Santa Monica Temple Association Congregation Beth Sholom
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Santa Monica Temple Association Congregation Beth Sholom

About this event

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Beth Shir Shalom ECC Silent Auction

Pick-up location

1827 California Ave, Santa Monica, CA 90403, USA

2 Tickets to Fun Play World West LA item
2 Tickets to Fun Play World West LA
$30

Starting bid

2 Open Play tickets to Fun Play World, valid for 2 hours of open play.


Estimated Value: $70

Color Me Mine item
Color Me Mine
$45

Starting bid

Voucher for 4 Ceramics and 4 Studio Fees.


Estimated Value: $128

Los Angeles Cooking School Certificate item
Los Angeles Cooking School Certificate
$100

Starting bid

$250 toward any class or series at Los Angeles Cooking School - discover hands-on culinary classes led by professional chefs in an inspiring, state-of-the-art kitchen.


Estimated Value: $250

Love Bug Music $100 Gift Certificate item
Love Bug Music $100 Gift Certificate
$40

Starting bid

$100 to use towards membership, birthday party, or drop-in class.


LoveBug & Me is known for unique, interactive, heart-led music program for ages 0-5 years. They offer classes as a fun way to learn, explore, sing & dance. The giftcard is good towards a membership, birthday party entertainment, or drop-in classes.


Estimated Value: $100

4 Museum Passes to Petersen Automobile Museum item
4 Museum Passes to Petersen Automobile Museum
$20

Starting bid

4 tickets to The Petersen, Automobile Museum, the World's Premier Automotive Museum, exhibiting over 400 vehicles, including Lightning McQueen!


Estimated Value: $84

2 Passes to Adventure City item
2 Passes to Adventure City
$15

Starting bid

2 passes to Adventure City in Anaheim; expires August 30, 2026


Estimated Value: $66

4 Passes to Kidspace in Pasadena item
4 Passes to Kidspace in Pasadena
$15

Starting bid

4 Passes to Kidspace in Pasadena; expires 12/31/2026


Estimated Value: $62

2 Passes to the Aquarium of the Pacific item
2 Passes to the Aquarium of the Pacific
$40

Starting bid

2 Passes to Aquarium of the Pacific in Long Beach


Estimated Value: $90

One 4-week session pass to Wild Child Gym item
One 4-week session pass to Wild Child Gym
$60

Starting bid

One 4-week session pass + $25 annual membership fee to use at Wild Child Gym in Culver City or Playa Vista. Must be a new member.


Estimated Value: $175

Hair and Skincare Basket item
Hair and Skincare Basket
$85

Starting bid

Top brands hair and skincare basket:

Kosas 4.5 N Revealer Concealer

Sexy Hair Big Hair Spray Mini Bottle

Chris McMillan The Gel for Hair

Aestura Atobarrier 365 Cream

SkinMedica Acne Clarifying Treatment

Dr. Althea 345 Relief Cream Mist

Cancer Council protect & hydrate SPF 50

Dr. Dennis Gross Fill, Plump & Firm Serum

PHLUR Matcha Milk Hair and Body Fragrance Mist

Carol’s Daughter 7 Oil Blend Hair and Scalp Oil

Laura Geller Cooling Neck Fan


Estimated Value: $336

Makeup Basket item
Makeup Basket
$125

Starting bid

Top brands for makeup basket

Rare Beauty True to Myself Natural Matte Longwear Foundation- Shade 15; Patrick TA Crème & Powder Blush in Thank Me Later shade; RCMA Makeup Diamond Lights Pressed Powder; TILT Beauty The Easy Way Hydrating Satin Lipstick Infra Red; Tarte Kindness Café Maracuja Juicy Lip Icons Lip oil and liner duo; Sara Happ The Lip Slip One Luxe Gloss; Hard Candy Lip Butter Glowy Balm Berry Mousse; Wonderskin IYKYK Eyeshadow Stick Champagne; Sarah Creal Speak for Yourself Lipstick in Main Character; Sarah Creal Eyes Up Creamy Kajal Longwear Liner in Golden; Urban Decay 24/7 Liquid Stick in Denim Wash, Brown Noise, Dirty Martini, Rough Waves; Stila Liquid Eye Shadow, Suede Shade; Polite Society B.I.G Mouth Lip Plumping Oil Gloss- Loud and Proud; Anastasia Soft Brown Brow Gel; Laura Geller Baked Balance-N-Brighten Color Correcting Foundation Medium; Laura Geller Spackle Skin Perfecting Primer Original Champagne Glow


Estimated Value: $500

Massage at the Now item
Massage at the Now
$50

Starting bid

One 50 minute massage at the Now in Santa Monica


Estimated Value: $130

Platefit Fitness Classes item
Platefit Fitness Classes
$30

Starting bid

3 class pass to 27 minute PLATEFIT classes that help heal and recover muscles, strengthen and elongate the body, detoxify the system, and help you vibrate higher.


Estimated Value: $94

1 Hour Art Private Art Lesson for 4 item
1 Hour Art Private Art Lesson for 4
$50

Starting bid

1 hour art class (up to 4 people)


www.artlessonsla.com

Gift card for a 1 hour private art class, tailored and personalized to your child.  


Estimated Value: $275

Art Zone Gift Card item
Art Zone Gift Card
$20

Starting bid

Enjoy a certificate for 2 open play sessions at ArtZone West LA


Estimated Value: $55

$50 Sidecar Gift card item
$50 Sidecar Gift card
$25

Starting bid

$50 to use towards Sidecar donuts


Estimated Value: $50

$50 Sidecar Gift card item
$50 Sidecar Gift card
$25

Starting bid

$50 to use towards Sidecar donuts


Estimated Value: $50

$50 Sidecar Gift card item
$50 Sidecar Gift card
$25

Starting bid

$50 to use towards Sidecar donuts


Estimated Value: $50

$50 Sidecar Gift card item
$50 Sidecar Gift card
$25

Starting bid

$50 to use towards Sidecar donuts


Estimated Value: $50

$50 Cafe Luxxe Gift Card item
$50 Cafe Luxxe Gift Card
$25

Starting bid

Treat yourself or friends to delicious coffee with this gift card

Estimated Value: $50

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