and other goodies. This sponsorship does not include any other benefits such as tickets, expo booth, etc. and can be purchased in conjunction with another sponsorship category or alone.
Only one company will get the opportunity to have their logo on the lanyards worn by every attendee. This can be purchased in conjunction with another sponsorship category or alone. This sponsorship does not include any other benefits such as tickets, expo booth, etc.
At the opening of the vendor expo, OPTA hosts a reception with food and drinks inside the expo hall. Be the official sponsor of the happy hour and enjoy the opportunity to speak in front of the expo attendees and kick-off the happy hour. Ample signage will be posted throughout the happy hour promoting the sponsor. Must purchase with a separate booth.
Includes: 1 Expo Booth ($750 value), OPTA 2027 Membership ($520) and 1 full conference registration ($250+ value). Electric ($150) and Wifi ($150) is optional and additional. Booth includes a table, two chairs, waste basket and signage. Additional full attendee tickets can be purchased for $275. Booth attendant only passes are complimentary.
Includes: 1 Expo Booth ($750 value) and 1 full conference registration ($250+ value). Electric ($150) and Wifi ($150) is optional and additional. Booth includes a table, two chairs, waste basket and signage. Additional full attendee tickets can be purchased for $275. Booth attendant only passes are complimentary.
Power or bring wifi to your booth. Prices are set by the Columbus Convention Center through their exclusive provider. OPTA will coordinate with the venue to ensure your electric is provided and ready. Cost is $150 PER service, not for both.
Whether you are adding a vehicle to your sponsorship package or looking to display a vehicle in addition to your booth, choose this option. Cost is per vehicle. Please note, vehicles must have a less than ¼ full gas tank to display in the hall.
