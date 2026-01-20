Beta Epsilon- Sigma Phi Psi Inc Beta Epsilon's Valentine's Day Raffle 2026

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Family Fun Night/Memories Gift Basket (Audio Sound Bar, Digital Picture Frame)
--Additional items (popcorn or other snacks and games) Value: $200
Family Fun Night/Memories Gift Basket (Audio Sound Bar, Digital Picture Frame)
--Additional items (popcorn or other snacks and games) Value: $200
New Year, New You Fitness Basket (Fitness Watch, Noise Canceling Earbuds, Digital Clock) Value: $150
New Year, New You Fitness Basket (Fitness Watch, Noise Canceling Earbuds, Digital Clock) Value: $150
Wine Basket (Electric Wine Opener, Various Wines, Chocolates) Value: $200
Wine Basket (Electric Wine Opener, Various Wines, Chocolates) Value: $200
Date Nigh Basket (Fogo De Chao Gift Card, Wine Glasses, Chocolates, Bottle of Wine, Scented Candles Gift Box) Value: $300
Date Nigh Basket (Fogo De Chao Gift Card, Wine Glasses, Chocolates, Bottle of Wine, Scented Candles Gift Box) Value: $300
Mind, Body, & Soul Gift Basket (Audio Sleep Mask, Soothing Sounds White Noise Machine, Scented Candles Gift Box) Value: $100
Mind, Body, & Soul Gift Basket (Audio Sleep Mask, Soothing Sounds White Noise Machine, Scented Candles Gift Box) Value: $100
I Like to Cook Gift Basket (Wolfgang Puck Food Steamer, Water Kettle, Waffle Maker, Canister Set) Value: $200
--Add a cookbook and a gift card (local grocery store)
I Like to Cook Gift Basket (Wolfgang Puck Food Steamer, Water Kettle, Waffle Maker, Canister Set) Value: $200
--Add a cookbook and a gift card (local grocery store)
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