Hosted by

Beth C Wright Cancer Resource Center

About this event

Sales closed

Beth C Wright Cancer Resource Center's Online Dessert Auction

Pick-up location

23 Commerce Park, Ellsworth, ME 04605, USA

Whole Graham Cracker Pie item
Whole Graham Cracker Pie
$25

Starting bid

Donated by Helen's Restaurant in Ellsworth

Whole Coconut Cream Pie item
Whole Coconut Cream Pie
$25

Starting bid

Donated by Helen's Restaurant Ellsworth

Whole Chocolate Cream Pie item
Whole Chocolate Cream Pie
$25

Starting bid

Donated by Helen's Restaurant Ellsworth

Whole Toll House Pie item
Whole Toll House Pie
$25

Starting bid

Donated by Pies Robin Clark "The Pie Lady"

Whole Toll House Pie item
Whole Toll House Pie
$25

Starting bid

Donated by Robin Clark "The Pie Lady"

Whole Apple Pie item
Whole Apple Pie
$25

Starting bid

Donated by Robin Clark "The Pie Lady"

Whole Apple Pie item
Whole Apple Pie
$25

Starting bid

Donated by Robin Clark "The Pie Lady"

Whole Pecan Pie item
Whole Pecan Pie
$25

Starting bid

Donated by Robin Clark "The Pie Lady"

Whole Pecan Pie item
Whole Pecan Pie
$25

Starting bid

Donated by Robin Clark "The Pie Lady"

Whole Pumpkin Pie item
Whole Pumpkin Pie
$25

Starting bid

Donated by Robin Clark "The Pie Lady"

Whole Pumpkin Pie item
Whole Pumpkin Pie
$25

Starting bid

Donated by Robin Clark "The Pie Lady"

Whole Chocolate Cream Pie item
Whole Chocolate Cream Pie
$25

Starting bid

Donated by Robin Clark 'The Pie Lady"

Whole Chocolate Cream Pie item
Whole Chocolate Cream Pie
$25

Starting bid

Donated by Robin Clark "The Pie Lady"

Whole Coconut Cream Pie item
Whole Coconut Cream Pie
$25

Starting bid

Donated by Robin Clark "The Pie Lady"

Whole Coconut Cream Pie item
Whole Coconut Cream Pie
$25

Starting bid

Donated by Robin Clark "The Pie Lady"

1pound Chocolate Fudge item
1pound Chocolate Fudge
$15

Starting bid

Donated by Stacy

1 pound Chocolate Fudge item
1 pound Chocolate Fudge
$15

Starting bid

Donated by Stacy

1 dozen Chocolate Brownies item
1 dozen Chocolate Brownies
$20

Starting bid

Ghiardelli and Hershey make these extra chocolatey

Donated by Patty

1 Dozen Chocolate Brownies item
1 Dozen Chocolate Brownies
$20

Starting bid

Ghiardelli and Hershey make these extra chocolatey

Donated by Patty

1Dozen Sugar cookies with Peppermint Hershey Kisses item
1Dozen Sugar cookies with Peppermint Hershey Kisses
$20

Starting bid

Donated by Stacy

1 Dozen Sugar Cookies with Peppermint Hershey Kisses item
1 Dozen Sugar Cookies with Peppermint Hershey Kisses
$20

Starting bid

Donated by Stacy

1 Dozen Assorted Cookies item
1 Dozen Assorted Cookies
$20

Starting bid

Donated by Governor's

1 Dozen Assorted Cookies item
1 Dozen Assorted Cookies
$20

Starting bid

Donated by Governor's

1 Dozen Assorted Cookies item
1 Dozen Assorted Cookies
$20

Starting bid

Donated by Governor's

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