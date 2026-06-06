BET ON BROCK Casino Night 2026

● 10 event tickets for Casino experience with dinner/drinks

● $1000 fun money for each seat

● Advertisement banner at entrance of the venue and throughout the event

● Advertisement and link to your business page on Brock Football Booster Club website for entire 2026-2027 season

● Full page ad on the inside cover of the football media guide

● Exclusive VIP cocktail pregame

● Laser engraved Brock travel mug for each guest