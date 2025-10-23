"Best of the Upper Keys 2025" FKCS Silent Mini Auction

Starting bid
Enjoy a once in a lifetime fishing experience on the "Miss Penny"!
Starting bid
Treat yourself and a guest to a luxurious getaway at the beautiful Playa Largo Resort and Spa!
Located in Key Largo, FL, Playa Largo Resort & Spa spans 14.5 acres of lush beachfront property overlooking the sparkling Florida Bay. A destination in itself, this resort invites you to connect with nature and embrace the Florida Keys island lifestyle. (This one-night stay includes breakfast.)
Starting bid
Get up close and personal with the foxes from Pawsitive Beginnings with this private visit and tour!
-Visit must be scheduled in advance
-No one under the age of 10 years
-Liability waiver must be signed
-Physical contact with a fox is not guaranteed
Fox Rescue - Pawsitive Beginnings Inc
Starting bid
Pizza Experience - Donated by Lynda & Richard Weinstein
Two Couples (4 people) will come to our Key Largo home where we will prepare and serve Homemade Neapolitan style pizza with a variety of toppings and options. Your evening includes Italian themed appetizers and side dishes. Start off with an Aperol or Campari Spritz or chilled Prosecco and enjoy an al fresco dining experience with curated wine (red and white) with dinner. You will be welcomed to watch and learn, with recipes provided from the secret sauce to the homemade crust.
Restrictions: Must be used on a mutually agreed date prior to May 1, 2026. We are happy to accommodate any diet restrictions but apologize that we cannot make gluten free pizza.
Starting bid
Have some laughs with your friends at the "Just the Funny" Comedy Club.
4 tickets for any 9pm Mainstage show at Just the Funny Theater and Training Center, located at 3119 Coral Way in Miami.
Starting bid
Showcase your inner talent and treat yourself to this memorable 7-week Level One Improv class experience! Located at Just the Funny Theater and Training Center, 3119 Coral Way in Miami.
Starting bid
Experience these amazing three Cabernet Sauvignons, fruit-forward, rich, and velvety, that are soft and easy to drink right away, making them a real crowd-pleaser. Complete with a set of 4 Italian crystal wine glasses and decanter.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!