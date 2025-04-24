Beth Jacob Irvine Torah Dedication

Kol HaTorah - All 5 Books (Gen., Ex., Lev., Num., Deut.)
$36,000
Dedicate all five books of the Torah: Genesis, Exodus, Leviticus, Numbers, Deutoronomy.
Donors will receive an original serigraph from renowned Israeli artist Leon Azoulay's microcralligraphy artwork, "The Five Books of Moses."
If you would like to purchase this item, contact us.
If you would like to purchase this item, contact us.
Individual Sefer - Bereishit - Book of Genesis
$7,200
Dedicate the entire Sefer Bereishit, Book of Genesis.
Donors will receive an original serigraph from renowned Israeli artist Leon Azoulay's microcralligraphy "Genesis," a painting that contains the complete text of the Book of Genesis (dimensions 19.6" x 26.2").
If you would like to purchase this item, contact us.
If you would like to purchase this item, contact us.
Individual Sefer - Shmot - Book of Exodus
$7,200
Dedicate the entire Sefer Shmot, Book of Exodus.
Donors will receive an original serigraph of renowned Israeli artist Leon Azoulay's microcralligraphy "Exodus," a painting that contains the complete text of the Book of Exodus (dimensions 26" x19.5").
If you would like to purchase this item, contact us.
If you would like to purchase this item, contact us.
Individual Sefer - Vayikra - Book of Leviticus
$7,200
Dedicate the entire Sefer Vayikra, Book of Leviticus.
Donors will receive an original serigraph of renowned Israeli artist Leon Azoulay's microcralligraphy "Leviticus," a painting that contains the complete text of the Book of Leviticus (dimensions 19" x 25.5").
If you would like to purchase this item, contact us.
If you would like to purchase this item, contact us.
Individual Sefer - Bamidbar - Book of Numbers
$7,200
Dedicate the entire Sefer Bamidbar, Book of Numbers.
Donors will receive an official serigraph of renowned Israeli artist Leon Azoulay's microcralligraphy "Bamidbar," a painting that contains the complete text of the Book of Numbers (dimensions 26" x19.5").
If you would like to purchase this item, contact us.
If you would like to purchase this item, contact us.
Individual Sefer - Devarim - Book of Deuteronomy
$7,200
Dedicate the entire Sefer Devarim, Book of Deuteronomy.
Donors will receive an original serigraph of renowned Israeli artist Leon Azoulay's microcralligraphy "Devarim," a painting that contains the complete text of the Book of Deuteronomy (dimensions 26" x19.5").
If you would like to purchase this item, contact us.
If you would like to purchase this item, contact us.
Parsha - Weekly Torah Portion
$540
Every Shabbat, Jews worldwide read one of the 54 parshiot, thereby completing the Torah every year. Make that yearly reading your special merit. Choose a family member’s Bar/Bat Mitzvah parsha, anniversary parsha or yahrtzeit parsha for an eternal merit.
Contact us to reserve your parsha/portion.
Perek/Chapter
$360
Each Perek is a meaningful chapter in the Jewish Legacy and Destiny. Make one of these 187 chapters the legacy of you and your family.
Contact us to reserve your perek/chapter.
Pasuk / Verse
$108
The 5,852 verses of the Torah are the building blocks, the foundations of the Living Words of the Living God. Be part of that foundation.
Word
$72
Each word of the Torah is the word of God. That word will be your merit, your partnership with the word of Hashem.
Letter
$36
The letters of a Sefer Torah correspond to each of the souls of the Jewish people. If a single letter is missing, the Torah cannot be used… Make sure that YOU are represented!
Chazak - Last Verse of a Sefer
$540
5 available, this is the last verse of each Sefer/ Book. When these verses are read, they are concluded with the whole congregation saying in unison, "Chazak Chazak V'nitchazek!" "Let us be strong, let us be strong, and let us strengthen others as well!"
Unique Opportunity: Complete the Final Letters of the Torah
$360
The final 67 letters of the Torah will be completed at the Torah dedication ceremony. Take advantage of this opportunity to assist the Sofer/scribe write one of the final 67 letters of the Torah.
Special Reading - Aseret HaDibrot - The 10 Commandments
$2,700
Exodus 20:1; Deutoronomy 5:6. The revelation at Sinai, when God appeared and spoke to the entire nation, was the greatest gift to the Jewish people. Make that your gift to the Jewish people.
(2 available - one in Exodus and one in Deuteronomy)
Special Reading - Shema
$2,700
Deut. 6:4. The Jewish pledge of allegiance to God. Said daily, it is one of the first verses that a child learns and the last words one is supposed to say before leaving this world and returning to our Maker.
Special Reading - The Song by the Sea - Shirat HaYam
$2,700
Ex. 15:1. The song of gratitude led by Moshe and by Miriam after the miraculous splitting of the Sea and being saved from the pursuing Egyptian army. In its merit, you should also experience miracles, worthy of tremendous gratitude.
Special Reading - Parshat Ha'Man / Chapter of the Manna
$2,700
Ex. 16:4. The chapter of the Manna is said daily as a special merit for one's livelihood. Bring this merit to yourself and your family.
Special Reading - The Ark / Va'yehi Binsoa
$2,700
Num. 10:35. The verses that are read every time the Torah is taken out of the Ark. In the merit of this prayer, you should experience Divine protection and guidance.
Special Reading - Birkat Kohanim / The Priestly Blessing
$2,700
Num. 6:23. The blessing of material and spiritual blessing conferred by Hashem via the Kohanim / Priests can be for you and your family.
Special Reading - Ha'malach / Blessing for the Children
$2,700
Gen. 48:16. The blessing for children and the blessing of children, may it bring special blessings for your children.
Special Reading - 13 Attributes of God's Mercy
$2,700
Ex. 34:6. God promised Moses that this prayer will not return unanswered. In this merit, may God listen to and answer your prayers.
Special Selection - Six Days of Creation
$900
Gen. 1:1-31. The selection of verses for each of the six days of creation (one selection is one day).
Special Selection - Vayachulu - Special Shabbat prayer
$900
Gen. 2:1. The selection of the Torah that is recited every Friday night as part of the Shabbat prayers, may it bring a special merit for shalom, peace.
Special Selection - Brit Milah / Circumcision
$900
Gen. 17:9. The selection of the Torah pertaining to brit milah/circumcision, may it bring a special merit for sons.
Special Selections - "And Hashem Remebered Sarah"
$900
Gen. 21:1. The verses where Sarah became pregnant after being unable to have children, may it bring a special merit for children.
Special Selection - Akeidat Yitzchak / Binding of Isaac
$900
Ge. Ch. 22. The verses describing the Binding of Isaac, may it bring a special merit for dedication and devotion.
Special Selection - Eliezer, Rebecca, and Isaac
$900
Gen. 24:1-67. This selection recounts when Eliezer helps find a spouse for Isaac and meets Rebecca, may it bring a special merit to find one's life partner.
Special Selection - Birchat Yitzchak - Blessings of Isaac
$900
Gen. ch. 28. The selection where Isaac blesses his children, may it bring a special merit for blessing and protection over children.
Special Selection - Birchat Yaakov - Blessings of Jacob
$900
Gen. ch. 49. The selection where Jacob blesses his children, may it bring a special merit for blessing and protection over children.
Special Selection - Parshat Tefillin
$900
Ex. ch. 13, Deut. 6:4-9, Deut. 11:13-21. Covering the three paragraphs that are included in the Tefillin, they include the Shema, the duty to always remember the redemption from Egyptian bondage, and the obligation to inform our children of these matters.
Special Selection - Ani Hashem Rofecha - God is the Healer
$900
Ex. 15:26. May this selection bring a special merit for health and healing for those who are ill or in distress.
Special Selection - Asser Te'Aser
$900
Deut. 14:22. May these verses bring a special merit for livelihood and wealth.
Special Selection - Moshe's Prayer to Heal Miriam
$720
Num. 12:13. These verses recount how Moshe prayed for Miriam's health and healing after she was afflicted, may it bring a special merit for health and healing for those who are ill or in distress.
Special Selection - Mah Tovu - Beautiful Tents of Jacob
$720
Num. 24:5. May these verses bring a special merit for shalom bayit, peace in the home.
Special Selection - Moshe's Blessing to the Nation
$720
Deut. Ch. 33. The verses where Moshe blesses the Nation of Israel before his passing, may they bring a special merit for an abundance of blessings.
Special Selection - Vaya'al Moshe - Final Vision of Moshe
$720
Deut. Ch. 34. May these verses bring a special merit for redemption.
Special Selection - Etz Chayim /Torah is the Tree of Life
$613
Gen. 2:9. This selection includes the "etz chayim hee" verse, affirming that Torah is the Tree of Life. In its merit may it bring blessings of Torah scholarship for you and your family.
Special Selection - V'Ahavta L'Rei'acha - Love Thy Neighbor
$613
Lev. 19:18. This selection is referred to in the Talmud as the entirety of the Torah, it commands that we love our neighbor as ourselves. In its merit, may this bring peace to you and your family and to the broader community and world.
Special Selection - Justice, Justice You Shall Pursue
$613
Deut. 16:20. "Justice, Justice you shall pursue, so that you may thrive..."
High Holiday Reading - Rosh Hashana
$990
In merit of this reading may you receive blessings for renewal and new beginnings.
High Holiday Reading - Yom Kippur
$990
Read on the most meaningful and powerful day of the year. In its merit may you continue to receive favorable judgment and forgiveness.
Holiday Reading - Sukkot
$613
Read on the holiday of Sukkot, referred to as the holiday of Joy, may you receive a special blessing for an abundance of simcha and besorot torot (good news).
Holiday Reading - Shmini Atzeret
$613
Read on Shmini Atzeret, a holiday of unique intimate closeness with Hashem. In its merit may you experience meaningful connection to Hashem, family, and community.
Holiday Reading - Simchat Torah
$613
Read on the holiday of Simchat Torah where we rejoice in the Torah, its merit may you experience increased satisfaction and joy in learning Torah and engaging with Jewish life.
Holiday Reading - Passover
$613
Read on the holiday of Passover, the Festival of Freedom, in its merit may you and your family experience physical, spiritual, and psychological freedom and the ability to overcome obstacles.
Holiday Reading - Shavuot
$613
Read on the holiday of Shavuot where we celebrate receiving the Torah, in its merit may you experience a deeper connection with Hashem through increased Torah learning and Torah living.
