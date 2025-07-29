💰💙Beta Delta Zeta Chapter: Chapter Dues for 2025 - 2026💰🤍

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.noExpiration
This dues payment is for a general graduate members.
This dues payment is for Sorors with 50 or more years of service to the Sisterhood. This will be verified by the Finance Team.
This is for Life Members Only! This will be verified by the Finance Team.
This is for Sorors transferring from one of our Sponsoring Undergraduate Chapter as a recent graduate. Please be advised that this will be verified with the Financial Team and the Third Anti Basileus.
This is the Chapter Assessment that must be paid by December 20, 2025.
This is for our youth affiliates Pearlettes, Amicettes and Archonettes. This will be verified by the Youth Affiliates Advisory Team
