Beta Kappa Sigma Tampa Alumnae Dues

100% - Local Annual Dues -Late
$425

No expiration

Hello Soror,

Welcome to the start of a new sorority year and thank you for choosing Beta Kappa Sigma as your chapter.

If you have any inquiries, please do not hesitate to contact the grammateus or the tamiochus.

Sisterly,

Natalie DInard - Tamiouchus
Beta Kappa Sigma Alumnae Chapter
Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Incorporated

Partial Payment 50% - Full payment due by Sept 30, 2025
$212.50

No expiration

You can make two partial payment towards your local dues. Please note, your membership will not be considered active and financial until the balance is remitted in full. Also, late fees will apply as applicable.

Partial Payment 25% - Full payment due by Sept 30, 2025
$106.25

No expiration

You can make four partial payment towards your local dues. Please note, your membership will not be considered active and financial until the balance is remitted in full. Also, late fees will apply as applicable.

Undergraduate Transfer - Local Dues
$200

No expiration

Additional $50 for those who paid $350
$50

No expiration

Add a donation for Beta Kappa Sigma Tampa Alumnae of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority Inc

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!