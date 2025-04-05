BEST PTO Color Run

Color Run Ticket
$20
Ticket includes 1 ice cream ticket per person.
Extra Ice Cream Ticket
$5
Includes one Bedford Farms ice cream ticket
T-Shirt
$15
One Performance Tee (Dry Zone ® moisture-wicking technology with UPF rating of 50.)
Raffle Ticket - Single
$2
1 ticket for $2.
Raffle Tickets - 10
$15
10 tickets for $15

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!