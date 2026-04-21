BET BIG FOR HEROES POKER TOURNAMENT

GAMES WILL START PROMPTLY AT 6PM!

Join us for a Texas Hold 'Em tournament benefiting Heroes Welcome Home. Entry is $100 per player with one optional re-buy of $100 available while you are still seated at your original table.

All players begin with $500 in tournament chips. Blinds start at 5/10 and increase every 15 minutes to keep the action moving and ensure every seat counts throughout the full 3-hour event.

This is a winner-take-all tournament. The last player standing — or the player holding the most chips when time is called at the 3-hour mark — walks away with $1,500. All remaining buy-in proceeds go directly to Heroes Welcome Home.

Seating is assigned by random draw at check-in. Come ready to play — and play for a cause worth winning for.





Beer, wine, and light-bites will be provided.

Silent Auction Raffle

Hero's Cut Raffle