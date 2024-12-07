BEST PTO Presents Spring Thing 2025

Get your drink tickets ahead of time or during the event right here! We’ll hand you actual tickets at the event to give to the bartender.
1/2 drink ticket = 1 non-alcoholic beverage (soda/sparkling water)
1 drink ticket = 1 beer
2 drink tickets = 1 cocktail or glass of wine
Gatsby Admirers
$70
Glitter & Gatsby A Night of Laughter and Fundraising! Join us as we celebrate our school district and raise needed funds for our schools, teachers and children.
BSD Teachers and Administration Staff
free
Thank you to all of our amazing teachers, principals, and support staff for everything that you do for our children, families and community. Every teacher and staff gets one free ticket for herself or himself as a small token of our appreciation.
Buy a Ticket for a Teacher/Staff
$70
Make a difference and buy your teachers ticket(s) for this wonderful event. We know she/he will appreciate it!
West Egg Wine, Champagne and Cheese Party
$150
Join us for some nice wines, champagne, hors d'oeuvres and friendship. This is a special event for those wanting to get the party started earlier and give back a little more. We will start at 5:30 pm!
Bronze Sponsor
$500
BEST PTO Bronze Sponsor receives 2 tickets to the Annual Spring Thing and a thank you gift at the event.
Silver Sponsor
$2,000
BEST PTO Silver Sponsor receives 4 tickets to the Annual Spring Thing, recognition in the Spring Thing Program and a thank you gift at the event.
Gold Sponsor
$3,000
BEST PTO Gold Sponsor receives 6 tickets to the Annual Spring Thing, recognition in the Spring Thing Program, recognition during the oral program at Spring Thing and a thank you gift at the event.
Platinum Sponsor
$5,000
BEST PTO Platinum Sponsor receives 10 tickets to the Annual Spring Thing, recognition in the Spring Thing Program, recognition during the oral program for Spring Thing, Sponsor Table Sign, a quarter page advertisement in the program and a thank you gift at the event.
Diamond Sponsor
$7,500
BEST PTO Diamond Sponsor receives 14 tickets to the Annual Spring Thing, recognition in the Spring Thing Program, recognition during the oral program for Spring Thing, Sponsor Table Sign, a full page advertisement in the program and a thank you gift at the event.
