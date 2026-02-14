Best Paws Winter Raffle

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Reach new heights with a rock climbing experience from Rock Adventure! Guided by experienced instructors, participants will learn climbing techniques and safety skills while enjoying an exciting, confidence-building adventure. 2 day pass for two people, includes orientation.
Perfect for beginners or seasoned climbers alike — bid high and get ready to climb! Value: $100
Spoil your pup with this tail-wagging bundle packed with fun and enrichment! This basket includes a Large Lamb Chomp, two stuffed toys, a large Mumbie for interactive play, and a large slow feeder bowl to make mealtime healthier and more engaging. It also features tasty dog treats and KONG fill—perfect for stuffing enrichment toys and keeping your four-legged friend happily entertained for hours.
Value: $125
Experience the thrill of soaring through the treetops with a Zipline Tour from Lake Geneva Ziplines & Adventures in beautiful Lake Geneva! This unforgettable outdoor adventure takes you high above the forest floor as you glide from platform to platform, enjoying breathtaking views and heart-pounding excitement along the way.
Perfect for adventure seekers of all experience levels, this guided canopy tour combines adrenaline, scenic beauty, and plenty of fun. Professionally trained guides ensure a safe and memorable experience while you zip, climb, and explore the treetops.
Value: $120
Everything you need to start creating homemade frozen treats right at home! This deliciously fun basket features a Ninja Ice Cream Maker for effortless, creamy creations, an ice cream cookbook full of inspiring recipes, and a durable OXO ice cream scoop to serve up the perfect scoop every time. From classic favorites to creative new flavors, this kit is ideal for family fun, cozy nights in, or a sweet gift for any ice cream lover. A cool treat that keeps on giving—one scoop at a time!
Donated by: Krafty Fuzion
Value: $215
The Cat’s Meow Collection is a purr-fect package of fun, comfort, and tasty rewards for your favorite feline! This delightful basket includes a variety of engaging cat toys to spark playful energy, a scratching post to keep claws happy and furniture safe, and a charming kitty-themed book for the cat lover in your life. Your whiskered companion will also enjoy delicious freeze-dried shrimp and irresistible cat treats—making this bundle a winning combination of enrichment, entertainment, and indulgence.
Donated by: Rooted Paws Pet Market
Value: $75
Enjoy a day of discovery with four admission tickets to the Milwaukee Public Museum in Milwaukee! This package includes entry for four guests to explore fascinating exhibits featuring natural history, world cultures, ancient civilizations, and immersive environments that bring science and history to life. Perfect for a family outing or group adventure, this experience offers something for all ages — from towering dinosaur skeletons to hands-on learning experiences.
Value: $100
The Pawfect Gem Wrap Bracelet is a stunning blend of artisan craftsmanship and heartfelt charm. This handmade wrap bracelet by Laura Alman Designs features a beautiful mix of natural gemstones including Obsidian, Jasper, Agate, and Hematite—each chosen for their rich tones and earthy elegance. Accented with a stainless steel paw charm, this unique piece is perfect for animal lovers who appreciate meaningful, handcrafted jewelry. Stylish, versatile, and thoughtfully designed, it’s a timeless accessory that makes a statement while celebrating your love for pets.
Valued: $75
Stitched with Love is a heartwarming collection of comfort, play, and tail-wagging fun! This charming basket features a beautiful embroidered blanket perfect for cozy cuddles, along with a stylish toy basket to keep everything neatly stored. Your pup will enjoy four stuffed toys for snuggling and tossing, four satisfying dog chews, a large bag of delicious treats, and an engaging pet puzzle to keep curious minds busy. Thoughtfully curated with both comfort and enrichment in mind, this bundle is truly stitched with love for your favorite four-legged friend.
Donated by: Fur-ever Friends Boutique
Value: $125
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