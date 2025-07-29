💰💙Beta Delta Zeta Chapter: Chapter Dues for 2025 - 2026💰🤍

Graduate Chapter Membership
$325

This dues payment is for a general graduate members.

Dove Membership
$125

This dues payment is for Sorors with 50 or more years of service to the Sisterhood. This will be verified by the Finance Team.

Life Member Dues
$50

This is for Life Members Only! This will be verified by the Finance Team.

Undergraduate Transfer Fee
$150

This is for Sorors transferring from one of our Sponsoring Undergraduate Chapter as a recent graduate. Please be advised that this will be verified with the Financial Team and the Third Anti Basileus.

Chapter Operations Assessment
$50

This is the Chapter Assessment that must be paid by December 20, 2025.

Youth Affiliate Dues
$125

This is for our youth affiliates Pearlettes, Amicettes and Archonettes. This will be verified by the Youth Affiliates Advisory Team

