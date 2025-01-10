Sales closed

Beta Chi Chi, Inc. of Chi Eta Phi Sorority, Inc.'s Silent Auction 2025

Add a donation for Beta Chi Chi, Inc. of Chi Eta Phi Sorority, Inc.

$

One chance of winning
$1
$1 for each ticket
10 chances of winning
$5
$5 for 10 tickets
20 chances of winning
$10
$10 for 20 tickets
30 chances of winning
$15
$15 for 30 tickets
40 chances of winning
$20
$20 for 40 tickets

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!