Brock Eagle Football Booster Club

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Brock Eagle Football Booster Club

BET ON BROCK Casino Night 2026

5400 Old Brock Rd

Weatherford, TX 76087, USA

MAIN EVENT SPONSOR
$10,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

● 10 event tickets for Casino experience with dinner/drinks

● $1000 fun money for each seat

● Advertisement banner at entrance of the venue and throughout the event

● Advertisement and link to your business page on Brock Football Booster Club website for entire 2026-2027 season

● Full page ad on the inside cover of the football media guide

● Exclusive VIP cocktail pregame

● Laser engraved Brock travel mug for each guest

Live Auction Sponsor
$7,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

● 10 event tickets for Casino experience with dinner/drinks

● $1000 fun money for each seat

● Banner advertisement at event

● Business advertisement linked to Brock Football Booster Club website

● Multiple announcements made during live auction about business

● Exclusive VIP cocktail pregame

FOOD SPONSOR
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

● 10 event tickets for Casino experience with dinner/drinks

● $1000 fun money for each seat

● Logo signage at event

● Business advertisement linked to Brock Football Booster Club website

● Exclusive VIP cocktail pregame

● Dinner napkins with logo

RAFFLE SPONSOR
$4,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

● 10 event tickets for Casino experience with dinner/drinks

● $1000 fun money for each seat

● Business advertisement linked to Brock Football Booster Club website

● Logo signage at event

● Exclusive VIP cocktail pregame

BAR SPONSOR
$3,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

● 10 event tickets for Casino experience with dinner/drinks

● $1000 fun money for each seat.

● Business advertisement linked to Brock Football Booster Club website

● Logo signage at each bar

● Exclusive VIP cocktail pregame

● Cocktail napkins with logo

ENTERTAINMENT SPONSOR
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

● 10 event tickets for Casino experience with dinner/drinks

● $1000 fun money for each seat

● Audio and visual recognition for your business throughout event.

● Business advertisement linked to Brock Football Booster Club website

● Logo signage at event

● Exclusive VIP cocktail pregame

RESERVE TABLE SPONSOR
$1,200
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

● 10 event tickets for Casino Experience with dinner/drinks

● $1000 fun money for both you and guest

● Logo Table Recognition.

GAME TABLE SPONSOR
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

● 2 event tickets for Casino Experience with dinner/drinks

● $1000 fun money for you and guest

● Logo Advertisement at Casino tables

● Reserved Seating with other Game Table Sponsors

SINGLE TICKET
$100

● 1 event entrance for Casino Experience with dinner/drinks

● $1000 fun money

● Reserved Seating

SPECIAL GUESTS
Free

THIS IS ONLY FOR BROCK FOOTBALL COACHES/SPOUSES, AND SUPPORT STAFF WHO HAVE BEEN DIRECTED TO THIS OPTION.

● 1 event entrance for Casino Experience with dinner/drinks

● $1000 fun money

● Reserved Seating

ADVERTISING SPONSOR - FATHOM INK
Free
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
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