Beta Alpha Zeta Membership Dues 2026-2027

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About the memberships
No expiration
Local membership dues for Beta Alpha Zeta help promote the social, health and economic well-being of women, men, youth, and seniors through our more than 15 community serving committees; provide academic support of young people through adopting schools, youth mentorship programs, and scholarships. Additionally, we oversee 3 undergraduate chapters, 3 youth auxiliary programs ranging from ages 4-18 and an adult women’s auxiliary.
Simply put, the funds are used to get the work done!
No expiration
Local membership dues for Beta Alpha Zeta help promote the social, health and economic well-being of women, men, youth, and seniors through our more than 10 community serving committees; provide academic support of young people through adopting schools, youth mentorship programs, and scholarships. Additionally, we oversee 3 undergraduate chapters, 3 youth auxiliary programs ranging from ages 4-18 and an adult women’s auxiliary.
Simply put, the funds are used to get the work done!
No expiration
Local membership dues for Beta Alpha Zeta help promote the social, health and economic well-being of women, men, youth, and seniors through our more than 10 community serving committees; provide academic support of young people through adopting schools, youth mentorship programs, and scholarships. Additionally, we oversee 3 undergraduate chapters, 3 youth auxiliary programs ranging from ages 4-18 and an adult women’s auxiliary.
Simply put, the funds are used to get the work done!
No expiration
Local membership dues for Beta Alpha Zeta help promote the social, health and economic well-being of women, men, youth, and seniors through our more than 10 community serving committees; provide academic support of young people through adopting schools, youth mentorship programs, and scholarships. Additionally, we oversee 3 undergraduate chapters, 3 youth auxiliary programs ranging from ages 4-18 and an adult women’s auxiliary.
Simply put, the funds are used to get the work done!
No expiration
Thank you paying local membership dues to the Premier Chapter, Beta Alpha Zeta. First and Second year graduates receive a discount on local dues. These funds help promote the social, health and economic well-being of women, men, youth, and seniors through our more than 15 community serving committees; provide academic support of young people through adopting schools, youth mentorship programs, and scholarships. Additionally, we oversee 3 undergraduate chapters, 3 youth auxiliary programs ranging from ages 4-18 and an adult women’s auxiliary.
Simply put, the funds are used to get the work done!
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