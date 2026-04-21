BET BIG FOR HEROES POKER TOURNAMENT

Hosted by
About this event
GAMES WILL START PROMPTLY AT 6PM!
Join us for a Texas Hold 'Em tournament benefiting Heroes Welcome Home. Entry is $100 per player with one optional re-buy of $100 available while you are still seated at your original table.
All players begin with $500 in tournament chips. Blinds start at 5/10 and increase every 15 minutes to keep the action moving and ensure every seat counts throughout the full 3-hour event.
This is a winner-take-all tournament. The last player standing — or the player holding the most chips when time is called at the 3-hour mark — walks away with $1,500. All remaining buy-in proceeds go directly to Heroes Welcome Home.
Seating is assigned by random draw at check-in. Come ready to play — and play for a cause worth winning for.
Beer, wine, and light-bites will be provided.
Silent Auction Raffle
Hero's Cut Raffle
You don't have to play to have a great time. Join us for just $35 and enjoy an exciting evening of high-stakes Texas Hold 'Em with beer, hard seltzers, wine, and light bites while cheering on 40 players competing for a $1,500 winner-take-all prize.
Try your luck with our 50/50 raffle, take a shot at The Hero's Cut, and bid on silent auction items — all while supporting our veterans and their families through Heroes Welcome Home.
Observers welcome at the door and throughout the evening.
Make your mark on the night as a table sponsor. Your sponsorship puts your name or brand front and center with recognition from the mic, your swag displayed at your sponsored table, and complimentary beer, wine, and light bites throughout the evening. Logo advertised on all social media posts and event signage. Sponsorship includes 2 (two) Observer tickets.
If your table is the last one standing as the tournament narrows, you'll have the chance to rev up the final game with an additional $100 donation — putting your brand at the center of the most exciting moment of the night.
Table sponsors are also invited to contribute a basket or item to our silent auction, giving your brand even more visibility with every bid placed.
Support our veterans and get your brand in front of the room as a food sponsor. Your sponsorship will be featured on all print marketing for the event, giving your brand visibility before, during, and after the night. Sponsorship includes 2 (two) Observer tickets.
Food sponsors help provide the light bites, beer, and wine that keep the energy going all evening for players and observers alike.
Food sponsors are also welcome to contribute a basket or item to our silent auction for additional visibility throughout the event.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!