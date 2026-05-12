Beth Shir Shalom ECC Silent Auction

Explore their other ongoing campaigns and stay connected with upcoming opportunities.
About this event
Starting bid
2 Open Play tickets to Fun Play World, valid for 2 hours of open play.
Estimated Value: $70
Starting bid
Voucher for 4 Ceramics and 4 Studio Fees.
Estimated Value: $128
Starting bid
$250 toward any class or series at Los Angeles Cooking School - discover hands-on culinary classes led by professional chefs in an inspiring, state-of-the-art kitchen.
Estimated Value: $250
Starting bid
$100 to use towards membership, birthday party, or drop-in class.
LoveBug & Me is known for unique, interactive, heart-led music program for ages 0-5 years. They offer classes as a fun way to learn, explore, sing & dance. The giftcard is good towards a membership, birthday party entertainment, or drop-in classes.
Estimated Value: $100
Starting bid
4 tickets to The Petersen, Automobile Museum, the World's Premier Automotive Museum, exhibiting over 400 vehicles, including Lightning McQueen!
Estimated Value: $84
Starting bid
2 passes to Adventure City in Anaheim; expires August 30, 2026
Estimated Value: $66
Starting bid
4 Passes to Kidspace in Pasadena; expires 12/31/2026
Estimated Value: $62
Starting bid
2 Passes to Aquarium of the Pacific in Long Beach
Estimated Value: $90
Starting bid
One 4-week session pass + $25 annual membership fee to use at Wild Child Gym in Culver City or Playa Vista. Must be a new member.
Estimated Value: $175
Starting bid
Top brands hair and skincare basket:
Kosas 4.5 N Revealer Concealer
Sexy Hair Big Hair Spray Mini Bottle
Chris McMillan The Gel for Hair
Aestura Atobarrier 365 Cream
SkinMedica Acne Clarifying Treatment
Dr. Althea 345 Relief Cream Mist
Cancer Council protect & hydrate SPF 50
Dr. Dennis Gross Fill, Plump & Firm Serum
PHLUR Matcha Milk Hair and Body Fragrance Mist
Carol’s Daughter 7 Oil Blend Hair and Scalp Oil
Laura Geller Cooling Neck Fan
Estimated Value: $336
Starting bid
Top brands for makeup basket
Rare Beauty True to Myself Natural Matte Longwear Foundation- Shade 15; Patrick TA Crème & Powder Blush in Thank Me Later shade; RCMA Makeup Diamond Lights Pressed Powder; TILT Beauty The Easy Way Hydrating Satin Lipstick Infra Red; Tarte Kindness Café Maracuja Juicy Lip Icons Lip oil and liner duo; Sara Happ The Lip Slip One Luxe Gloss; Hard Candy Lip Butter Glowy Balm Berry Mousse; Wonderskin IYKYK Eyeshadow Stick Champagne; Sarah Creal Speak for Yourself Lipstick in Main Character; Sarah Creal Eyes Up Creamy Kajal Longwear Liner in Golden; Urban Decay 24/7 Liquid Stick in Denim Wash, Brown Noise, Dirty Martini, Rough Waves; Stila Liquid Eye Shadow, Suede Shade; Polite Society B.I.G Mouth Lip Plumping Oil Gloss- Loud and Proud; Anastasia Soft Brown Brow Gel; Laura Geller Baked Balance-N-Brighten Color Correcting Foundation Medium; Laura Geller Spackle Skin Perfecting Primer Original Champagne Glow
Estimated Value: $500
Starting bid
One 50 minute massage at the Now in Santa Monica
Estimated Value: $130
Starting bid
3 class pass to 27 minute PLATEFIT classes that help heal and recover muscles, strengthen and elongate the body, detoxify the system, and help you vibrate higher.
Estimated Value: $94
Starting bid
1 hour art class (up to 4 people)
Gift card for a 1 hour private art class, tailored and personalized to your child.
Estimated Value: $275
Starting bid
Enjoy a certificate for 2 open play sessions at ArtZone West LA
Estimated Value: $55
Starting bid
$50 to use towards Sidecar donuts
Estimated Value: $50
Starting bid
$50 to use towards Sidecar donuts
Estimated Value: $50
Starting bid
$50 to use towards Sidecar donuts
Estimated Value: $50
Starting bid
$50 to use towards Sidecar donuts
Estimated Value: $50
Starting bid
Treat yourself or friends to delicious coffee with this gift card
Estimated Value: $50
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!