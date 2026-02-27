BTBJ's Gala 2026 Silent Auction with items over $100

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Starting bid
The Guild House experience is built around a handful of concepts that we take super seriously: purposeful, beautiful design; luxury amenities crafted by minority-owned businesses; a spirit of community; invisible (and impeccable!) service; and our commitment to honoring our history in cool, relevant ways.
Starting bid
At Aroma on Ford, 101 Ford St, Conshohocken, we honor the timeless traditions of Italian cuisine while embracing the artistry of modern culinary craft. Every dish tells a story, from our handmade pasta rolled fresh each morning to thoughtfully composed plates finished with precision and care.
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At Bucci’s, 117 Ridge Pike 2nd Floor Rear, Conshohocken, every piece begins with your story. We listen, design, and craft with care—bringing your ideas to life with the highest-quality stones, expert techniques, and a customer experience that always comes first at
Starting bid
At Bucci’s, 117 Ridge Pike 2nd Floor Rear, Conshohocken, every piece begins with your story. We listen, design, and craft with care—bringing your ideas to life with the highest-quality stones, expert techniques, and a customer experience that always comes first.
Starting bid
At Bucci’s, 117 Ridge Pike 2nd Floor Rear, Conshohocken, every piece begins with your story. We listen, design, and craft with care—bringing your ideas to life with the highest-quality stones, expert techniques, and a customer experience that always comes first.
Starting bid
Dov's Cove is one block from the beach and boardwalk and 3 blocks from Margate. It features 5 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, a bocce court, WiFi and central air. Linens, beach tags and chairs included. Four night offseason stay (Thursday to Sunday) Spring dates- April 24th, 30th; May 7th;
Fall dates- Sept. 10th, 17th, 24th; and Oct. 1, 8th, 15th, 22nd;
Date to be agreed upon by April 1, 2026.
Starting bid
At Elegance by Edythe, where the welcome is warm, the saleswomen are super and the inventory is unmatched, you will encounter a wonderful shopping experience at 6902 Bustleton Ave, Philadelphia, with gorgeous clothes and expert sales staff.
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You will find a diverse collection of creations, including hand pulled collagraphs, encaustic paintings, and a selection of Ennulat Designs gift items. Silk Scarves, journals, gift wrap, notecards, bookmarks, aprons, cloth napkins, placemats, tea towels, totes and more! Visit us at 8433 Germantown Ave Rear, Philadelphia.
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At Goldfish Swim School, 185 Commerce Dr, Fort Washington, you will receive a free month of swim lessons, waived membership fee, a goldfish toy, and a pair of goggles.
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Enjoy a gourmet dinner prepared by Chef Aaron for up to six guests at the home of Allison and Aaron Greenfield, accompanied by singing by Cantor Benjamin. This this event for up to six guests to dine is on 4/25. It's the perfect date. It won't be too hot, won't be too cold - all you'll need is a light jacket.
Starting bid
For over 20 years, Mary Ellen Scheckenbach has helped people who haven’t found relief from conventional treatments. She has made a real difference with severe allergies, back and leg pain, and nerve damage from accidents — just a few of the many issues she treats. Her calm, thoughtful approach includes a detailed conversation to understand each problem’s root causes. She also offers practical lifestyle suggestions to help prevent issues from returning.
Starting bid
With a focus on dance as an art, IDA, Institute of Dance Artistry, offers versatile dance programs for children to pre-professionals. They have beautiful dance studios in Fort Washington and Plymouth Meeting.
Starting bid
After high school, John answered a classified ad for a photography assistant for Lawrence-James Studios. Composition, lighting, expression, technical knowledge of f stops and shutter speeds, and general love for what one is doing all made sense to him in a near single instant. He hopes his photography and reviews speak for themselves. Visit him at 525 Collegeville Rd, Collegeville.
Starting bid
That little green box from Lester Martin Jewelers is sure to contain the perfect piece of jewelry for that special someone in your life. For over 30 years Lester Martin Jewelers has been helping their customers choose the right gift to be cherished forever. Visit them at 1650 Limekiln Pike B27,
Dreshertown Plaza, Dresher PA.
Starting bid
Panache is based on a “simple concept,” as their owner says, offering thin-crust Neapolitan-style pizzas cooked in a wood-burning, coalfired oven, as well as prime steaks, seafood and other new American cuisine. The space has three bars, one of which will also house the massive 10,000-pound oven needed to crisp up those pizzas and cook other dishes in cast iron skillets. “We’re aiming to have the best of the best,” he says. Visit us at 602 Skippack Pike
Blue Bell, PA.
Starting bid
Panache is based on a “simple concept,” as their owner says, offering thin-crust Neapolitan-style pizzas cooked in a wood-burning, coalfired oven, as well as prime steaks, seafood and other new American cuisine. The space has three bars, one of which will also house the massive 10,000-pound oven needed to crisp up those pizzas and cook other dishes in cast iron skillets. “We’re aiming to have the best of the best,” he says. Visit us at 602 Skippack Pike
Blue Bell, PA.
Starting bid
What is “Personal Power”?
👊 A sense of self-confidence, self-assurance, and self-reliance.
👊 The ability to influence and control one’ life and circumstances.
👊 The inner strength and resilience to handle difficult situations and challenges.
👊 The ability to control one’s own thoughts, emotions, and actions, and to make good decisions that align with one’s values and beliefs.
👊 The realization of one’s own potential, and the determination to utilize it to achieve personal goals and fulfill one’s purpose in life.
Personal Power Martial Arts is located at 1404 Peg St, Dresher.
Starting bid
What is “Personal Power”?
👊 A sense of self-confidence, self-assurance, and self-reliance.
👊 The ability to influence and control one’ life and circumstances.
👊 The inner strength and resilience to handle difficult situations and challenges.
👊 The ability to control one’s own thoughts, emotions, and actions, and to make good decisions that align with one’s values and beliefs.
👊 The realization of one’s own potential, and the determination to utilize it to achieve personal goals and fulfill one’s purpose in life.
Personal Power Martial Arts is located at 1404 Peg St, Dresher.
Starting bid
As part of the Kimmel Center's Speaker Series, you will spend the evening with an award-winning National Geographic photographer renowned for her breathtaking wildlife images, Cristina Mittermeier uses her lens to convey the urgency for ocean conservation, tell powerful stories about the effects of climate change, and inspire action. She is the co-founder of SeaLegacy, an ocean conservation organization.
Starting bid
Come out to see the Phillies and receive 2 tickets plus a $25 Phillies gift card. Choose from these 4 dates:
Saturday, April 18th, 7:15 PM, Atlanta Braves (promotion: Trea Turner replica jersey for kids 14 and under)
Monday, May 18th, 6:40 PM, Cincinnati Reds
Monday, June 15th, 6:40 PM, Miami Marlins
Thursday, August 6th, 6:05 PM, Washington Nationals
Starting bid
The Lodge at Woodloch - a special place with a meaningful purpose. Since our beginnings, we have remained committed to a number of traditions, but by far the most important one is the way we treat our guests - “it’s as if they are company in our own home”. This is what sets The Lodge at Woodloch, 109 River Birch Ln, Hawley, PA 18428, apart from other places.
Starting bid
Nestled inside Normandy Farm, the Farmer's Daughter, located at 1401 Morris Road, Blue Bell, is known for its seasonal, locally sourced menu. The Farmer’s Daughter celebrates fresh ingredients, from hearty breakfast and lunch offerings to upscale dinner selections. Whether you’re indulging in a leisurely meal, hosting a private event, or grabbing a cocktail at the stylish indoor and outdoor bars, The Farmer’s Daughter provides a memorable dining experience that embodies hospitality, creativity, and farm-fresh cuisine.
Starting bid
Waterworks Car Wash is located at 1435 Ridge Pike, Plymouth Meeting. From a quick wash to a full detail to restoration work, they can handle just about any type of vehicle.
Starting bid
Enjoy 28 days of unlimited group fitness classes at A Game, located at 825 Bethlehem Pike, Flourtown, PA. At A-GAME, we believe that being fit is more than just a physical journey. Our goal is to provide you with an empowering, judgment-free environment that will help you reach your personal fitness goals and become the best version of yourself.
Starting bid
Simply Bella, located at 1000 Germantown Pike building F2, Plymouth Meeting, PA, is a holistic, wellness small business that specializes in great skin and overall wellbeing. Services include facial treatments, laser services, lash/brow treatments, facial waxing and injectables.
They also offer body and energy work including Massage, Reiki, Vibrational Therapy, teeth whitening and makeup services.
Starting bid
Simply Bella, located at 1000 Germantown Pike building F2, Plymouth Meeting, PA, is a holistic, wellness small business that specializes in great skin and overall wellbeing. Services include facial treatments, laser services, lash/brow treatments, facial waxing and injectables.
They also offer body and energy work including Massage, Reiki, Vibrational Therapy, teeth whitening and makeup services.
Starting bid
This is a nervous system reset reiki session with Jodi Silverman.
Starting bid
Owned and operated by the Dougherty family since 1897, Dock's Oyster House, 2405 Atlantic Ave, Atlantic City, NJ, is an Atlantic City institution. Offering a full raw bar with as many as 10 different oysters per night, Dock's is renowned for the freshest seafood in town along with great steaks and an award-winning wine list.
Starting bid
You will receive 2 Eagles pre-season tickets, date to be determined when they are published. The seats are section 124, row 11, seats 17 & 18.
Starting bid
This gift set for the Maj Jongg Maven is from Touch of Class. They are experts at curating the perfect gifts for family, friends, and anyone else in need of something special. Since 1996, their female-owned shop has been known for creating personalized goodies, gifts, and gift baskets that bring people together and make people smile
Starting bid
This gift set from Touch of Class is perfect for a hostess. They are experts at curating the perfect gifts for family, friends, and anyone else in need of something special. Since 1996, their female-owned shop has been known for creating personalized goodies, gifts, and gift baskets that bring people together and make people smile.
Starting bid
For the best and freshest flowers in Lafayette Hill and The Metro Area The Floral Sampler, located at 515 Germantown Pike
Lafayette Hill, has exactly what you’re looking for! Check out our wide selection of flower arrangements and custom designs to make your next occasion memorable.
Starting bid
Located at 320 York Road, Jenkintown, Rosnov Jewelers has combined extraordinary service and exceptional merchandise in a down-to-earth, stress-free, and friendly environment. Starting in 1906, their goal is to provide quality custom products with an unwavering commitment to customer care.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!