Beth C Wright Cancer Resource Center's Online Dessert Auction

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Donated by Helen's Restaurant in Ellsworth
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Donated by Helen's Restaurant Ellsworth
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Donated by Helen's Restaurant Ellsworth
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Donated by Pies Robin Clark "The Pie Lady"
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Donated by Robin Clark "The Pie Lady"
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Donated by Robin Clark "The Pie Lady"
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Donated by Robin Clark "The Pie Lady"
Starting bid
Donated by Robin Clark "The Pie Lady"
Starting bid
Donated by Robin Clark "The Pie Lady"
Starting bid
Donated by Robin Clark "The Pie Lady"
Starting bid
Donated by Robin Clark "The Pie Lady"
Starting bid
Donated by Robin Clark 'The Pie Lady"
Starting bid
Donated by Robin Clark "The Pie Lady"
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Donated by Robin Clark "The Pie Lady"
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Donated by Robin Clark "The Pie Lady"
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Donated by Stacy
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Donated by Stacy
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Ghiardelli and Hershey make these extra chocolatey
Donated by Patty
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Ghiardelli and Hershey make these extra chocolatey
Donated by Patty
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Donated by Stacy
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Donated by Stacy
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Donated by Governor's
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Donated by Governor's
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Donated by Governor's
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