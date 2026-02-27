Beth Tikvah Bnai Jeshurun
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Beth Tikvah Bnai Jeshurun

About this event

Sales closed

BTBJ's Gala 2026 Silent Auction with items over $100

Pick-up location

1001 Paper Mill Rd, Glenside, PA 19038, USA

A Night at The Guild House in Philadelphia item
A Night at The Guild House in Philadelphia
$300

Starting bid

The Guild House experience is built around a handful of concepts that we take super seriously: purposeful, beautiful design; luxury amenities crafted by minority-owned businesses; a spirit of community; invisible (and impeccable!) service; and our commitment to honoring our history in cool, relevant ways.

$100 gift card for Aroma on Ford item
$100 gift card for Aroma on Ford
$90

Starting bid

At Aroma on Ford, 101 Ford St, Conshohocken, we honor the timeless traditions of Italian cuisine while embracing the artistry of modern culinary craft. Every dish tells a story, from our handmade pasta rolled fresh each morning to thoughtfully composed plates finished with precision and care.​

$100 Bucci gift certificate item
$100 Bucci gift certificate
$90

Starting bid

At Bucci’s, 117 Ridge Pike 2nd Floor Rear, Conshohocken, every piece begins with your story. We listen, design, and craft with care—bringing your ideas to life with the highest-quality stones, expert techniques, and a customer experience that always comes first at

$100 Bucci gift certificate item
$100 Bucci gift certificate
$90

Starting bid

At Bucci’s, 117 Ridge Pike 2nd Floor Rear, Conshohocken, every piece begins with your story. We listen, design, and craft with care—bringing your ideas to life with the highest-quality stones, expert techniques, and a customer experience that always comes first.

$100 Bucci gift certificate item
$100 Bucci gift certificate
$90

Starting bid

At Bucci’s, 117 Ridge Pike 2nd Floor Rear, Conshohocken, every piece begins with your story. We listen, design, and craft with care—bringing your ideas to life with the highest-quality stones, expert techniques, and a customer experience that always comes first.

Off season 4 night stay in Ventnor item
Off season 4 night stay in Ventnor
$1,200

Starting bid

Dov's Cove is one block from the beach and boardwalk and 3 blocks from Margate. It features 5 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, a bocce court, WiFi and central air. Linens, beach tags and chairs included. Four night offseason stay (Thursday to Sunday) Spring dates- April 24th, 30th; May 7th;
Fall dates- Sept. 10th, 17th, 24th; and Oct. 1, 8th, 15th, 22nd;
Date to be agreed upon by April 1, 2026.

$250 gift card to Elegance by Edythe item
$250 gift card to Elegance by Edythe
$240

Starting bid

At Elegance by Edythe, where the welcome is warm, the saleswomen are super and the inventory is unmatched, you will encounter a wonderful shopping experience at 6902 Bustleton Ave, Philadelphia, with gorgeous clothes and expert sales staff.

$115 Ennulat Art & Design gift bag item
$115 Ennulat Art & Design gift bag
$110

Starting bid

You will find a diverse collection of creations, including hand pulled collagraphs, encaustic paintings, and a selection of Ennulat Designs gift items. Silk Scarves, journals, gift wrap, notecards, bookmarks, aprons, cloth napkins, placemats, tea towels, totes and more! Visit us at 8433 Germantown Ave Rear, Philadelphia.

Free month of swim lessons (value $190) item
Free month of swim lessons (value $190)
$180

Starting bid

At Goldfish Swim School, 185 Commerce Dr, Fort Washington, you will receive a free month of swim lessons, waived membership fee, a goldfish toy, and a pair of goggles.

Gourmet dinner by Chef Aaron for up to 6 people (value $600) item
Gourmet dinner by Chef Aaron for up to 6 people (value $600)
$600

Starting bid

Enjoy a gourmet dinner prepared by Chef Aaron for up to six guests at the home of Allison and Aaron Greenfield, accompanied by singing by Cantor Benjamin. This this event for up to six guests to dine is on 4/25. It's the perfect date. It won't be too hot, won't be too cold - all you'll need is a light jacket.

$130 gift card for Hidden River Accupuncture item
$130 gift card for Hidden River Accupuncture
$120

Starting bid

For over 20 years, Mary Ellen Scheckenbach has helped people who haven’t found relief from conventional treatments. She has made a real difference with severe allergies, back and leg pain, and nerve damage from accidents — just a few of the many issues she treats. Her calm, thoughtful approach includes a detailed conversation to understand each problem’s root causes. She also offers practical lifestyle suggestions to help prevent issues from returning.

$200 gift card for Institute of Dance Artistry item
$200 gift card for Institute of Dance Artistry
$190

Starting bid

With a focus on dance as an art, IDA, Institute of Dance Artistry, offers versatile dance programs for children to pre-professionals. They have beautiful dance studios in Fort Washington and Plymouth Meeting.

$345 gift card for a family portrait by John Kellar item
$345 gift card for a family portrait by John Kellar
$345

Starting bid

After high school, John answered a classified ad for a photography assistant for Lawrence-James Studios. Composition, lighting, expression, technical knowledge of f stops and shutter speeds, and general love for what one is doing all made sense to him in a near single instant. He hopes his photography and reviews speak for themselves. Visit him at 525 Collegeville Rd, Collegeville.

$200 gift package from Lester Martin Jewelry item
$200 gift package from Lester Martin Jewelry
$190

Starting bid

That little green box from Lester Martin Jewelers is sure to contain the perfect piece of jewelry for that special someone in your life. For over 30 years Lester Martin Jewelers has been helping their customers choose the right gift to be cherished forever. Visit them at 1650 Limekiln Pike B27,
Dreshertown Plaza, Dresher PA.

$100 gift card for Panache Wood Fire Grill item
$100 gift card for Panache Wood Fire Grill
$90

Starting bid

Panache is based on a “simple concept,” as their owner says, offering thin-crust Neapolitan-style pizzas cooked in a wood-burning, coalfired oven, as well as prime steaks, seafood and other new American cuisine. The space has three bars, one of which will also house the massive 10,000-pound oven needed to crisp up those pizzas and cook other dishes in cast iron skillets. “We’re aiming to have the best of the best,” he says. Visit us at 602 Skippack Pike
Blue Bell, PA.

$100 gift card for Panache Wood Fire Grill (Copy) item
$100 gift card for Panache Wood Fire Grill (Copy)
$90

Starting bid

Panache is based on a “simple concept,” as their owner says, offering thin-crust Neapolitan-style pizzas cooked in a wood-burning, coalfired oven, as well as prime steaks, seafood and other new American cuisine. The space has three bars, one of which will also house the massive 10,000-pound oven needed to crisp up those pizzas and cook other dishes in cast iron skillets. “We’re aiming to have the best of the best,” he says. Visit us at 602 Skippack Pike
Blue Bell, PA.

Kid's birthday party (estimated value $500) item
Kid's birthday party (estimated value $500)
$450

Starting bid

What is “Personal Power”?

👊 A sense of self-confidence, self-assurance, and self-reliance.

👊 The ability to influence and control one’ life and circumstances.

👊 The inner strength and resilience  to handle difficult situations and challenges.

👊 The ability to control one’s own thoughts, emotions, and actions, and to make good decisions that align with one’s values and beliefs.

👊 The realization of one’s own potential, and the determination to utilize it to achieve personal goals and fulfill one’s purpose in life.

Personal Power Martial Arts is located at 1404 Peg St, Dresher.

Kid's birthday party (estimated value $500) item
Kid's birthday party (estimated value $500)
$450

Starting bid

What is “Personal Power”?

👊 A sense of self-confidence, self-assurance, and self-reliance.

👊 The ability to influence and control one’ life and circumstances.

👊 The inner strength and resilience  to handle difficult situations and challenges.

👊 The ability to control one’s own thoughts, emotions, and actions, and to make good decisions that align with one’s values and beliefs.

👊 The realization of one’s own potential, and the determination to utilize it to achieve personal goals and fulfill one’s purpose in life.

Personal Power Martial Arts is located at 1404 Peg St, Dresher.

$166 tickets for April 13 at 8pm at the Kimmel Center item
$166 tickets for April 13 at 8pm at the Kimmel Center
$155

Starting bid

As part of the Kimmel Center's Speaker Series, you will spend the evening with an award-winning National Geographic photographer renowned for her breathtaking wildlife images, Cristina Mittermeier uses her lens to convey the urgency for ocean conservation, tell powerful stories about the effects of climate change, and inspire action. She is the co-founder of SeaLegacy, an ocean conservation organization.

$150 for 2 tickets, section 113, row 16, 1st base side item
$150 for 2 tickets, section 113, row 16, 1st base side
$140

Starting bid

Come out to see the Phillies and receive 2 tickets plus a $25 Phillies gift card. Choose from these 4 dates:

Saturday, April 18th, 7:15 PM, Atlanta Braves (promotion: Trea Turner replica jersey for kids 14 and under)

Monday, May 18th, 6:40 PM, Cincinnati Reds

Monday, June 15th, 6:40 PM, Miami Marlins

Thursday, August 6th, 6:05 PM, Washington Nationals

1 night stay midweek for 2 at Woodloch Resort and Spa item
1 night stay midweek for 2 at Woodloch Resort and Spa
$1,600

Starting bid

The Lodge at Woodloch - a special place with a meaningful purpose. Since our beginnings, we have remained committed to a number of traditions, but by far the most important one is the way we treat our guests - “it’s as if they are company in our own home”. This is what sets The Lodge at Woodloch, 109 River Birch Ln, Hawley, PA 18428, apart from other places.

Brunch for 8 people (value of $384) item
Brunch for 8 people (value of $384)
$375

Starting bid

Nestled inside Normandy Farm, the Farmer's Daughter, located at 1401 Morris Road, Blue Bell, is known for its seasonal, locally sourced menu. The Farmer’s Daughter celebrates fresh ingredients, from hearty breakfast and lunch offerings to upscale dinner selections.  Whether you’re indulging in a leisurely meal, hosting a private event, or grabbing a cocktail at the stylish indoor and outdoor bars, The Farmer’s Daughter provides a memorable dining experience that embodies hospitality, creativity, and farm-fresh cuisine. 

$100 of car washes at Waterworks Car Wash item
$100 of car washes at Waterworks Car Wash
$90

Starting bid

Waterworks Car Wash is located at 1435 Ridge Pike, Plymouth Meeting. From a quick wash to a full detail to restoration work, they can handle just about any type of vehicle. 

A Game Fitness and Performance month of classes($100 value) item
A Game Fitness and Performance month of classes($100 value)
$90

Starting bid

Enjoy 28 days of unlimited group fitness classes at A Game, located at 825 Bethlehem Pike, Flourtown, PA. At A-GAME, we believe that being fit is more than just a physical journey. Our goal is to provide you with an empowering, judgment-free environment that will help you reach your personal fitness goals and become the best version of yourself.

85 minute deep tissue massage at Simply Bella ($165 value) item
85 minute deep tissue massage at Simply Bella ($165 value)
$155

Starting bid

Simply Bella, located at 1000 Germantown Pike building F2, Plymouth Meeting, PA, is a holistic, wellness small business that specializes in great skin and overall wellbeing. Services include facial treatments, laser services, lash/brow treatments, facial waxing and injectables.

They also offer body and energy work including Massage, Reiki, Vibrational Therapy, teeth whitening and makeup services.

Beauty bag of skin products (estimated value $450) item
Beauty bag of skin products (estimated value $450)
$350

Starting bid

Simply Bella, located at 1000 Germantown Pike building F2, Plymouth Meeting, PA, is a holistic, wellness small business that specializes in great skin and overall wellbeing. Services include facial treatments, laser services, lash/brow treatments, facial waxing and injectables.

They also offer body and energy work including Massage, Reiki, Vibrational Therapy, teeth whitening and makeup services.

90 minute reiki session (value $250) item
90 minute reiki session (value $250)
$240

Starting bid

This is a nervous system reset reiki session with Jodi Silverman.

$200 gift card for Dock's Oyster House item
$200 gift card for Dock's Oyster House
$190

Starting bid

Owned and operated by the Dougherty family since 1897, Dock's Oyster House, 2405 Atlantic Ave, Atlantic City, NJ, is an Atlantic City institution. Offering a full raw bar with as many as 10 different oysters per night, Dock's is renowned for the freshest seafood in town along with great steaks and an award-winning wine list.

2 Eagles pre-season tickets ($250 value) item
2 Eagles pre-season tickets ($250 value)
$240

Starting bid

You will receive 2 Eagles pre-season tickets, date to be determined when they are published. The seats are section 124, row 11, seats 17 & 18.

Maj Jongg gift basket valued at $125 item
Maj Jongg gift basket valued at $125
$115

Starting bid

This gift set for the Maj Jongg Maven is from Touch of Class. They are experts at curating the perfect gifts for family, friends, and anyone else in need of something special. Since 1996, their female-owned shop has been known for creating personalized goodies, gifts, and gift baskets that bring people together and make people smile

Hostess gift basket (valued at $150) item
Hostess gift basket (valued at $150)
$140

Starting bid

This gift set from Touch of Class is perfect for a hostess. They are experts at curating the perfect gifts for family, friends, and anyone else in need of something special. Since 1996, their female-owned shop has been known for creating personalized goodies, gifts, and gift baskets that bring people together and make people smile.

Floral arrangement from The Floral Sampler (valued at $125 item
Floral arrangement from The Floral Sampler (valued at $125
$115

Starting bid

For the best and freshest flowers in Lafayette Hill and The Metro Area The Floral Sampler, located at 515 Germantown Pike 

Lafayette Hill, has exactly what you’re looking for! Check out our wide selection of flower arrangements and custom designs to make your next occasion memorable.

$250 gift card item
$250 gift card
$240

Starting bid

Located at 320 York Road, Jenkintown, Rosnov Jewelers has combined extraordinary service and exceptional merchandise in a down-to-earth, stress-free, and friendly environment. Starting in 1906, their goal is to provide quality custom products with an unwavering commitment to customer care.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!