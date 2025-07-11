Bethany Life Auction Re Opened

Hosted by
The ultimate package for the outdoor enthusiast! This adventure-ready bundle includes a $500 gun certificate with personal engraving, a $60 knife from Three Sisters Knives, and a $200 Scheels gift card to gear up. Set up camp with a tent, two sleeping
bags, camping chairs, and a cooler tote bag. Stay refreshed with a Hydroflask cup, and keep the bugs at bay with insect repellent and kids’ citronella wristbands. Also included: a high-speed thrill at K1 Speed, a surprise item from Central Iowa Impact, and a bottle of whiskey to top it all off. Rugged, practical, and ready for the wild! Valued at $1300.
Tame your yard and treat yourself at the same time! This
package includes a lawn mower, rake, sprinkler, fertilizer,and grass seed—everything you need to
grow the perfect lawn. Plus, get handy with a jig saw and
stay cool with a Yeti cup. And it doesn’t stop there—enjoy an AE Dairy lunch box, dairy coupons, a stylish sunvisor, and an AE Dairy t-shirt to show off your local pride. It’s the perfect mix of yard work and refreshment! Valued at $700.
Enjoy a refreshing nail and facial treatment, a relaxing
massage, and one month of tanning from Sun Tan City. Sip wine from a stylish cup, sparkle with an elegant jewelry set, and catch a film with four movie tickets. Plus, brighten your space with fresh flowers every week for a year! Valued at $800.
Take to the skies with a scenic flight, enjoy a night out
with two movie passes, and savor delicious treats with
a $125 gift card to Aunt Maude’s. Pamper yourself with
a nail treatment and capture memories instantly with a
FujiFilm Instax camera and film! Valued at $550
Enjoy a fun-filled Axe Throwing Date Night at The
NorthGrand Mall, plus four movie passes for your next
outing. Challenge yourselves with a thrilling escape
room experience for two at No Escape Iowa. Savor
delicious meals with gift cards to Flame and Skewer and
Della Viti, and treat your sweet tooth with chocolates
from Chocolaterie Stam’s! Valued $250
Gear up for game day with ISU football tickets and
kick back with 60 juicy hamburger patties ready to
grill. Cook like a pro using the Blackstone grill and
accessories kit, enjoy a smooth whiskey, and keep your
drinks cool in an Iowa State cooler. Plus, relax in style
with ISU-themed camping chairs—perfect for tailgating
or outdoor fun! Valued at $1300.
Capture special moments with a professional photo
shoot, enjoy fresh flowers delivered for a whole year,
and unwind with a lovely bottle of wine. Need to prep
before hand? No problem, enjoy a hair package to get
ready for the photos. A perfect package for lasting memories and relaxation! Captured by E. VanZwol Photo. Valued at $600.
Celebrate local art with a stunning Twilight Canvas
by Matt Corones and charming Tiny Treasures prints
by Andi Prihoda. Complete the experience with two
bottles of wine—perfect for relaxing while enjoying
these beautiful creations. Valued at $400.
Enjoy an exciting day out with four Iowa Cubs tickets, a
round of Top Golf, and a thrilling escape room challenge.
Savor delicious dining at The Cheesecake Factory, explore the beauty of the botanical garden, catch a movie at B&B Theaters, and treat yourself with a Sweet Swirls gift certificate for a sweet finish! Valued at $600.
Enjoy a relaxing Milford school night with a bottle of
wine, two stylish wine tumblers, and a handy corkscrew.
Warm up with coffee and tea for two, accompanied
by matching mugs, a soothing candle, and delicious
chocolate. Top off the evening with tickets to Camelot
Theater! Valued at $525.
Ever wondered what it’s like deep inside one of the safest, largest, and most impressive limestone mines in the nation? Now’s your chance to find out — and it’s a rare one.
Grab up to 24 of your most adventurous friends, coworkers, or family members and head underground for a private group tour of the Martin Marietta limestone mine right here in our community. This is no ordinary visit — Martin Marietta is a Diamond Honor Award recipient and the proud winner of the Diamond Elite Award, recognizing it as the top mining operation in safety, community engagement, and in production in the United States in the past year.
This awe-inspiring, industrial-scale mine is rarely open to the public — making this experience truly exclusive. You'll go behind the scenes of their daily operations, witness massive excavation machinery in action, and gain insight into the geology, engineering, and safety culture that powers one of the top-ranked mining facilities in the country.
🛠️ Package Includes:
A private guided tour for up to 25 guests
Insider access to an active, nationally recognized limestone mine
Stories and insights from industry experts
⚠️ Note: All guests must wear closed-toe shoes and follow safety guidelines during the tour. Steel toed shoes/boots required to leave the bus. Minimum age restrictions may apply.
🎉 This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity — don’t miss your chance to go underground with the best in the business! Valued at: Priceless!
