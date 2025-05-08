Beta Kappa Sigma Paint and Sip

Join the Beta Kappa Sigma Tampa Alumnae Chapter for a Paint & Sip!
Unleash your inner artist and enjoy a fun evening of painting, sipping, and sisterhood.
Tickets: $35 (includes all painting supplies and beverages, please no outside alcoholic beverages)
Join the Beta Kappa Sigma Tampa Alumnae Chapter for a Paint & Sip!
Unleash your inner artist and enjoy a fun evening of painting, sipping, and sisterhood.
Tickets: $35 (includes all painting supplies and beverages, please no outside alcoholic beverages)
Add a donation for Beta Kappa Sigma Tampa Alumnae of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority Inc
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!