Beta Kappa Sigma Paint and Sip

5101 N 40th St

Tampa, FL 33610, USA

General admission
$35
Join the Beta Kappa Sigma Tampa Alumnae Chapter for a Paint & Sip! Unleash your inner artist and enjoy a fun evening of painting, sipping, and sisterhood. Tickets: $35 (includes all painting supplies and beverages, please no outside alcoholic beverages)
Add a donation for Beta Kappa Sigma Tampa Alumnae of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority Inc

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!