Beta Epsilon- Sigma Phi Psi Inc % Beta Epsilon

Hosted by

Beta Epsilon- Sigma Phi Psi Inc % Beta Epsilon

About this raffle

Beta Epsilon- Sigma Phi Psi Inc Beta Epsilon's Valentine's Day Raffle 2026

Family Fun Night/Memories Gift Baske
$5

 Family Fun Night/Memories Gift Basket (Audio Sound Bar, Digital Picture Frame)

--Additional items (popcorn or other snacks and games) Value: $200

Family Fun Night/Memories Gift Baske
$20
This includes 5 tickets

 Family Fun Night/Memories Gift Basket (Audio Sound Bar, Digital Picture Frame)

--Additional items (popcorn or other snacks and games) Value: $200

New Year, New You Fitness Basket
$5

New Year, New You Fitness Basket (Fitness Watch, Noise Canceling Earbuds, Digital Clock) Value:  $150

New Year, New You Fitness Basket
$20
This includes 5 tickets

New Year, New You Fitness Basket (Fitness Watch, Noise Canceling Earbuds, Digital Clock) Value:  $150

Wine Basket
$5

Wine Basket (Electric Wine Opener, Various Wines, Chocolates) Value:  $200

Wine Basket
$20
This includes 5 tickets

Wine Basket (Electric Wine Opener, Various Wines, Chocolates) Value:  $200

Date Night Basket
$5

Date Nigh Basket (Fogo De Chao Gift Card, Wine Glasses, Chocolates, Bottle of Wine, Scented Candles Gift Box) Value:  $300

Date Night Basket
$20
This includes 5 tickets

Date Nigh Basket (Fogo De Chao Gift Card, Wine Glasses, Chocolates, Bottle of Wine, Scented Candles Gift Box) Value:  $300

Mind, Body, & Soul Gift Basket
$5

Mind, Body, & Soul Gift Basket (Audio Sleep Mask, Soothing Sounds White Noise Machine, Scented Candles Gift Box) Value: $100

Mind, Body, & Soul Gift Basket
$20
This includes 5 tickets

Mind, Body, & Soul Gift Basket (Audio Sleep Mask, Soothing Sounds White Noise Machine, Scented Candles Gift Box) Value: $100

I like to Cook Gift Basket
$5

I Like to Cook Gift Basket (Wolfgang Puck Food Steamer, Water Kettle, Waffle Maker, Canister Set) Value:  $200

--Add a cookbook and a gift card (local grocery store)

I like to Cook Gift Basket
$20
This includes 5 tickets

I Like to Cook Gift Basket (Wolfgang Puck Food Steamer, Water Kettle, Waffle Maker, Canister Set) Value:  $200

--Add a cookbook and a gift card (local grocery store)

Add a donation for Beta Epsilon- Sigma Phi Psi Inc % Beta Epsilon

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!