Beth Shir Shalom ECC Silent Auction

Top brands for makeup basket

Rare Beauty True to Myself Natural Matte Longwear Foundation- Shade 15; Patrick TA Crème & Powder Blush in Thank Me Later shade; RCMA Makeup Diamond Lights Pressed Powder; TILT Beauty The Easy Way Hydrating Satin Lipstick Infra Red; Tarte Kindness Café Maracuja Juicy Lip Icons Lip oil and liner duo; Sara Happ The Lip Slip One Luxe Gloss; Hard Candy Lip Butter Glowy Balm Berry Mousse; Wonderskin IYKYK Eyeshadow Stick Champagne; Sarah Creal Speak for Yourself Lipstick in Main Character; Sarah Creal Eyes Up Creamy Kajal Longwear Liner in Golden; Urban Decay 24/7 Liquid Stick in Denim Wash, Brown Noise, Dirty Martini, Rough Waves; Stila Liquid Eye Shadow, Suede Shade; Polite Society B.I.G Mouth Lip Plumping Oil Gloss- Loud and Proud; Anastasia Soft Brown Brow Gel; Laura Geller Baked Balance-N-Brighten Color Correcting Foundation Medium; Laura Geller Spackle Skin Perfecting Primer Original Champagne Glow





Estimated Value: $500