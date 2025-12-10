BEST PTO Presents Spring Thing 2026

Hosted by
Join us as we dance through the decades to celebrate our school district and raise vital funds for our schools, teachers, and children!
Thank you to all of our amazing teachers, principals, and support staff for everything that you do for our children, families and community. Every teacher and staff gets one free ticket for herself or himself as a small token of our appreciation.
Make a difference and buy your teachers ticket(s) for this wonderful event. We know she/he will appreciate it!
BEST PTO Bronze Sponsor receives 2 tickets to the Annual Spring Thing and a thank you gift at the event.
BEST PTO Silver Sponsor receives 4 tickets to the Annual Spring Thing, recognition in the Spring Thing Program and a thank you gift at the event.
BEST PTO Gold Sponsor receives 6 tickets to the Annual Spring Thing, recognition in the Spring Thing Program, recognition during the oral program at Spring Thing and a thank you gift at the event.
BEST PTO Platinum Sponsor receives 10 tickets to the Annual Spring Thing, recognition in the Spring Thing Program, recognition during the oral program for Spring Thing, Sponsor Table Sign, a quarter page advertisement in the program and a thank you gift at the event.
BEST PTO Diamond Sponsor receives 14 tickets to the Annual Spring Thing, recognition in the Spring Thing Program, recognition during the oral program for Spring Thing, Sponsor Table Sign, a full page advertisement in the program and a thank you gift at the event.
