BET ON BROCK Casino Night 2026

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● 10 event tickets for Casino experience with dinner/drinks
● $1000 fun money for each seat
● Advertisement banner at entrance of the venue and throughout the event
● Advertisement and link to your business page on Brock Football Booster Club website for entire 2026-2027 season
● Full page ad on the inside cover of the football media guide
● Exclusive VIP cocktail pregame
● Laser engraved Brock travel mug for each guest
● 10 event tickets for Casino experience with dinner/drinks
● $1000 fun money for each seat
● Banner advertisement at event
● Business advertisement linked to Brock Football Booster Club website
● Multiple announcements made during live auction about business
● Exclusive VIP cocktail pregame
● 10 event tickets for Casino experience with dinner/drinks
● $1000 fun money for each seat
● Logo signage at event
● Business advertisement linked to Brock Football Booster Club website
● Exclusive VIP cocktail pregame
● Dinner napkins with logo
● 10 event tickets for Casino experience with dinner/drinks
● $1000 fun money for each seat
● Business advertisement linked to Brock Football Booster Club website
● Logo signage at event
● Exclusive VIP cocktail pregame
● 10 event tickets for Casino experience with dinner/drinks
● $1000 fun money for each seat.
● Business advertisement linked to Brock Football Booster Club website
● Logo signage at each bar
● Exclusive VIP cocktail pregame
● Cocktail napkins with logo
● 10 event tickets for Casino experience with dinner/drinks
● $1000 fun money for each seat
● Audio and visual recognition for your business throughout event.
● Business advertisement linked to Brock Football Booster Club website
● Logo signage at event
● Exclusive VIP cocktail pregame
● 10 event tickets for Casino Experience with dinner/drinks
● $1000 fun money for both you and guest
● Logo Table Recognition.
● 2 event tickets for Casino Experience with dinner/drinks
● $1000 fun money for you and guest
● Logo Advertisement at Casino tables
● Reserved Seating with other Game Table Sponsors
● 1 event entrance for Casino Experience with dinner/drinks
● $1000 fun money
● Reserved Seating
THIS IS ONLY FOR BROCK FOOTBALL COACHES/SPOUSES, AND SUPPORT STAFF WHO HAVE BEEN DIRECTED TO THIS OPTION.
● 1 event entrance for Casino Experience with dinner/drinks
● $1000 fun money
● Reserved Seating
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