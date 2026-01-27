Beta Alpha Zeta Membership Dues 2026-2027

Thank you paying local membership dues to the Premier Chapter, Beta Alpha Zeta. First and Second year graduates receive a discount on local dues. These funds help promote the social, health and economic well-being of women, men, youth, and seniors through our more than 15 community serving committees; provide academic support of young people through adopting schools, youth mentorship programs, and scholarships. Additionally, we oversee 3 undergraduate chapters, 3 youth auxiliary programs ranging from ages 4-18 and an adult women’s auxiliary.



Simply put, the funds are used to get the work done!