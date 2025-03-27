Bestselling Author and Psychic Laura Day Offers a Transformational Workshop on THE PRISM

This ticket admits ONE person to the event and does NOT include a book.
This ticket admits ONE person to the event and does NOT include a book.
Book Ticket
$37
This ticket admits ONE person to the event and includes ONE copy of the book.
This ticket admits ONE person to the event and includes ONE copy of the book.
Pre-Event Meet & Greet with Laura Day
$45
This ticket admits ONE person to the Pre-Event Meet & Greet with Laura Day starting at 6PM where you will get to spend extra time with Laura and receive a brief reading from her, ONE book, and admits ONE person to the public event at 7PM. Tickets are limited for this perk.
This ticket admits ONE person to the Pre-Event Meet & Greet with Laura Day starting at 6PM where you will get to spend extra time with Laura and receive a brief reading from her, ONE book, and admits ONE person to the public event at 7PM. Tickets are limited for this perk.